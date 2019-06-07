Nanostructures in Ferroelectric Films for Energy Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128138564, 9780128138571

Nanostructures in Ferroelectric Films for Energy Applications

1st Edition

Domains, Grains, Interfaces and Engineering Methods

Editors: Jun Ouyang
eBook ISBN: 9780128138571
Paperback ISBN: 9780128138564
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th June 2019
Page Count: 386
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Ferroelectric thin films and nanostructures: current and future
  3. Self-assembled polydomain structures and domain engineering
  4. Phase-field modeling for elastic domain engineering applications
  5. Nanograins in ferroelectric films
  6. Interface engineering of ferroelectric thin-film heterostructures
  7. Low-temperature processing of ferroelectric thin films on Si substrates
  8. Fundamentals of piezoelectric thin films for microelectromechanical systems
  9. Electrocaloric effect in polycrystalline ferroelectrics and its measurement methods
  10. Recent progress in ferroelectric thin film capacitors for high density energy storage
  11. Analysis of ferroelectric nanostructures—microscopic methods
  12. Analysis of ferroelectric nanostructures—spectroscopic methods/second harmonic generation polarimetry

Description

Nanostructures in Ferroelectric Films for Energy Applications: Grains, Domains, Interfaces and Engineering Methods presents methods of engineering nanostructures in ferroelectric films to improve their performance in energy harvesting and conversion and storage. Ferroelectric films, which have broad applications, including the emerging energy technology, usually consist of nanoscale inhomogeneities. For polycrystalline films, the size and distribution of nano-grains determines the macroscopic properties, especially the field-induced polarization response. For epitaxial films, the energy of internal long-range electric and elastic fields during their growth are minimized by formation of self-assembled nano-domains. This book is an accessible reference for both instructors in academia and R&D professionals.

Key Features

  • Provides the necessary components for the systematic study of the structure-property relationship in ferroelectric thin film materials using case studies in energy applications
  • Written by leading experts in the research areas of piezoelectrics, electrocalorics, ferroelectric dielectrics (especially in capacitive energy storage), ferroelectric domains, and ferroelectric-Si technology
  • Includes a well balanced mix of theoretical design and simulation, materials processing and integration, and dedicated characterization methods of the involved nanostructures

Readership

Academics and professionals working in relevant R & D field, graduate students or Post-docs

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128138571
Paperback ISBN:
9780128138564

About the Editors

Jun Ouyang Editor

Jun Ouyang Editor Professor, Schools of Materials Science and Engineering, Shandong University Professor Jun Ouyang, Ph.D. is a guest researcher and visiting professor at the University of Maryland’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering as part of the Materials Genome Initiative. In addition, he serves as the team leader for the Functional Films and Coatings Group at Shandong University. Professor Ouyang’s research interests focus on design, processing, characterization and integration of thin film; electronic materials and high quality coatings, including high performance dielectrics; ferroelectric/piezoelectric thin film devices especially the lead-free ones; multiferroic & magnetic thin films, nanocomposites and multilayers; hard coatings; solar selective absorbing coatings for applications in energy harvesting, conversion and storage, microelectronics and data storage, tribology, MEMS & NEMS devices.

Affiliations and Expertise

Schools of Materials Science and Engineering, Shandong University, Jinan, China

