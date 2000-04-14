Nanoporous Materials II, Volume 129
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Preface. Synthesis of Mesoporous Silicas. A novel approach to polymer-template mesoporous molecular sieves (K. Schumacher et al.). Formation of integrated MCM-41 mesostructure in fluoride medium: an improvement of hydrothermal stability (Q.-H. Xia et al.). New way to synthesize MCM-41 and MCM-48 materials with tailored pore sizes (J.L. Blin et al.). Study of interactions between silicate species and surfactant micelles in the synthesis of organized mesoporous materials (J. Frasch et al.). Synthesis of Framework-Modified Mesoporous Silicas. Novel ordered mesoporous materials with hybrid organic-inorganic network in the frameworks (S. Inagaki et al.). Influence of silylation on the catalytic activity of Ti-MCM-41 during epoxidation of olefins (A. Corma et al.). Reversible transition of the coordination of Al in MCM-41 (H. Kosslick et al.). Synthesis of Surface-Modified Mesoporous Silicas. Functionalised mesoporous materials for green chemistry (J.H. Clark et al.). Titanium iso-propoxide grafting on M41S type hosts: catalytic and adsorption study (K.K. Kang et al.). Ternary transition metal oxides within mesoporous MCM-48 silica phases: synthesis and characterizataion (R. Köhn et al.). Synthesis of Other Nanoporous and Nanostructured Materials. On the way to new nanoporous transition metal oxides (O. Muth, M. Fröba). Techniques for tailoring the pore structure of SiO2-TiO2 sol pillared clays (H.Y. Zhu et al.). Porous smectite-type materials containing catalytically active divalent cations in octahedral sheets (M. Shirai et al.). Characterization of Nanoporous Materials. Probing the pore space in mesoporous solids with NMR spectroscopy and magnetic resonance microimaging (S.R. Breeze et al.). Magnetic resonance microimaging studies of porous petroleum coke (E.B. Brouwer et al.). Effect of pore size on the adsorption of xenon on mesoporous MCM-41 and on the 129Xe NMR chemical shifts: a variable temperature study (Wen-Hua Chen et al.). The sorption of n-butyl and tert-butyl alcohols by phenyl-modified porous silica (C.M. Bambrough et al.). Change of reorientational-vibrational relaxation upon capillary condensation in silica mesopores (H. Tanaka et al.). Stabilized cluster formation of supercritical Xe in carbon nanopores (M. Aoshima et al.). Applications of Nanoporous and Nanostructured Materials. Adsorption of halocarbons in nanoporous materials: current status and future challenges (C. Mellot Draznieks et al.). Photoactive characteristics of rhenium complex encapsulated in AlMCM-41 by ion-exchange method (S.-E. Park et al.). Physico-chemical and catalytic properties of MCM-41 mesoporous molecular sieves containing transition metals (Cu, Ni and Nb) (M. Ziolek et al.). Silica-CTAB-water phase diagram at 150°C: predicting phase structure by artificial neural network (Y. Yang et al.). Author index. Subject index.
Description
The first symposium on Access in Nanoporous Materials was held in Lansing, Michigan on June 7-9, 1995. The five years that have passed since that initial meeting have brought remarkable advances in all aspects of this growing family of materials. In particular, impressive progress has been achieved in the area of novel self-assembled mesoporous materials, their synthesis, characterization and applications. The supramolecular self-assembly of various inorganic and organic species into ordered mesostructures became a powerful method for synthesis of mesoporous molecular sieves of tailored framework composition, pore structure, pore size and desired surface functionality for advanced applications in such areas as separation, adsorption, catalysis, environmental cleanup and nanotechnology.
In addition to mesostructured metal oxide molecular sieves prepared through supramolecular assembly pathways, clays, carbon molecular sieves, porous polymers, sol-gel and imprinted materials, as well as self-assembled organic and other zeolite-like materials, have captured the attention of materials researchers around the globe.
The contents of the current volume present a sampling of more than 150 oral and poster papers delivered at the Symposium on Access in Nanoporous Materials II held in Banff, Alberta on May 25-30, 2000. About 70% of the papers are devoted to the synthesis of siliceous mesoporous molecular sieves, their modification, characterization and applications, which represent the current research trend in nanoporous materials. The remaining contributions provide some indications on the future developments in the area of non-siliceous molecular sieves and related materials. This book reflects the current trends and advances in this area, which will certainly attract the attention of materials chemists in the 21st century.
Readership
For materials chemists and chemical engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 14th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444503213
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T.J. Pinnavaia Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, College of Natural Science, Department of Chemistry, East Lansing, MI 48824-1322, USA
Abdel Sayari Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Catalysis Research and Innovation (CCRI), University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
M. Jaroniec Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Chemistry, Kent State University, Kent, OH 44242, USA