Nanostructured Polymer Blends
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Polymer Blends
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Polymer–Polymer Miscibility Theory
1.3 Incompatible Polymer Blends
1.4 Miscible Polymer Blends
1.5 Cross-Linking of Miscible Polymer Blends
1.6 Compatible Polymer Blends
1.7 Nanophase Blends
1.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Characterization of Nanostructured Materials
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Microscopies
2.3 Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopy
2.4 Optical Ultramicroscopy
2.5 Transmission Electron Microscopy
2.6 Scanning Electron Microscopy
2.7 Atomic Force Microscopy
2.8 Image Analysis
2.9 Molecular Modeling
2.10 Small Angle X-ray Scattering
2.11 Wide Angle X-ray Scattering
2.12 X-Ray Tomography
2.13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
2.14 Surface Area Analysis
2.15 Indirect Methods that do not Allow Visualization
2.16 Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Theoretical Modeling of Nanostructured Formation in Polymer Blends
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Freely Jointed Chain
3.3 Solubility and Interaction Parameters in Nanostructured Polymer Blends
3.4 Prediction of Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Properties of Semicrystalline Polymer and Nanostructured Polymer Blends
3.5 Modeling of Polymers in Solution and the Morphological Control of Nanostructured Polymer Blends
3.6 Multiscale Modeling for Nanostructured Polymer Blend Material Design
3.7 Volume Fraction Modules for Nanostructured Polymer Blends
3.8 Recent Advances
3.9 Conclusion
3.10 Recommendations
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Compatibilization as a Tool for Nanostructure Formation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Theoretical Background of Compatibilization of Polymer Blends
4.3 Types of Polymer Blend Compatibilization
4.4 Types of Compatibilizers Suitable for Different Polymer Pairs
4.5 Morphology Property Consideration
4.6 Use of Nanofiller as a Compatibilizer for Immiscible Polymer Blends
4.7 Recent Advances in Compatibilized Nanostructured Polymer Blends
4.8 Thermodynamic Considerations of Polymer Blends
4.9 Morphology Evolution of a Polymer Blend
4.10 Compatibilized Nanostructured Polymer Blends
4.11 Applications of Compatibilized Nanostructured Polymer Blends
4.12 Conclusion
4.13 Recommendations
References
Chapter 5. Nanofilled Thermoplastic–Thermoplastic Polymer Blends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Interactions in Nanofilled Thermoplastic Polymer Blends
5.3 Kinetic Effects on the Morphology of Nanofilled Thermoplastic Polymer Blends
5.4 Compatibilizing Effect of Nanoparticles in Thermoplastic Polymer Blends
5.5 Mechanical Properties
5.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Nanostructure Formation in Thermoset/Block Copolymer and Thermoset/Hyperbranched Polymer Blends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nanostructure Formation in Thermoset/Block Copolymer Blends
6.3 Microstructure Formation in Thermoset/Hyperbranched Polymer Blends
6.4 Mechanical and Thermal Properties
6.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Nanostructure Formation in Block Copolymers
7.1 Synthesis of Block Copolymers
7.2 Synthesis of Nonlinear Block Copolymers
7.3 Nanostructures Based on Block Copolymer Self-Assembly
7.4 Nanostructure Formation in Segmented Polyurethanes
7.5 Crystallization Assisted Self-Assembly of Semicrystalline Block Copolymers: Morphology in the Bulk
7.6 Stabilization of Self-Assembled Morphologies
7.7 Self-Assembled Monolayers
7.8 Characterization Methods
7.9 Applications
References
Chapter 8. Significances of Nanostructured Hydrogels for Valuable Applications
8.1 Nanostructured Hydrogels: A Brief Overview
8.2 Preparation Techniques for Nanostructured Hydrogels
8.3 Synthesis and Preparation of Hydrogels
8.4 Characterizations of Hydrogels
8.5 Applications
8.6 Recent Advances
8.7 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Nanostructured Liquid Crystals
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Nanostructured Liquid Crystals
9.3 Preparation of Nanostructured Liquid Crystals
9.4 Applications
9.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Nanostructured Hydrogels
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Preparation Techniques
10.3 Characterization
10.4 Applications of Hydrogels as Biomaterials
10.5 Recent Advances
10.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Nano/Micro and Hierarchical Structured Surfaces in Polymer Blends
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Some Considerations on Polymer Blend Thin Films and Surfaces
11.3 Phase Separation and Formation of Structured Surfaces in Blends
11.4 Pattern formation
11.5 Stimuli-Responsive Nanostructured Interfaces
11.6 Hierarchically Structured Polymer Blend Interfaces
11.7 Applications of Blends with Nanostructured Surfaces
11.8 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Degradation Behavior of Nanocomposite Polymer Blends
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Thermal Degradation of Polymer Blend Nanocomposites
12.3 Photodegradation of Polymer Blend Nanocomposites
12.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. New Applications of Nanoheterogeneous Systems
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Nanocomposite Thin Film Fabrication Methods
13.3 Electrospinning: One-Dimensional Composite Nanomaterials Creation
13.4 Characterization
13.5 Recent Trends and Applications in Sensors
13.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Blend of Silicon Nanostructures and Conducting Polymers for Solar Cells
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Material and Methodology
14.3 Applications in Hybrid Solar Cells
14.4 Recent Trends
14.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Conductive Polymer Composites and Blends: Recent Trends
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Chemical and Electrochemical Synthesis of ICPs
15.3 Blending Techniques of ICPs
15.4 Blends of Some Common ICPs
15.5 Recent Trends
15.6 Advance Applications of Nanoconductive Polymer Blends and Composites
15.7 Conclusion
References
Index
Description
Over 30% of commercial polymers are blends or alloys or one kind or another. Nanostructured blends offer the scientist or plastics engineer a new range of possibilities with characteristics including thermodynamic stablility; the potential to improve material transparency, creep and solvent resistance; the potential to simultaneously increase tensile strength and ductility; superior rheological properties; and relatively low cost.
Nanostructured Polymer Blends opens up immense structural possibilities via chemical and mechanical modifications that generate novel properties and functions and high-performance characteristics at a low cost. The emerging applications of these new materials cover a wide range of industry sectors, encompassing the coatings and adhesives industry, electronics, energy (photovoltaics), aerospace and medical devices (where polymer blends provide innovations in biocompatible materials).
This book explains the science of nanostructure formation and the nature of interphase formations, demystifies the design of nanostructured blends to achieve specific properties, and introduces the applications for this important new class of nanomaterial. All the key topics related to recent advances in blends are covered: IPNs, phase morphologies, composites and nanocomposites, nanostructure formation, the chemistry and structure of additives, etc.
Key Features
- Introduces the science and technology of nanostructured polymer blends – and the procedures involved in melt blending and chemical blending to produce new materials with specific performance characteristics
- Unlocks the potential of nanostructured polymer blends for applications across sectors, including electronics, energy/photovoltaics, aerospace/automotive, and medical devices (biocompatible polymers)
- Explains the performance benefits in areas including rheological properties, thermodynamic stablility, material transparency, solvent resistance, etc.
Readership
Scientists and Engineers involved in polymer materials design, Design Engineers/Plastics Engineers using Nanostructured Polymer Blends in key sectors: electronics, energy (esp.photovoltaics), aerospace/automotive, medical devices (biocompatible polymers).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 13th December 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731602
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731596
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Robert Shanks Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia
Sarath Chandran Editor
Dr. Sarath Chandran is currently involved with the various projects of Inter University Centre for Organic Farming (IUCOFSA) which involve (a) Synthesis of biogas, biofuel and bio fertilizer using water hyacinth- funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India, a study on the Use of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for the detection, estimation and removal of pesticides from farmland- Project funded by Kerala State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) and a study on Converting abandoned wetland as productive land: a “live laboratory” model for sustainable agriculture- project funded by the Government of Kerala.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India, School of Sciences, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Victoria and International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India