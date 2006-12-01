Nanostructured Materials
2nd Edition
Processing, Properties and Applications
Description
Nanostructured materials are one of the highest profile classes of materials in science and engineering today, and will continue to be well into the future. Potential applications are widely varied, including washing machine sensors, drug delivery devices to combat avian flu, and more efficient solar panels. Broad and multidisciplinary, the field includes multilayer films, atomic clusters, nanocrystalline materials, and nanocomposites having remarkable variations in fundamental electrical, optic, and magnetic properties.
Nanostructured Materials: Processing, Properties and Applications, 2nd Edition is an extensive update to the exceptional first edition snapshot of this rapidly advancing field. Retaining the organization of the first edition, Part 1 covers the important synthesis and processing methods for the production of nanocrystalline materials. Part 2 focuses on selected properties of nanostructured materials. Potential or existing applications are described as appropriate throughout the book. The second edition has been updated throughout for the latest advances and includes two additional chapters.
Readership
Engineers, scientists and researchers dealing with multilayer films, atomic clusters, nanocrystalline materials, and nanocomposites.
Table of Contents
Part I PROCESSING
- Chemical Synthesis of Nanostructured Particles and Films (Shi Yu, Cheng-Jun Sun, and Gan-Moog Chow) 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Particles 1.3 Films and Coatings 1.4 Summary
- Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials by Inert-Gas Condensation Methods (C. Suryanarayana and Balaji Prabhu) 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Classification 2.3 Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials 2.4 Early Studies on Inert-Gas Condensation 2.5 The Principle of Inert-Gas Condensation 2.6 Evaporation Techniques 2.7 Particle Transport 2.8 Particle Collection 2.9 Nucleation and Growth 2.10 Limitations of the Classical Nucleation Theory 2.11 Crystal Structure and Morphology 2.12 Influence of Process Variables on Particle Size 2.13 Advantages of IGC 2.14 Drawbacks of IGC 2.15 Recent Developments in IGC 2.16 Conclusions
- Thermal Sprayed Nanostructured Coatings: Applications and Development (George E. Kim) 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Thermal Spray Technology 3.3 Thermal-Sprayed Nanostructured Alumina-Titania Coating and United States Navy Applications 3.4 Development and application of Nanostructured Titania-Based Coating for Industrial Application 3.5 Conclusions
- Nanostructured Materials and Composites Prepared by Solid State Processing (H.J. Fecht and Yu. Ivanisenko) 4.1 Introduction and Background 4.2 Phenomenology of Nanostructure Formation 4.3 High-Energy Ball Milling and Mechanical Attrition 4.4 Phase Stability at Elevated Temperatures 4.5 Severe Plastic Deformation (SPD) 4.6 Summary and Outlook
- Nanocrystalline Powder Consolidation Methods (Joanna R. Groza) 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Thermodynamics, Mechanisms and Kinetics of Nanocrystalline Powder Densification 5.3 Methods for Full Densification of Nanopowders 5.4 Summary
- Electrodeposited Nanocrystalline Metals, Alloys, and Composites (Uwe Erb, Karl T. Aust, and Gino Palumbo) 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Synthesis of Nanostructured materials by Electrodeposition 6.3 Structure of Nanocrystalline Metal Electrodeposition 6.4 Properties 6.5 Applications 6.6 Summary
- Computer Simulation of Nanomaterials (Donald W. Brenner) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Modeling Methods 7.3 Nanostructured Materials 7.4 Prospects for Future Modeling
Part II PROPERTIES
- Diffusion in Nanocrystalline Materials (Wolfgang Sprengel) 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Modeling of Interface Diffusion 8.3 Diffusion in Grain Boundaries of Metals 8.4 Diffusion in Nanocrystalline Metals 8.5 Diffusion in Nanocrystalline Ceramics
- Nanostructured Materials for Gas Reactive Applications (Michel L. Trudeau) 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Catalysis and Electrocatalysis 9.3 Gas Sensors 9.4 Hydrogen Storage 9.5 Conclusion
- Magnetic Nanoparticles and Their Applications
(Sara A. Majetich)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fundamental Physics of Magnetic Nanoparticles
10.3 Applications of Monodomain Magnets
10.4 Conclusions
Chapter 11. Magnetic Properties of Nanocrystalline Materials
(Akihisa Inoue, Akihiro Makino, and Teruo Bitoh)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fe-M-B (M = Zr, Hf, or Nb) Amorphous Alloys and their Crystalline-Induced Nanostructure
11.3 Soft Magnetic Properties and Structural Analyses of Fe-M-B (M = Zr, Hf, or Nb) Nanocrystalline
Ternary Alloys 11.4 Improvement of Soft Magnetic Properties by the Addition of Small Amounts of Solute Elements 11.5 Soft Magnetic Properties and Structure of Cu-free Quaternary Fe-Xr-Nb-B alloys 11.6 Soft Magnetic Properties and Structure of Fe-Nb-B-P-Cu Alloys Produced in Air 11.7 Improvement of High-frequency permeability by the Dissolution of Oxygen in the Surrounding Amorphous Phase 11.8 Applications 11.9 Conclusions
- Mechanical Behavior of Nanocrystalline Metals (Julia R. Weertman) 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Models and Computer Simulations of Mechanical Behavior of Nanocrystalline Materials 12.3 Characterization of Nanocrystalline Metals 12.4 Mechanical Behavior 12.5 Conclusions
- Structure, Formation, and Mechanical Behavior of Two-Phase Nanostructured Materials (Jurgen Eckert) 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Methods of Preparation 13.3 Phenomenology of Nanostructure Formation and Typical Microstructures 13.4 Mechanical Properties at Room and Elevated Temperatures 13.5 Summary and Outlook
- Nanostructured Electronic and Optoelectronic Materials (Raphael Tsu and Qi Zhang) 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Physics of Nanostructured Materials 14.3 Applications 14.4 Challenges in Quantum Dot Devices 14.5 Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2007
- Published:
- 1st December 2006
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515340
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518426
About the Author
Carl C. Koch
Carl C. Koch is a Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at North Carolina State University. He received his Ph.D. in 1964 from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve). Dr. Koch is the major researcher behind the discovery that metallic glasses could be produced through mechanical alloying. His research focuses on nanocrystalline materials, amorphization by mechanical attrition, mechanical alloying, rapid solidification, high temperature intermetallics, and oxide superconductors. He has published more than 230 papers and journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Materials Science and Engineering Department
About the Editor
