Nanoscience in Dermatology
1st Edition
Description
Nanoscience in Dermatology covers one of the two fastest growing areas within dermatological science, nanoscience and nanotechnology in dermatology. Recently, great progress has been made in the research and development of nanotechnologies and nanomaterials related to various applications in medicine and, in general, the life sciences. There is increasing enthusiasm for nanotechnology applications in dermatology (drug delivery, diagnostics, therapeutics, imaging, sensors, etc.) for understanding skin biology, improving early detection and treatment of skin diseases, and in the design and optimization of cosmetics.
Light sensitive nanoparticles have recently been explored, opening a new era for the combined applications of light with nanotechnology, also called photonanodermatology. However, concerns have been raised regarding the adverse effects of intentional and unintentional nanoparticle exposure and their toxicity.
Written by experts working in these exciting fields, this book extensively covers nanotechnology applications, together with the fundamentals and toxicity aspects. It not only addresses current applications of nanotechnology, but also discusses future trends of these ever-growing and rapidly changing fields, providing scientists and dermatologists with a clear understanding of the advantages and challenges of nanotechnology in skin medicine.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge of current and future applications of nanoscience and nanotechnology in dermatology
- Outlines the fundamentals, methods, toxicity aspects, and other relevant aspects for nanotechnology based applications in dermatology
- Coherently structured book written by experts working in the fields covered
Readership
Researchers and PhD students in the fields of biomedicine, dermatology, nanotechnology/nanomedicine, medical/bio-engineering, biotechnology, pharmaceutical science, molecular biology, and cancer treatment. Dermatologists and other physicians
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Anatomy and Function of the Skin
- Introduction
- The Epidermis
- Dermis
- Hypodermis
- Epidermal Appendages
- Functions of the Skin
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Nanoscience (and Nanotechnology)
- Introduction
- Different Kinds of Nanomaterials
- Physical and Chemical Properties
- Synthesis of Nanomaterials
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3. An Overview of Nanomaterials in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Therapeutic Roles of Nanomaterials
- Cosmetic Roles of Nanomaterials
- Diagnostic Roles of Nanomaterials
- Safety Considerations
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 4. Clinical Impact and Patient Safety: The Potential of Microneedles in Changing the Form and Perception of Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Introduction
- Microneedle Materials: From Concept to Present
- Potential Future Applications
- Assuring Patient Confidence in Microneedles
- Opinions on Microneedles by Patients and Healthcare Professionals
- Ensuring Patient Safety: Risk of Infection and Immune Reaction
- Regulatory Issues: New Dosage Form or Existing Delivery System?
- Microneedles as a Viable Commercial Technology
- Conclusion
- Expectations for Microneedle Technology
- Chapter 5. Inorganic Nanoparticles for Transdermal Drug Delivery and Topical Application
- Introduction
- Design Criteria of Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Inorganic Nanoparticles Used for Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Inorganic Nanoparticles for Topical Application
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Biodegradable, Biocompatible, and Bioconjugate Materials as Delivery Agents in Dermatology: Safe Drug Delivery to Skin
- Introduction
- Types of Nanocarriers
- Nanocarrier Biodegradability and Biocompatibility in Skin
- Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 7. Peptide Dendrimers in Delivery of Bioactive Molecules to Skin
- Introduction
- The Dendrimeric Structure
- Types of Dendrimers
- Applications of Dendrimers in Drug Delivery
- What Makes Dendrimers Different in Comparison With Other Nanoparticles?
- Dendrimer-Aided Solubility Enhancement of Drugs
- Peptide Dendrimers: An Alternative Class of Dendrimers
- Synthesis of Peptide Dendrimers
- Advantages of Peptide Dendrimers
- Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Ideal Transdermal Candidates
- Stratum Corneum: Impediment to Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Approaches
- Peptide Dendrimers in Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 8. Insights Into Interactions of Gold Nanoparticles With the Skin and Potential Dermatological Applications
- Introduction
- Dermatological Applications of Gold Nanoparticles
- Interactions of Gold Nanoparticles With the Skin Barrier
- Potential Mechanisms of Skin Penetration of Gold Nanoparticles
- Future Perspectives and Recommendations
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. Formulation Effects on Topical Nanoparticle Penetration
- Nanoparticles and the Skin
- Nanoformulations for the Skin
- Flexible Nanoparticles and Nanovesicles
- Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
- Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
- Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
- Polymer-Based Nanoparticles
- Combination of Nanoparticles With Penetration Enhancers
- Nanoparticles for Targeted Delivery to the Hair Follicles and Sebaceous Glands
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Nitric Oxide–Releasing Nanoparticles as an Antimicrobial Therapeutic
- Introduction
- Nitric Oxide: Physical Characteristics and Physiological Role
- Nitric Oxide Releasing Nanoparticles: Characteristics
- Nitric Oxide Releasing Nanoparticles as an Antibacterial Agent
- Nitric Oxide Releasing Nanoparticles as an Antifungal Agent
- Future Directions
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Nanoparticles in the Topical Treatment of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis: Gaps, Facts, and Perspectives
- A Brief Introduction to Cutaneous Leishmaniasis: Current Status of the Disease and the Therapy
- Skin Features in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Lesions: A Chronic Inflammation
- Turning Around Paromomycin Efficacy: Optimizing the Therapy
- Nanoparticles in the Topical Therapy of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis
- Perspectives in Nanoparticles for Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Topical Therapy
- Glossary
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 12. Nanotechnology-Based Nano-Bullets in Antipsoriatic Drug Delivery: State of the Art
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology and Pharmacotherapy for Psoriasis
- Nanomedicines for Antipsoriatic Drug Therapy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Nanoparticles for Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Pathophysiology
- Clinical Features
- Epidemiology
- Treatment
- Chapter 14. Challenges and Opportunities of Nanoparticle-Based Theranostics in Skin Cancer
- Introduction
- Nanoparticles in Cancer Theranostics
- Nanoparticles for Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Skin Cancers
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 15. Nanodelivery of Anticancer Agents in Melanoma: Encouraging, But a Long Way to Go
- Introduction
- Potential Benefits of Nanodelivery in Melanoma Therapy
- Examples of Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Relevant to Melanoma
- Nanotechnology in the Chemotherapy of Melanoma
- Nanotechnology in Targeted Therapy Against Melanoma
- Nanotechnology in Targeting Mitochondrial Apoptotic Pathway
- Nanotechnology in Melanoma Immunotherapy
- Nanotechnology in Combination Therapy of Melanoma
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Targeted Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery to Melanoma: From Bench to Bedside
- Introduction
- Targeted Nanoparticles Drug Delivery for Melanoma Therapy
- Nanomedicine in Melanoma Clinical Trials
- Conclusion and Perspectives
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 17. The Potential for Metal Nanoparticle-Enhanced Radiotherapy in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Enhanced Radiosensitization With Metal Nanoparticles
- Targeted Delivery of Metal Nanoparticles to Tumor Tissues
- Application of Metal Nanoparticles in Brachyradiation for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers
- Conclusion and Perspectives
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 18. Nanotechnology in Photoprotection
- Introduction
- Inorganic Filters: Nano TiO2 and ZnO
- Organic Filters and Nanotechnology
- Safety Concerns for Nano TiO2 and ZnO
- The Regulatory State of Nanoparticles in Sunscreens
- Conclusion
- Chapter 19. Nanoemulsions to Prevent Photoaging
- Introduction
- Skin Permeability
- Skin Aging
- Antiaging Cosmetics
- Nanoemulsions
- Other Nanocarriers: Liposomes, Nisosomes, and Dendrimers
- Nanoemulsions Applied for Prevention and Treatment of Photoaging
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 20. Decoupling Hazard From Risk in Using Sunscreens Containing Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
- Introduction
- Decoupling In Vitro Nanotoxicity From Risk to Human Health
- Ex Vivo Studies Investigating the Passage of Nanoparticles Through Healthy Intact Skin Show Little to No Particle Penetration
- In Vivo Studies Investigating the Passage of Nanoparticles Through Skin Highlight Variables That May Influence Nanoparticle Penetration
- Remaining Knowledge Gaps
- Conclusions
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 21. Nanoparticle Oxygen Sensing in Skin
- Introduction
- Oxygen Sensing Based on Phosphorescence Quenching
- Oxygen Sensing Based on Magnetic Resonance Techniques
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 22. Investigating the Intracellular Dynamics of Hypericin-Loaded Nanoparticles and Polyvinylpyrrolidone-Hypericin by Image Correlation Spectroscopy
- Introduction
- Distribution of the Nanoparticles and Hypericin in the Living Cells
- Image Correlation Spectroscopy
- Image Collection for Different Variants of ICS
- Intracellular Dynamics of PLLA-Hyp Nanoparticles and PVP-Hyp
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 23. Accelerated Wound Healing Using Nanoparticles
- Wound Healing
- Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle Applications in Wound Healing
- Antimicrobial Applications
- Stemming Inflammation
- Stimulating Proliferation
- Delivery and Elution of Biological Factors
- Gene Therapy
- Maturation
- Nitric Oxide
- Toxicity of Nanoparticles
- What Next?
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 24. Quantum Dot Migration Through Natural Barriers and Distribution in the Skin
- Introduction
- Skin as a Barrier
- Quantum Dots
- Conclusion
- Chapter 25. Nanomedicines for the Eye: Current Status and Future Development
- Introduction
- Barriers to Effective Drug Delivery to the Eye
- Nanomedicine Paradigms in Ocular Diseases
- Nanomedicines for Ocular Application
- Novel Nanomedicines for Ocular Delivery
- Production of Nanomedicines
- Characterization of Nanomedicines
- Drug Release
- Conclusion and Future Prospects
- Chapter 26. Bioinspired Nanotechnologies for Skin Regeneration
- Introduction to Skin Anatomy
- Frontiers in Skin Regeneration
- Skin Wound Regeneration
- Skin Aging
- Advanced Fabrication Strategies in Design of Skin Regeneration Scaffolds
- Conclusion
- Chapter 27. Imaging Nanoparticle Skin Penetration in Humans
- Introduction
- Skin Structure and Barrier Functions on Nanoparticle Penetration
- Noninvasive Microscopy Techniques
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 28. EGF-Loaded Nanofibers for Skin Tissue Engineering
- Introduction
- Epidermal Growth Factor Mechanisms of Action
- Topical Delivery of Epidermal Growth Factor
- Epidermal Growth Factor-Loaded Nanofibers
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029459
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029268
About the Editor
Michael Hamblin
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Pinar Avci
Pinar Avci, MD is a Research Fellow in Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School Department of Dermatology, Boston USA. She received her MD degree in General Medicine from Semmelweis University, and is currently pursuing her PhD in Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Dermato-oncology, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. She is currently conducting research in the area of Photodynamic therapy (PDT) – a localized approach for treatment of cancer and infections and its effects in developing anti-tumor immunity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Department of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Tarl Prow
In 2004, Dr Prow earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas in the field of Nanomedicine. He then completed his T32 funded post-doc at the Wilmer Eye Institute at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and was faculty there until he relocated to the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia in 2007. In 2011 Dr Prow became the Deputy Director of the Dermatology Research Centre. In 2015, Dr Prow was promoted to Associate Professor within the University of Queensland's School of Medicine. He leads a NHMRC and ARC funded team that focuses on drug delivery, diagnostics and imaging in the context of dermatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Princess Alexandra Hospital, University of Queensland, Woolloongabba, Queensland, Australia