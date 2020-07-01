COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Nanoscale Coordination Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202524

Nanoscale Coordination Chemistry, Volume 76

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128202524
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
274.00
219.20
383.59
306.87
190.00
152.00
196.00
156.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

    1. Nanoscale coordination polymers for medicine and sensors

      2. Rubén Solórzano, Salvio Suárez, Fernando Novio, Julia Lorenzo, Ramon Alibés, Félix Busqué and Daniel Ruiz-Molina

    2. Nanoscale coordination polymers: Preparation, function and application

      3. Ali Morsali and Lida Hashemi

    3. The role of defects in the properties of functional coordination polymers

      4. Celia Castillo-Blas, Carmen Montoro, Ana E. Platero-Prats, Pablo Ares, Pilar Amo-Ochoa, Javier Conesa and Félix Zamora

    4. Selected polyazole based coordination polymers displaying functional properties

      5. Yann Garcia

    5. Coordination compounds with siloxane/silane-containing ligands capable of self-assembly at nano/micro scale in solid state and in solution

      6. Mirela-Fernanda Zaltariov and Maria Cazacu

    6. Nanoscale coordination compounds

      7. Younes Hanifehpour, Babak Mirtamizdoust and Sang Woo Joo

    7. Nano-architectonics for coordination assemblies at interfacial media

      8. Katsuhiko Ariga

    8. Mussel inspired self-healing materials: Coordination chemistry of polyphenols

Henrik Birkedal and Yaqing Chen

Description

The Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series, presents timely and informative summaries on current progress in a variety of subject areas. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers that empowers readers to pursue new developments in each field. Users will find this to be a comprehensive overview of recent findings and trends from the last decade that covers various kinds of inorganic topics, from theoretical oriented supramolecular chemistry, to the quest for accurate calculations of spin states in transition metals.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series
  • Includes the latest information on nanoscale coordination chemistry

Readership

Chemists interested in classical inorganic chemistry, computational chemists interested in the application of their methods to various kinds of applied inorganic chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128202524

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.