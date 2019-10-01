Nanostructured Immiscible Polymer Blends
1st Edition
Migration and Interface
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Fundamentals of polymer nanostructured materials
3. Overview of nanoparticles and their surface modification
4. Fundamentals of immiscible polymer blends
5. Manufacturing technology and characterization
6. Particle localization at the equilibrium state and migration mechanism
7. Effects of mixing conditions (dynamic process)
8. Effects of associated constituents
9. Migration vs. properties including hybrid effect
10. Applications
11. General conclusions and future outlook
12. References
Description
Nanostructured Immiscible Polymer Blends: Migration and Interface covers a wide range of nanoparticle types, emphasizing the mechanisms and parameters involved in the migration of nanofillers inside immiscible polymer blends. This book explores the influence of nanoparticle migration on the localization, and hence, morphology development, electrical conductivity, and met-rheological properties of blended composite materials. As the influence of solid particles, ranging in size from several hundred nanometers to a few microns in immiscible polymer blends has been extensively studied for use as compatibilizers, morphology stabilizers, and reinforcement agents, this book is a timely resource.
Key Features
- Outlines techniques used to prepare nanoparticles-modified immiscible polymer blend composites
- Explains the structural and morphological development, and melt-state rheological behaviors of nanoparticles-modified immiscible polymer blend composites
- Discusses major industrial applications
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers who are looking to learn more about how nanomaterials reinforcement can be used to optimize the properties of polymer blends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167076
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Suprakas Sinha Ray Author
Professor Suprakas Sinha Ray is Chief Research Scientist and Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa.He received his PhD degree in Physical Chemistry at the University of Calcutta, India in 2001 and was a recipient of the ‘‘Sir P. C Ray Research Award’’ for the best PhD work. After three years of postdoctoral research at the Toyota Technological Institute in Japan, he spent three years as postdoctoral scientist at the Chemical Engineering Department, Laval University, Canada. Towards the end of 2006, he joined the CSIR Materials Science and Manufacturing group as Nanoscience Group Leader, in South Africa. In November 2007, he was promoted to Chief Researcher (level 2, highest position within CSIR S&T base) and founder Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, CSIR, South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Research Scientist and Director, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa
Reza Salehiyan Author
Senior Researcher at DST/CSIR National Centre for Nano-structured Materials,Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa. His research focuses on the morphology of polymer blends with different classes of nanoparticle, and on how controlling the migration and distribution of nanoparticles in polymer blends
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa