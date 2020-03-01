During the past decade, great progress has been made both in the preparation and characterization of various nanomaterials, and their functional applications. Nanostructured anodic metal oxides have attracted a great deal of attention due to an effective, inexpensive and technologically simple method of synthesis.

Anodization of metals has proven to be reliable for the synthesis of nanoporous, nanotubular and nanofibrous metal oxides to produce a desired diameter, density, aspect ratio (length to diameter) of pores/tubes, and internal pore/tube structure. Using this method, some structural parameters of oxide layers can be precisely controlled by varying the anodizing conditions, usually by type of electrolyte, applied potential/current, time, and temperature.

This book reviews the current status of fabrication strategies that have been successfully developed to generate nanoporous, nanotubular and nanofibrous anodic oxides on a range of metals. The most recent achievements and innovative strategies for the synthesis of nanoporous aluminium oxide and nanotubular titanium oxide are discussed. However, a special emphasis will be put on the possibility of fabrication of nanostructured oxide layers with different morphologies on other metals such asaluminum titanium, tantalum, tin, zinc, zirconium and copper. Emerging biomedical applications of synthesized materials are discussed in detail.