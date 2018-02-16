Nanostructures for the Engineering of Cells, Tissues and Organs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136652, 9780128136669

Nanostructures for the Engineering of Cells, Tissues and Organs

1st Edition

From Design to Applications

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu
eBook ISBN: 9780128136669
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136652
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 630
Table of Contents

  1. The Promise versus Reality of target-specific drug delivery
    2. Perspectives on Cell and Organ Drug Targeting
    3. Targeting mitochondria: the Excalibur or the Achilles’ heel?
    4. Skin Targeting Approaches for Nano Delivery of Anti-aging Drugs
    5. Carbohydrate functionalised nanomaterials for targeted cell imaging
    6. Microbubble enhanced brain targeting
    7. Brain Targeting of Payload Using Mild Magnetic Field: Site Specific Delivery
    8. State-of-the-Art Microfluidic Technologies to Engineer Cancer Tissue for Understanding its Biology and Drug Testing
    9. The Current Perspectives of Nanoparticles in Cellular and Organ Specific Drug Targeting in Biological System
    10. Silk based scaffold in biomedical engineering
    11. Polymer Based Silver and Magnesium ions co-doped Calcium Phosphate Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering Applications
    12. Stem Cell-Based Gene Approaches for Cardiac Repair
    13. Application of Novel Biomaterials for Guided Bone Regeneration: Current Applications and Future Perspectives
    14. Biophysical stimulation of bone tissue engineering and fracture healing processes
    15. Biodegradable material and its role for the advancement of Tissue Engineering
    16. Tissue Engineering Applications in Wound Healing
    17. Silk based matrices for tissue engineering applications
    18. Implantable drug delivery systems: An Overview
    19. Nano bionics and Nano engineered Prosthetics
    20. Nanobiodevices for electrochemical biosensing of pharmaceuticals

Description

Nanostructures for the Engineering of Cells: Tissues and Organs showcases recent advances in pharmaceutical nanotechnology, with particular emphasis on tissue engineering, organ and cell applications. The book provides an up-to-date overview of organ targeting and cell targeting using nanotechnology. In addition, tissue engineering applications, such as skin regeneration are also discussed. Written by a diverse range of international academics, this book is a valuable research resource for researchers working in the biomaterials, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Features

  • Explains how nanomaterials regulate different cell behavior and function as a carrier for different biomolecules
  • Shows how nanobiomaterials and nanobiodevices are used in a range of treatment areas, such as skin tissue, wound healing and bone regeneration
  • Discusses nanomaterial preparation strategies for pharmaceutical application and regenerative medicine

Readership

Pharmaceutical scientists, biomaterials scientists, toxicologists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2018
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128136669
Paperback ISBN:
9780128136652

About the Editors

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

