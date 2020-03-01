Nanostructured Anodic Metal Oxides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167069

Nanostructured Anodic Metal Oxides

1st Edition

Synthesis and Applications

Editors: Grzegorz Sulka
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167069
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. Current trends in synthesis of nanoporous anodic aluminum oxide (AAO) – recent synthesis procedures
    2. Anodizing of aluminum under the burning conditions
    3. α-alumina membrane having a hierarchical structure of straight macropores and mesopores inside the pore wall
    4. Nanoporous α-alumina membranes with tunable pore diameters prepared by anodizing and heat treatment
    5. The porous-anodic-alumina-assisted formation and functionalization of nanostructured metal oxides on Ta, Nb, Ti, W, Zr, Hf
    6. Recent advancements in the synthesis, properties and applications of anodic self-organized TiO2 nanotube layers
    7. Anodization of titanium alloys for biomedical applications
    8. Oxide nanotubes formation by anodic process anodization and their application in photochemical reactions
    9. Structural characteristics and barrier properties of anodic zirconium oxides for biomedical applications
    10. Nanostructured semiconducting oxides formed by anodic oxidation of metallic Sn and Zn
    11. Nanostructured anodic copper oxide films: a review of fabrication techniques and applications
    12. Biomedial applications of anodic oxides

Description

During the past decade, great progress has been made both in the preparation and characterization of various nanomaterials, and their functional applications. Nanostructured anodic metal oxides have attracted a great deal of attention due to an effective, inexpensive and technologically simple method of synthesis.

Anodization of metals has proven to be reliable for the synthesis of nanoporous, nanotubular and nanofibrous metal oxides to produce a desired diameter, density, aspect ratio (length to diameter) of pores/tubes, and internal pore/tube structure. Using this method, some structural parameters of oxide layers can be precisely controlled by varying the anodizing conditions, usually by type of electrolyte, applied potential/current, time, and temperature.

This book reviews the current status of fabrication strategies that have been successfully developed to generate nanoporous, nanotubular and nanofibrous anodic oxides on a range of metals. The most recent achievements and innovative strategies for the synthesis of nanoporous aluminium oxide and nanotubular titanium oxide are discussed. However, a special emphasis will be put on the possibility of fabrication of nanostructured oxide layers with different morphologies on other metals such asaluminum titanium, tantalum, tin, zinc, zirconium and copper. Emerging biomedical applications of synthesized materials are discussed in detail.

Key Features

  • Provides an in-depth overview of anodization techniques for a range of metals
  • Explores the emerging applications of anodic metal oxides
  • Explains mechanisms of formation valve metal oxides via anodization

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers and Biomedical Engineers

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128167069

About the Editors

Grzegorz Sulka Editor

Grzegorz D. Sulka is Professor in the Department of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry at Jagiellonian University, Poland, where he is Nanostructured Materials Group. His research focuses on the fabrication, complex characterization and applications of nanoporous metal oxides by electrochemical anodization of valve metals, template –assisted formation of nanowire arrays for electrocatalytic and sensing applications, and synthesis and characterization of energy related nanomaterials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry, Jagiellonian University, Poland

