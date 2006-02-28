Nanostructure Control of Materials
1st Edition
Description
The ability to measure and manipulate matter on the nanometer level is making possible a new generation of materials with enhanced mechanical, optical, transport and magnetic properties. This important book summarises key developments in nanotechnology and their impact on the processing of metals, polymers, composites and ceramics.
After a brief introduction, a number of chapters discuss the practical issues involved in the commercial production and use of nanomaterials. Other chapters review ways of nanoengineering steel, aluminium and titanium alloys. Elsewhere the book discusses the use of nanoengineered metal hydrides to store hydrogen as an energy source, and the development of nanopolymers for batteries and other energy storage devices. Other chapters discuss the use of nanotechnology to enhance the toughness of ceramics, the production of synthetic versions of natural materials such as bone, and the development of nanocomposites.
Nanostructure control of materials is an ideal introduction to the ways nanotechnology is being used to create new materials for industry. It will be welcomed by R&D managers in such sectors as automotive engineering as well as academics working in this exciting area.
Key Features
- Reviews key developments in nanotechnology and their impact on various materials
- Edited by leading experts in the field
Readership
Materials scientists; Mechanical and electronic engineers; Medical researchers
Table of Contents
Introduction: Special properties resulting from nanodimensionality; Nanoparticle technologies and applications; Nanometric architectures: Emergence of efficient non-crystalline atomic organization in nanostructures; Nanostructure characterisation using electron-beam techniques; Organic-inorganic nanocomposite membranes for molecular separation processes; Developing fast ion conductors from nanostructured polymers; Nanostructures in biological materials; Mechanical behaviour of metallic nanolaminates; Preparation of monolithic nanocrystalline ceramics; Nanoengineering of metallic materials; Using magnetic resonance to study nanoprecipitation in light metal alloys; Nanocrystalline light metal hydrides for hydrogen storage; Nanofabrication.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 28th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691189
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739338
About the Editor
R H J Hannink
Dr Richard H. J. Hannink is an Honorary Fellow at CSIRO Manufacturing and Infrastructure Technology, Australia.
A J Hill
Dr Anita J. Hill is a Research Scientist at CSIRO Manufacturing and Infrastructure Technology, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO Manufacturing and Infrastructure Technology, Australia