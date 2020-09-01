Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184875

Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion

1st Edition

Editors: Jian Lu Frank Ding
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184875
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

I. Nanoporous Material Development
1. Metal-Organic Framework Synthesis and Development
Dan Zhao
2. Nanoporous Carbon Materials: From Char to Sophisticated 3-D graphene-like structures
Teresa J. Bandosz
3. Synthetic Zeolites and Their Characterization
Miroslaw Andrzej Derewinski and Sebastian Prodinger
4. Nanoporous Silica and Their Composites
Brandy J. Johnson, T. Grant Glover and Brian Joseph Melde

II. Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation
5. Fundamental of Gas Separation in Nanoporous Materials
Duong Dang Do
6. Molecule Transport in Nanoporous Materials
Jörg Kärger and Christian Chmelik
7. Hydrocarbon Molecules Separation Using Nanoporous Materials
Fateme Rezaei
8. Carbon Capture Using Nanoporous Materials
Jian Liu
9. Contamination Removal Using Nanoporous Carbon - Modeling and Simulation
Frank Ding

III. Nanoporous Materials for Energy Storage and Renewable Energy
10. Hydrogen and Methane Storage in Nanoporous Materials
Bin Mu
11. Nanostructured Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage
Katie Dongmei Li-Oakey
12. Nanoporous Catalysts for Biomass Conversion
Huamin Wang
13. Nanoporous Materials for Fuel Cell Applications
Shangfeng Du

Description

Experts in the fields of nanoporous material synthesis, molecule separation, transport in nanopores, catalysts, and molecular simulation share their research findings and perspectives on the latest developments in nanoporous materials research.

Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion comprises three main sections: nanoporous material synthesis and characterization; nanoporous materials for molecule separation; and nanoporous materials for energy storage and renewable energy. Typical nanoporous materials including carbon, zeolite, silica and metal-organic frameworks and their applications in molecule separation and energy related applications are covered. In addition, the fundamentals of molecule adsorption and molecule transport in nanoporous materials are also included, giving a stronger understanding of the principles and topics covered.

This is an important reference for those exploring nanoporous materials, including researchers and postgraduate students of materials science andchemical engineering, and industry professionals working on a wide range of applications of nanoporous materials.

Key Features

  • Outlines the fundamental principles of nanoporous materials design
  • Explores the application of nanoporous materials in important areas such as molecule separation and energy storage
  • Gives real-life examples of how nanoporous materials are used in a variety of industry sectors

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students of materials science, environmental chemistry, and chemical engineering; industry professionals working on applications of nanoporous materials

About the Editors

Jian Lu

Jian Liu is Senior Chemical Engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA. His research focuses on magnesium extraction from seawater, metal extraction from geothermal brine processes, and metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes for fluid separation and sensing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA

Frank Ding

Frank Ding is a Research Specialist at 3M Company, USA. His research focuses on adsorption equilibrium, adsorptive air purifying technologies, simulation and modeling of fixed bed adsorption systems, cyclic regenerable gas separation, and air purifier service life calculation.

Affiliations and Expertise

3M Company, USA

