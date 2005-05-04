Nanoporous Materials IV, Volume 156
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th International Symposium on Nanoporous Materials, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada June 7-10, 2005
Table of Contents
Chapter Headings
I. Review Articles
II. Synthesis of Mesoporous Silicas
III. Mesoporous Silicas with Incorporated Inorganic Species
IV. Synthesis of Mesoporous Organosilicas
V. Synthesis of Non-siliceous Mesoporous Materials
VII. Layered Nanomaterials
VIII. Nanostructured Catalysts and Other Nanomaterials
IX. Porous Polymers and Polymer/Inorganic Nanocomposites
X. Mesoporous Carbons
XI. Adsorption and Characterization of Nanomaterials
XII. Catalytic Applications of Nanoporous Materials
XIII. Environmental Applications of Nanoporous Materials
Description
Nanoporous Materials IV contains the invited lectures and peer-reviewed oral and poster contributions to be presented at the 4th International Symposium on Nanoporous Materials, which will be hosted in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, June 7-10, 2005. This volume covers complementary approaches to and recent advances in the field of nanostructured materials with pore sizes larger than 1nm, such as periodic mesoporous molecular sieves (e.g., MCM-41 and SBA-15) and related materials including clays, ordered mesoporous carbons, colloidal crystal templated materials, porous polymers and sol gels. The broad range of topics covered in relation to the synthesis and characterization of ordered mesoporous materials are of great importance for advanced adsorption, catalytic, separation and environmental processes as well as for the development of nanotechnology.
This volume contains over 120 contributions related to the synthesis of ordered mesoporous silicas, organosilicas, nonsiliceous inorganic materials, carbons, polymers and related materials, their characterization and applications in adsorption, catalysis and environmental clean up.
Key Features
- Unique contributions brings readers up-to-date on new research and application developments
- Figures and tables supplement comprehensive topics
- Extensive author and subject index
Readership
Chemical engineers, material scientists, geologists, physical chemists, catalysis scientists, consultants, researchers in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 980
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 4th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456522
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517487
About the Editors
Abdel Sayari Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Catalysis Research and Innovation (CCRI), University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Mietek Jaroniec Editor
Mietek Jaroniec received his MS and PhD from M. Curie-Sklodowska University, Poland, in 1972 and 1976, respectively. Since 1991 he has been a Professor of Chemistry at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio (USA). Before joining Kent State he was a Professor of Chemistry at M. Curie-Sklodowska University, Poland. His research interests revolve primarily around inter-disciplinary topics of interfacial chemistry, and chemistry of materials, including physical adsorption at the gas/solid and liquid/solid interfaces, adsorbents, and catalysts. At Kent State he has established a vigorous research program in the area of ordered nanoporous materials such as ordered mesoporous silicas, organosilicas, inorganic oxides and carbons, focusing on their synthesis and environmental and energy-related applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, USA