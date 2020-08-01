Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Synthesis and development of metal<ORGANIC P < frameworks>
Shing Bo Peh and Dan Zhao
2 Nanoporous carbon materials: from char to sophisticated 3-D graphene-like structures
Teresa J. Bandosz
3 Synthetic zeolites and their characterization
Sebastian Prodinger and Miroslaw A. Derewinski
4 Nanoporous Silicas and their Composites
T. Grant Glover, Brian J. Melde and Brandy J. Johnson
5 Fundamentals of gas separation in nanoporous materials
Luisa Prasetyo, Shiliang (Johnathan) Tan, Hui Xu, Quang K. Loi, D.D. Do and D. Nicholson
6 Molecular transport in nanoporous materials
Christian Chmelik and Jorg Karger
7 Hydrocarbon Molecules Separation using Nanoporous Materials
Shane Lawson, Anirudh Krishnamurthy, Teresa Gelles, Harshul Thakkar, Ali A. Rownaghi and Fateme Rezaei
8 Carbon capture using nanoporous adsorbents
Jian Liu
9 Contaminate removal with nanoporous carbon—modeling and simulation
Frank Ding
10 Hydrogen and methane storage in nanoporous materials
Joseph Winarta, Andra Yung and Bin Mu
11 Nanostructured materials for energy conversion and storage
Katie Dongmei Li-Oakey
12 Nanoporous catalysts for biomass conversion
Hui Shi, Karthikeyan K. Ramasamy, Ruoshi Ma and Huamin Wang
13 Nanoporous materials for proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications
Sheng Sui, Huixin Zhang and Shangfeng Du
Description
Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion cover the topic with sections on nanoporous material synthesis and characterization, nanoporous materials for molecule separation, and nanoporous materials for energy storage and renewable energy. Typical nanoporous materials including carbon, zeolite, silica and metal-organic frameworks and their applications in molecule separation and energy related applications are covered. In addition, the fundamentals of molecule adsorption and molecule transport in nanoporous materials are also included, providing readers with a stronger understanding of the principles and topics covered.
This is an important reference for anyone exploring nanoporous materials, including researchers and postgraduate students in materials science and chemical engineering. In addition, it is ideal for industry professionals working on a wide range of applications for nanoporous materials.
Key Features
- Outlines the fundamental principles of nanoporous materials design
- Explores the application of nanoporous materials in important areas such as molecule separation and energy storage
- Gives real-life examples of how nanoporous materials are used in a variety of industry sector
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students of materials science, environmental chemistry, and chemical engineering; industry professionals working on applications of nanoporous materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184875
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jian Liu
Jian Liu is Senior Chemical Engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA. His research focuses on magnesium extraction from seawater, metal extraction from geothermal brine processes, and metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes for fluid separation and sensing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA
Frank Ding
Frank Ding is a Research Specialist at 3M Company, USA. His research focuses on adsorption equilibrium, adsorptive air purifying technologies, simulation and modeling of fixed bed adsorption systems, cyclic regenerable gas separation, and air purifier service life calculation.
Affiliations and Expertise
3M Company, USA
