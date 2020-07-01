Nanoscale Coordination Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202524

Nanoscale Coordination Chemistry, Volume 76

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rudi van Eldik Daniel Ruiz-Molina
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128202524
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 314
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Daniel Ruiz-Molina
Felix Zamora
Katsuhiko Ariga
Maria Cazacu
Ali Morsali
Younus Hanifehpour
Yann Garcia
Henrik Birkedal

Description

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series, presents timely and informative summaries on current progress in a variety of subject areas. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers that empowers readers to pursue new developments in each field. Users will find this to be a comprehensive overview of recent findings and trends from the last decade that covers various kinds of inorganic topics, from theoretical oriented supramolecular chemistry, to the quest for accurate calculations of spin states in transition metals.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series
  • Includes the latest information on nanoscale coordination chemistry

Readership

Chemists interested in classical inorganic chemistry, computational chemists interested in the application of their methods to various kinds of applied inorganic chemistry

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.

His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).

His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.

Daniel Ruiz-Molina is at Catalan Inst. Nanoscience and Nanotechnolgy, Spain

