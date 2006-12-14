Nanostructured Materials for Solar Energy Conversion

Part I. Fundamental of Nanostructured Solar Cells Chapter 1. Fundamental of Solar Cell (Tetsuo Soga).

Chapter 2. Device Modelling of Nano-Structured Solar Cells (M. Burgelman et al.).

Chapter 3. Optical and Electrical Modeling of Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (Akira Usami).

Chapter 4. Mathematical Modelling of the Refractive Index and Reflectivity of the Quantum Well Solar Cell (F.K. Rault).



Part II. Nanostructures in Conventional Thin Film Solar Cells Chapter 5. Amorphous (Protocrystalline) and Microcrystalline Thin Film Silicon Solar Cells (R.E.I. Schropp).

Chapter 6. Thin Film Solar Cells Based on Nanostructured CdS, CIS, CdTe and Cu2S (V.P. Singh et al.).



Part III. Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells Chapter 7. TiO2-Based Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell (Shogo Mori, Shozo Yanagida).

Chapter 8. Dye-Sensitized Nanostructured ZnO Electrodes for Solar Cell Applications (G. Boschloo et al.). Chapter 9. Solid-State Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell (Akira Fujishima, Xin-Tong Zhang).



Part IV. Organic and Carbon Based Solar Cells Chapter 10. Nanostructure and Nanomorphology Engineeering in Polymer Solar Cells (H. Hoppe, Niyazi Serdar Sariciftci).

Chapter 11. Nanostructured Organic Bulk Heterojunction Solar Cells (Yoshinori Nishikitani et al.). Chapter 12. The Application of Photosynthetic Materials and Architectures to Solar Cells (J.K. Mapel, Marc Baldo).

Chapter 13. Fullerene Thin Films as Photovoltaic Material (E.A. Katz).



Part V. Other Nanostructures Chapter 14. Nanostructured ETA-Solar Cells (C. Levy-Clement).

Chapter 15. Quantum Structured Solar Cells (A.J. Nozik).

Chapter 16. Quantum Well Solar Cells and Quantum Dot Concentrators (K.W.J.Barnham et al.).

Chapter 17. Intermediate Band Solar Cells (IBSC) Using Nanotechnology (A. Marti et al.).

Chapter 18. Nanostructured Photovoltaic Materials Fabrication and Characterization (R.P. Raffaelle).