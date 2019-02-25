Nanoscale Ferroelectric-Multiferroic Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128144992, 9780128145005

Nanoscale Ferroelectric-Multiferroic Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Hideo Kimura Zhenxiang Cheng Tingting Jia
eBook ISBN: 9780128145005
Paperback ISBN: 9780128144992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th February 2019
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.41
140.60
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Domain switching in bismuth layer-structured multiferroic film
2. Strain tuning effects in perovskites
3. Aurivillius layer-structured multiferroic materials
4. Fabrication of (K, Na)NbO3 films by pulsed laser deposition and their domain observation
5. Microscale materials design using focused proton-beam writing
6. Thin film fabrication using nanoscale flat substrates
7. Ferroic domain observation using transmission electron microscope
8. First-principles study of the ferroelectric phase of AgNbO3
9. Structural optimization of piezoelectric thin-film vibration energy harvesters based on electric equivalent circuit model
10. Ferroelectric nanofibers and their application in energy harvesting
11. Microenergy harvesting using BiFeO3 films
12. Thermal energy harvesting of PLZT and BaTiO3 ceramics using pyroelectric effects

Description

Nanoscale Ferroelectric-Multiferroic Materials for Energy Harvesting Applications presents the latest information in the emerging field of multiferroic materials research, exploring applications in energy conversion and harvesting at the nanoscale. The book covers crystal and microstructure, ferroelectric, piezoelectric and multiferroic physical properties, along with their characterization. Special attention is given to the design and tailoring of ferroelectric, magnetic and multiferroic materials and their interaction among ferroics. The fundamentals of energy conversion are incorporated, along with the requirements of materials for this process. Finally, a range of applications is presented, demonstrating the progression from fundamentals to applied science.

This essential resource describes the link between the basic physical properties of these materials and their applications in the field of energy harvest. It will be a useful resource for graduate students, early career researchers, academics and industry professionals working in areas related to energy conversion.

Key Features

  • Bridges the gap between the fundamentals and applications of ferroelectric and multiferroic materials for energy harvesting
  • Demonstrates how a range of nanomaterials play an important role in the creation of efficient energy harvesting systems
  • Provides new solutions for the fabrication of electronic devices for various applications

Readership

Graduate students, researchers in academia and industry working in areas related to energy conversion

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128145005
Paperback ISBN:
9780128144992

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Hideo Kimura Editor

Hideo Kimura is Leader of the Magnetoelectric Crystal Group, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan. His research focuses on antiferromagnetic oxide single crystals for magnetic refrigeration, nonlinear optical single crystals, microgravity science, piezoelectric and ferroelectric crystals, and multiferroic thin films. In the past five years he has co-authored 29 papers and four books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Magnetoelectric Crystal Group, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan

Zhenxiang Cheng Editor

Zhenxiang Cheng is Associate Professor at the Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia, and a Future Fellow of the Australian Research Council. His research interests include dielectric, ferroelectric and multiferroic, materials and physics, magnetism and spintronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia

Tingting Jia Editor

Tingting Jia is a postdoctoral researcher in the Multifunctional Materials Group, Optical and Electronic Materials Unit, National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan. Her research focuses on multiferroic thin films, high-k gate dielectrics, and nonpolar wide gap semiconductor films and substrate. She has co-authored over 50 articles and conference proceedings, and has 10 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Laboratory for Nano-Biomechanics, Institutes of Biomedical and Health Engineering, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, CAS, Shenzhen, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.