Nanoscience and its Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- 1: Nanomaterials: Solar Energy Conversion
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Conversion of Solar Energy Into Electricity
- 1.3. Photoelectrochemical Cells for the Production of Solar Fuels
- 1.4. Conclusions and Perspectives
- List of Symbols
- 2: Nanoelectronics
- Abstract
- 2.1. Organic Materials for Nanoelectronics: Insulators and Conductors
- 2.2. Process of Charge Transport in Organic Devices
- 2.3. Organic Thin Film Transistors
- 2.4. Organic Light–Emitting Diodes
- List of Symbols
- 3: Nanomedicine
- Abstract
- 3.1. Nanomedicine
- 3.2. Nanomaterials Applied to Diagnosis and Therapy
- 3.3. Synthesis of Nanomaterials for Application in Nanomedicine
- 3.4. Nanotoxicology
- 4: Nanoneurobiophysics
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Nanopharmacology
- 4.3. Nanoneuroscience and Nanoneuropharmacology
- 4.4. Computational Resources in Nanomedicine
- Abbreviations
- Glossary
- 5: Nanosensors
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Sensors and Nanosensors: New Detection Tools
- 5.3. Atomic Force Spectroscopy (Force Curve)
- 5.4. Applications for AFM Tip Sensors
- 5.5. Microcantilever Sensors
- 5.6. Challenges and Tendencies
- List of Symbols
- 6: Electrochemical Sensors
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Electroanalytical Methods
- List of Symbols
- 7: Molecular Modeling Applied to Nanobiosystems
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Basic Representation Types
- 7.3. Biomolecules and Protein Modeling
- 7.4. Molecular Computer Modeling Methods Applied To Biomolecules
- 7.5. Some Recent Applications
- 7.6. Final Considerations
- List of Symbols
- Index
Description
Nanoscience and Its Applications explores how nanoscience is used in modern industry to increase product performance, including an understanding of how these materials and systems, at the molecular level, provide novel properties and physical, chemical, and biological phenomena that have been successfully used in innovative ways in a wide range of industries.
This book is an important reference source for early-career researchers and practicing materials scientists and engineers seeking a greater understanding on how nanoscience can be used in modern industries.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed overview of how nanoscience is used to increase product efficiency in a variety of fields, from agribusiness to medicine,
- Shows how nanoscience can help product developers increase product performance whilst reducing costs
- Illustrates how nanoscience has been used innovatively in a great variety of disciplines, giving those working in many different industries ideas as to how nanoscience might answer important questions
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, as well as those working in the natural and life sciences seeking a reference work outlining the essential principles of nanostructures and nanomaterials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 3rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497817
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323497800
About the Authors
Osvaldo de Oliveira, Jr Author
Prof. Osvaldo N Oliveira Jr completed his PhD at the University of Wales, Bangor, UK. He is a professor at the São Carlos Institute of Physics, University of São Paulo. He has published about 470 articles in refereed journals, 15 book chapters and has submitted seven patent applications. These works received about 9000 citations (as of August, 2016). He has supervised 40 masters and PhD candidates. His main areas of expertise are in nanostructured organic films, and natural language processing. He is a member of the São Paulo State Academy of Sciences. He is a member of the editorial board of three journals, and is also associated editor of the Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He received the Scopus Award 2006 awarded by Elsevier in Brazil and Capes, as one of 16 outstanding Brazilian researchers, based on the number of publications and citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Physics of Sao Carlos, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil
Ferreira Marystela Author
Prof. Dr . Marystela Ferreira received her PhD in Physical Chemistry from University of São Paulo, Brazil. She is currently a professor at the Federal University of São Carlos, and specializes in the following areas: eletrooxidation , thin films , sensors and biosenssores , phenolic compounds , HPLC and MEQC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Federal University of Sao Carlos, Brazil
Fábio de Lima Leite Author
Fabio Leite de Lima obtained his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from University of São Paulo, Brazil, Between 2006 and 2009, he was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Institute of Physics of São Carlos (IFSC-USP) in collaboration with Embrapa Agricultural Instrumentation. He was Fellow Young Researcher FAPESP (2009-2012). He has collaborated with Prof. Dr. Alan Graham MacDiarmid, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2000, with whom he published the first article in the Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, in 2009. He is currently Adjunct Professor at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) - Campus Sorocaba, Coordinator of the Research Group in Nanoneurobiofísica and Future Scientist Program. He has conducted research the areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology, with emphasis on nanoscopy, nanoneurociência and medical nanobiofísica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Federal University of Sao Carlos, Brazil
Alessandra Luzia Da Róz Author
Alessandra Luzia Da Róz completed a degree in sciences, with a major in chemistry, and obtained her PhD in Materials Science and Engineering at the University of São Paulo, in São Carlos, Brazil. After post-doc and researcher positions at the São Carlos Institute of Physics, University of São Paulo, and at the Federal University of São Carlos, she is now a lecturer at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology (IFSC) in Itapetininga, Brazil, where she works in the coordination for research and development. Her main areas of research include polymers and their applications, such as in the processing of natural polymers, lignocellulosic biomass and solid fuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral fellow, Federal University of Sao Carlos, Brazil