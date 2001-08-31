Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology
1st Edition
Concise Edition
Description
This concise edition of Hari Singh Nalwa's Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology fills the needs of scientists and students working in chemistry, physics, materials science, electrical engineering, polymer science, surface science, spectroscopy, and biotechnology. This version of the Handbook contains 16 chapters particularly focused on synthesis and fabrication as well as the electrical and optical properties of nanoscale materials.
The 5-volume reference Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology, published in October 1999, created widespread interest in researchers in the field of nanotechnology and many of our colleagues expressed interest in a shorter version of our major reference work. The Handbook will serve the objectives of providing state-of-the-art information on many aspects of nanostructured materials and emerging nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Presenting the eagerly anticipated concise edition of the classic work of reference in nanostructured materials and nanotechnology
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the dominant technology of the 21st century
- Written by a truly international list of contributors
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, physicists, and chemists working in thin films, semiconductors, electronic materials, biological materials, polymers, and surface science
Table of Contents
- Chemical Synthesis of Nanostructured Metals, Metals Alloys and Semiconductors
2. Nanocomposites Prepared by Sol-Gel Methods: Synthesis and Characterization
3. Low Temperature Compaction of Nanosize Powders
4. Semiconductor Nanoparticles
5. Colloidal Quantum Dots of III-V Semiconductors
6. Strained-layer Heteroepitaxy to Fabricate Self-assembled Semiconductor Islands
7. Hybrid Magnetic-Semiconductor Nanostructures
8. Carbon Nanotubes
9. Encapsulation and Crystallization Behavior of Materials Inside Carbon Nanotubes
10. Silicon-based Nanostructures
11. Electronic Transport Properties of Quantum Dots
12. Photorefractive Semiconductor Nanostructures
13. Linear and Nonlinear Optical Spectroscopy of Semiconductor Nanocrystals
14. Molecular and Supramolecular Nanomachines
15. Functional Nanostructures Incorporating Responsive Modules
Details
- No. of pages:
- 834
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 31st August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125139205
About the Editor
Hari Nalwa
Dr. H. S. Nalwa is the Managing Director of the Stanford Scientific Corporation, Los Angeles, California. He was Head of Department and R&D Manager at the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Corporation in Los Angeles (1999-2000) and a staff scientist at the Hitachi Research Laboratory, Hitachi Ltd., Japan (1990-1999). He has authored more than 150 scientific articles and 18 patents on electronic and photonic materials and devices. He has edited the following books: Ferroelectric Polymers (Marcel Dekker, 1995), Nonlinear Optics of Organic Molecules and Polymers (CRC Press, 1997), Organic Electroluminescent Materials and Devices (Gordon & Breach, 1997), Handbook of Organic Conductive Molecules and Polymers, Vol. 1-4 (John Wiley & Sons, 1997), Low and High Dielectric Constant Materials Vol. 1-2 (Academic Press, 1999), Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 1999), Handbook of Advanced Electronic and Photonic Materials and Devices, Vol. 1-10 (Academic Press, 2000), Advanced Functional Molecules and Polymers, Vol. 1-4 (Gordon & Breach, 2001), Photodetectors and Fiber Optics (Academic Press, 2001), Supramolecular Photosensitive and Electroactive Materials (Academic Press, 2001), Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology (Academic Press, 2001), Handbook of Thin Film Materials, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 2001), and Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces of Materials, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 2001). The Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology (Vol. 1-5) edited by him received the 1999 Award of Excellence from the Association of American Publishers.Dr. Nalwa serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Macromolecular Science-Physics, Applied Organometallic Chemistry (1993-1999), International Journal of Photoenergy,andPhotonics Science News. He was the founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Porphyrin
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly of Hitachi Research Laboratory, Japan