Nanostructures and Mesoscopic Systems presents the proceedings of the International Symposium held in Santa Fe, New Mexico on May 20-24, 1991. The book discusses nanostructure physics; nanostructures in motion; and advances in nanostructure fabrication. The text also describes ballistic transport and coherence; low-dimensional tunneling; and electron correlation and coulomb blockade. Banostructure arrays and collective effects; the theory and modeling of nanostructures; and mesoscopic systems are also encompassed. The book further tackles the optical properties of nanostructures.
Preface
Chapter 1 - Introduction & Overview
Introduction
Chapter 2 - New Challenges
Nanostructure Physics, Depth Vs. Fashion
Nanostructures in Motion
Chapter 3 - Advances in Nanostructure Fabrication
Patterning Techniques for Sub-100 nm Devices, Circuits and Systems
Cleaved Edge Overgrowth: A Route to Atomically Precise Lower Dimensional Stinctures
Semiconductor Quantum Wires Grown by OMCVD on Nonplanar Substrates
Can a Device Be Made with Atomic Precision?
Direct Writing of Nickel Wires Using a Scanning Tunneling Microscope/Scanning Electron Microscope System
Fabrication of Nanostructure Arrays Using Projection Electron-Beam Lithography
Chapter 4 - Ballistic Transport and Coherence
Balistic Electron Optics in Two-Dimensional Electron Systems
Interference and Dephasing by Electron-Electron Interaction in Ballistic Conductors
Ballistic Electron Propagation in Macroscopic Four-Terminal Square Structures
Interference Phenomena Due to Bend Discontinuities in Point Contact Structures
Chapter 5 - Low-Dimensional Tunneling
Resonant Tunneling in Two-Dimensionally and Three-Dimensionayll Confined Quantum Wells
Mode Coupling in Quantum Dot Resonant Tunneling
Single-Electron Resonant Tunneling through Quantum Dots
Simple Quantum Models of Coulomb Effects in Semiconductor Nanostructures
Resonant Tunneling in Coupled Quantum Wells
Tunneling Spectroscopy of Low Dimensional States
Fine Structure in the Current-Voltage Characteristics of a 200nm Diameter AlGaAs-GaAs Resonant Tunneling Diode in High Magnetic Fields
Chapter 6 - Electron Correlation and Coulomb Blockade
Single Charges in Networks of Small Tunnel Junctions
Transport Spectroscopy of a Coulomb Island
Lateral Electron Transport Through a Quantum Dot: Coulomb Blockade and Quantum Transport
Quantized Transport Through a Quantum Dot Turnstile
Towards an Electron Load-Lock
Wigner Lattice Dynamics and SET Oscillations in 1D Electron Channels
Chapter 7 - Nanostructure Arrays and Collective Effects
Electron Transport Through an "Antidot" Array
Magnetotransport Localization, and Quantum Hall Effect in Lateral Surface Superlattices
Capacitance Study of the Single Electron Addition Spectrum of Quantum Dot Arrays
Dynamic Excitations in Quantum Wires, Quantum Dots and Antidots
Electrons and Excitons in a Quantum Dot in Magnetic Fields
Chapter 8 - Theory and Modeling of Nanostructures
Nanoelectronci Modeling
A Two-Particle Model of Electron-Electron Interactions in Quantum Structures
The Role of Longitudinal-Optical Phonons in Nanoscale Structures
Inelastic Scattering in Resonant Tunneling with Emitter Quasi-Bound States
Lateral Resonant Tunneling Transistors: Simulation, Design, and Experiment
Chapter 9 - Mesoscopic Systems
Thermodynamics of Mesoscopic Systems
Dissipative Scattering and Transport in Mesoscopic Systems
Fingerprinting Mesoscopic Spin-Glasses
Voltage Fluctuations in a Mesoscopic Conductor
Chapter 10 - Optical Properties of Nanostructures
Optical Investigations of Vertical Transport in Double Barrier Resonant Tunneling Structures
Wires and Dots in GaAs-GaA1As Quantum Wells: Luminescence Intensity Studies
Fabrication and Assessment of Wires and Dots in ZnTe and ZnSe+
On the (Poor) Luminescent Properties of Quantum Dots: An Intrinsic Effect?
Chapter 11 - New Systems and Issues
The Superconducting Quantum Point Contact
Observation of the Bloch Oscillations in Ultrasmall Josephson Junctions
Coulomb Blockade Oscillations in the Conductance of a Si-MOSFET Point-Contact
Resonant Tunneling Through a Series of Localized States and Transition to Inelastic Tunneling in a Wide Two-Dimensional Electron Gas
Few Electron Quantum Computing Structures and Lattice Gas Computation
Symposium Participants
List of Contributors
