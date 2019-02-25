Nanoscale Ferroelectric-Multiferroic Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Domain switching in bismuth layer-structured multiferroic film
2. Strain tuning effects in perovskites
3. Aurivillius layer-structured multiferroic materials
4. Fabrication of (K, Na)NbO3 films by pulsed laser deposition and their domain observation
5. Microscale materials design using focused proton-beam writing
6. Thin film fabrication using nanoscale flat substrates
7. Ferroic domain observation using transmission electron microscope
8. First-principles study of the ferroelectric phase of AgNbO3
9. Structural optimization of piezoelectric thin-film vibration energy harvesters based on electric equivalent circuit model
10. Ferroelectric nanofibers and their application in energy harvesting
11. Microenergy harvesting using BiFeO3 films
12. Thermal energy harvesting of PLZT and BaTiO3 ceramics using pyroelectric effects
Description
Nanoscale Ferroelectric-Multiferroic Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications presents the latest information in the emerging field of multiferroic materials research, exploring applications in energy conversion and harvesting at the nanoscale. The book covers crystal and microstructure, ferroelectric, piezoelectric and multiferroic physical properties, along with their characterization. Special attention is given to the design and tailoring of ferroelectric, magnetic and multiferroic materials and their interaction among ferroics. The fundamentals of energy conversion are incorporated, along with the requirements of materials for this process. Finally, a range of applications is presented, demonstrating the progression from fundamentals to applied science.
This essential resource describes the link between the basic physical properties of these materials and their applications in the field of energy harvest. It will be a useful resource for graduate students, early career researchers, academics and industry professionals working in areas related to energy conversion.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between the fundamentals and applications of ferroelectric and multiferroic materials for energy harvesting
- Demonstrates how a range of nanomaterials play an important role in the creation of efficient energy harvesting systems
- Provides new solutions for the fabrication of electronic devices for various applications
Readership
Graduate students, researchers in academia and industry working in areas related to energy conversion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 25th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144992
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Hideo Kimura Editor
Hideo Kimura is Leader of the Magnetoelectric Crystal Group, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan. His research focuses on antiferromagnetic oxide single crystals for magnetic refrigeration, nonlinear optical single crystals, microgravity science, piezoelectric and ferroelectric crystals, and multiferroic thin films. In the past five years he has co-authored 29 papers and four books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Magnetoelectric Crystal Group, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan
Zhenxiang Cheng Editor
Zhenxiang Cheng is Associate Professor at the Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia, and a Future Fellow of the Australian Research Council. His research interests include dielectric, ferroelectric and multiferroic, materials and physics, magnetism and spintronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Tingting Jia Editor
Tingting Jia is a postdoctoral researcher in the Multifunctional Materials Group, Optical and Electronic Materials Unit, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan. Her research focuses on multiferroic thin films, high-k gate dielectrics, and nonpolar wide gap semiconductor films and substrate. She has co-authored over 50 articles and conference proceedings, and has 10 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Laboratory for Nano-Biomechanics, Institutes of Biomedical and Health Engineering, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, CAS, Shenzhen, China