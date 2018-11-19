Nanoscale Materials in Water Purification
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction for nanomaterials :-state of art, new challenges and opportunities
Sabu Thomas, Daniel Pasiquini, Shao-Yuan Leu and Deepu Ambika Gopakumar
1. Nanocellulose based membranes for water purification
Deepu Ambika Gopakumar, Daniel Pasiquini, Sabu Thomas and Shao-Yuan Leu
2. Polymer /carbon Nanotubes Mixed Matrix membranes for water purification
Mohammad Hossein Davood Abadi Farahani Vahid Vatanpour
3. Dendritic Polymer Enhanced Ultrafiltration
Michael Arkas
4. Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes: Incorporation of Metallic Nanoparticles in Polymeric membranes
Jorge Garcia-Ivars
5. Water Treatment by Molecularly Imprinted Materials
Costas Kiparissides
6. ElectrospunNanofibrous Filtration Membranes
Irene Bonadies
7. Electrospinning: A versatile fabrication technique for nanofibrous membranes for use in desalination
Shiao-Shing Chen
8. Electrospun Nanofibrous Filtration Membranes for Heavy metals and dyes removal
Pratima Solanki
9. Electrospinning: A fiber fabrication technique for water purification
Maria Wasim, Aneela Sabir and Tahir Jamil
10. Carbon Nanotubes Based Membranes for water purification
Jieun Lee
11. Carbon Nanotubes for Advancing Separation Membranes
Xuan Zhang
12. Carbon Nanotube and Grapheme oxide Based Membranes
Aneela Sabir and Tahir Jamil
13. Graphene-based materials for water purification
Alireza Khataee
14. Iron oxide nanomaterials for water purification
Andrews Grace
15. Iron oxide nanomaterials for the removal of heavy metals and dyes from waste water
Mubarak Mujawar
16. Magnetic metal/metal oxide nanoparticles and their nanocomposites material for the removal of the water pollutants
Manash Ranjan Das Sr.
17. Surface modifiications of Magnetic nanoparticles for water purification
Luís Carlos de Morais
18. Magnetic nanoparticles for water purification
Konstantinos Simeonidis
19. Noble metal nanoparticles for water purification
Ewa Kowalska
20. Semiconductor Photocatalysis for water purification
Carolina Belver
21. Recent advances in Photocatalytic Detoxification of water
Suresh Pillai
22. Semiconductor photocatalysis for water purification
Youji Li Sr.
23. Nanoscale Materials for Arsenic Removal from Water
Abhijit Maiti
24. Challenges and opportunities of Graphene-based materials in current desalination and water purification technologies
Shadi W. Hasan
Description
Novel nanoscale materials are now an essential part of meeting the current and future needs for clean water, and are at the heart of the development of novel technologies to desalinate water. The unique properties of nanomaterials and their convergence with current treatment technologies present great opportunities to revolutionize water and wastewater treatment. Nanoscale Materials for Water Purification brings together sustainable solutions using novel nanomaterials to alleviate the physical effects of water scarcity.
This book covers a wide range of nanomaterials, including noble metal nanoparticles, magnetic nanoparticles, dendrimers, bioactive nanoparticles, polysaccharidebased nanoparticles, nanocatalysts, and redox nanoparticles for water purification. Significant properties and characterization methods of nanomaterials such as surface morphology, mechanical properties, and adsorption capacities are also investigated
Key Features
- Explains how the unique properties of a range of nanomaterials makes them important water purification agents
- Shows how the use of nanotechnology can help create cheaper, more reliable, less energy-intensive, more environmentally friendly water purification techniques
- Includes case studies to show how nanotechnology has successfully been integrated into water purification system design
Readership
Materials scientists and environmental scientists wanting to learn more about how nanotechnology can improve water purification techniques and systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 890
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139271
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139264
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is the Director of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, CRSI medal and Sukumar Maithy award. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Professor Thomas has published over 720 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 54 books published by Royal Society, Wiley, Wood head, Elsevier, CRC Press, Springer, Nova etc. He is the inventor of 4 patents. Prof. Thomas has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has already supervised 74 Ph.D theses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founder Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India
Daniel Pasquini Editor
Daniel Pasquini is an Associate Professor and Researcher at the Chemistry Institute of the Federal University of Uberlândia, Uberlândia-MG, Brazil. He has edited 7 books, and published more than 25 publications in indexed journals, 12 book chapters and more than 85 works in conferences. His research interests include: polymers from renewable sources, vegetal macromolecules; cellulosic fibers; composites; nanocellulose and nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of the Federal University of Uberlândia, Uberlândia-MG, Brazil.
Shao-Yuan Leu Editor
Shao-Yuan (Ben) Leu is Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. His research focuses on the treatment of waste water.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
Deepu Gopakumar Editor
Deepu A. Gopakumar works as Post-doctoral fellow at School of Industrial Technology, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang, Malaysia. His research focuses on nanocellulose-based polymer membranes for water treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral fellow, School of Industrial Technology, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Penang, Malaysia