Nanostructured Immiscible Polymer Blends - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167076

Nanostructured Immiscible Polymer Blends

1st Edition

Migration and Interface

Authors: Suprakas Sinha Ray Reza Salehiyan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167076
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Fundamentals of polymer nanostructured materials
    3. Overview of nanoparticles and their surface modification
    4. Fundamentals of immiscible polymer blends
    5. Manufacturing technology and characterization
    6. Particle localization at the equilibrium state and migration mechanism
    7. Effects of mixing conditions (dynamic process)
    8. Effects of associated constituents
    9. Migration vs. properties including hybrid effect
    10. Applications
    11. General conclusions and future outlook
    12. References

Description

Nanostructured Immiscible Polymer Blends: Migration and Interface covers a wide range of nanoparticle types, emphasizing the mechanisms and parameters involved in the migration of nanofillers inside immiscible polymer blends. This book explores the influence of nanoparticle migration on the localization, and hence, morphology development, electrical conductivity, and met-rheological properties of blended composite materials. As the influence of solid particles, ranging in size from several hundred nanometers to a few microns in immiscible polymer blends has been extensively studied for use as compatibilizers, morphology stabilizers, and reinforcement agents, this book is a timely resource.

Key Features

  • Outlines techniques used to prepare nanoparticles-modified immiscible polymer blend composites
  • Explains the structural and morphological development, and melt-state rheological behaviors of nanoparticles-modified immiscible polymer blend composites
  • Discusses major industrial applications

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers who are looking to learn more about how nanomaterials reinforcement can be used to optimize the properties of polymer blends

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128167076

About the Authors

Suprakas Sinha Ray Author

Professor Suprakas Sinha Ray is Chief Research Scientist and Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa.He received his PhD degree in Physical Chemistry at the University of Calcutta, India in 2001 and was a recipient of the ‘‘Sir P. C Ray Research Award’’ for the best PhD work. After three years of postdoctoral research at the Toyota Technological Institute in Japan, he spent three years as postdoctoral scientist at the Chemical Engineering Department, Laval University, Canada. Towards the end of 2006, he joined the CSIR Materials Science and Manufacturing group as Nanoscience Group Leader, in South Africa. In November 2007, he was promoted to Chief Researcher (level 2, highest position within CSIR S&T base) and founder Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, CSIR, South Africa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Research Scientist and Director, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa

Reza Salehiyan Author

Senior Researcher at DST/CSIR National Centre for Nano-structured Materials,Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa. His research focuses on the morphology of polymer blends with different classes of nanoparticle, and on how controlling the migration and distribution of nanoparticles in polymer blends

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa

