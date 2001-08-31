This concise edition of Hari Singh Nalwa's Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology fills the needs of scientists and students working in chemistry, physics, materials science, electrical engineering, polymer science, surface science, spectroscopy, and biotechnology. This version of the Handbook contains 16 chapters particularly focused on synthesis and fabrication as well as the electrical and optical properties of nanoscale materials.

The 5-volume reference Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology, published in October 1999, created widespread interest in researchers in the field of nanotechnology and many of our colleagues expressed interest in a shorter version of our major reference work. The Handbook will serve the objectives of providing state-of-the-art information on many aspects of nanostructured materials and emerging nanotechnology.