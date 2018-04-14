Nanostructured Biomaterials for Cranio-Maxillofacial and Oral Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Current state of nanostructured biomaterials for oral and cranio‐maxillofacial rehabilitation
2. Nanosructured surfaces of cranio‐maxillofacial and dental implants
3. Degradation of titanium surfaces
4. Systemic and local adverse effect of nano‐scale degradation products on peri‐implant tissues
5. Nanostructured polymer matrix composites for oral and cranio-maxillofacial rehabilitation
6. Nanostructured biocompatible ceramics and glass‐ceramics
7. Platelet-rich fibrin to incorporate bioactive graft materials
8. Nanostructured biomaterials embedding bioactive molecules
9. Functionally graded nanostructured biomaterials (FGNB)
10. Additive manufacturing of nanostructured bone scaffolds
Description
Nanostructured Biomaterials for Cranio-maxillofacial and Oral Applications examines the combined impact of materials science, biomedical and chemical engineering, and biology to provide enhanced biomaterials for applications in maxillo-facial rehabilitation and implantology. With a strong focus on a variety of material classes, it examines material processing and characterization techniques to decrease mechanical and biological failure in the human body. After an introduction to the field, the most commonly used materials for cranio-facial applications, including ceramics, polymers and glass ceramics are presented. The book then looks at nanostructured surfaces, functionally graded biomaterials and the manufacturing of nanostructured materials via 3-D printing.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers and clinicians wishing to broaden their knowledge in this important and developing field.
Key Features
- Explores the techniques used to apply nanotechnology to biomaterials for cranio-maxillofacial and oral applications
- Bridges the gap between fundamental materials science and medicine
- Shows how nanostructured biomaterials respond when implanted in the human body
Readership
Researchers in biomaterials science biomedical engineering, dentistry, implantology, nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146224
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146217
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Júlio Souza Editor
Júlio C. M. Souza is a researcher and lecturer on biomaterials and oral implantology at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil, and the University of Minho, Portugal. Currently, Dr. Souza is a visiting research professor at the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Restorative Dentistry at the University of Illinois (UIC), USA. Dr. Souza has published several articles and chapters in the field of biomaterials for oral and cranio-maxillofacial rehabilitation as well as a book in oral implantology and therefore acts as a reviewer for a number of leading tier-1 journals in the biomaterial and dentistry field. He is well respected for his expertise on materials characterization, dental biomaterials, oral biofilms and degradation of biomaterials in simulated oral conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Biomaterials and Biomedical Materials Science, Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil, University of Minho, Portugal
Dachamir Hotza Editor
Dachamir Hotza is a Full Professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil. He belongs to the Research Group on Ceramic Materials and Composites (CERMAT) and he is currently the coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Laboratory for the Development of Nanostructures (LINDEN). He has experience in Materials Engineering with an emphasis in ceramics, working mainly in processing, experimental design and nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil
Bruno Henriques Editor
Bruno Henriques is a materials and engineering professor at Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil, and is research fellow at MicroElectroMechanical Systems research center (CMEMS-UMinho), University of Minho, Portugal. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and has done post-graduate work in Business Administration. Bruno has co-authored a patent, authored several papers published in international scientific journals, and has participated in several national and international conferences. His research interests are in the fields of powder metallurgy, stress analyses, laser materials processing and functionalization, functionally graded biomaterials and composites for biomedical applications, particularly to oral and cranio-maxillofacial rehabilitation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Materials and Engineering, Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Brazil
Aldo Boccaccini Editor
Aldo R. Boccaccini is Professor of Biomaterials and Head of the Institute of Biomaterials at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany. Prior to this appointment, he was Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Imperial College London, UK (2000-2009). He has remained Visiting Professor of Materials at Imperial College London. He is also visiting professor at Nagoya Institute of Technology (Japan), RWTH Aachen University (Germany) and Universidad Nacional de Cuyo (Argentina). The research activities of Prof. Boccaccini are in the broad area of glasses, ceramics and polymer/glass composites for biomedical, functional and/or structural applications. Prof. Boccaccini has also developed the electrophoretic deposition technique for production of nanostructured materials and composites with defined surface topography with potential use in the biomedical field. He is the author or co-author of more than 450 scientific papers and 15 book chapters. Boccaccini is Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (UK) and of the American Ceramic Society. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal “Materials Letters” (Elsevier) and serves in the editorial board of several recognized international journals. He has also edited two books with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomaterials, Head of the Institute of Biomaterials, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany