Nanoscale Coordination Chemistry, Volume 76
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Nanoscale coordination polymers for medicine and sensors
- Nanoscale coordination polymers: Preparation, function and application
- The role of defects in the properties of functional coordination polymers
- Selected polyazole based coordination polymers displaying functional properties
- Coordination compounds with siloxane/silane-containing ligands capable of self-assembly at nano/micro scale in solid state and in solution
- Nanoscale coordination compounds
- Nano-architectonics for coordination assemblies at interfacial media
- Mussel inspired self-healing materials: Coordination chemistry of polyphenols
Rubén Solórzano, Salvio Suárez, Fernando Novio, Julia Lorenzo, Ramon Alibés, Félix Busqué and Daniel Ruiz-Molina
Ali Morsali and Lida Hashemi
Celia Castillo-Blas, Carmen Montoro, Ana E. Platero-Prats, Pablo Ares, Pilar Amo-Ochoa, Javier Conesa and Félix Zamora
Yann Garcia
Mirela-Fernanda Zaltariov and Maria Cazacu
Younes Hanifehpour, Babak Mirtamizdoust and Sang Woo Joo
Katsuhiko Ariga
Henrik Birkedal and Yaqing Chen
Description
The Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series, presents timely and informative summaries on current progress in a variety of subject areas. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers that empowers readers to pursue new developments in each field. Users will find this to be a comprehensive overview of recent findings and trends from the last decade that covers various kinds of inorganic topics, from theoretical oriented supramolecular chemistry, to the quest for accurate calculations of spin states in transition metals.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series
- Includes the latest information on nanoscale coordination chemistry
Readership
Chemists interested in classical inorganic chemistry, computational chemists interested in the application of their methods to various kinds of applied inorganic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202524
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.