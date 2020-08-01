COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184875

Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion

1st Edition

Editors: Jian Liu Frank Ding
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184875
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

1 Synthesis and development of metal<ORGANIC P < frameworks>

Shing Bo Peh and Dan Zhao

2 Nanoporous carbon materials: from char to sophisticated 3-D graphene-like structures

Teresa J. Bandosz

3 Synthetic zeolites and their characterization

Sebastian Prodinger and Miroslaw A. Derewinski

4 Nanoporous Silicas and their Composites

T. Grant Glover, Brian J. Melde and Brandy J. Johnson

5 Fundamentals of gas separation in nanoporous materials

Luisa Prasetyo, Shiliang (Johnathan) Tan, Hui Xu, Quang K. Loi, D.D. Do and D. Nicholson

6 Molecular transport in nanoporous materials

Christian Chmelik and Jorg Karger

7 Hydrocarbon Molecules Separation using Nanoporous Materials

Shane Lawson, Anirudh Krishnamurthy, Teresa Gelles, Harshul Thakkar, Ali A. Rownaghi and Fateme Rezaei

8 Carbon capture using nanoporous adsorbents

Jian Liu

9 Contaminate removal with nanoporous carbon—modeling and simulation

Frank Ding

10 Hydrogen and methane storage in nanoporous materials

Joseph Winarta, Andra Yung and Bin Mu

11 Nanostructured materials for energy conversion and storage

Katie Dongmei Li-Oakey

12 Nanoporous catalysts for biomass conversion

Hui Shi, Karthikeyan K. Ramasamy, Ruoshi Ma and Huamin Wang

13 Nanoporous materials for proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications

Sheng Sui, Huixin Zhang and Shangfeng Du

Description

Nanoporous Materials for Molecule Separation and Conversion cover the topic with sections on nanoporous material synthesis and characterization, nanoporous materials for molecule separation, and nanoporous materials for energy storage and renewable energy. Typical nanoporous materials including carbon, zeolite, silica and metal-organic frameworks and their applications in molecule separation and energy related applications are covered. In addition, the fundamentals of molecule adsorption and molecule transport in nanoporous materials are also included, providing readers with a stronger understanding of the principles and topics covered.

This is an important reference for anyone exploring nanoporous materials, including researchers and postgraduate students in materials science and chemical engineering. In addition, it is ideal for industry professionals working on a wide range of applications for nanoporous materials.

Key Features

  • Outlines the fundamental principles of nanoporous materials design
  • Explores the application of nanoporous materials in important areas such as molecule separation and energy storage
  • Gives real-life examples of how nanoporous materials are used in a variety of industry sector

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students of materials science, environmental chemistry, and chemical engineering; industry professionals working on applications of nanoporous materials

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128184875

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jian Liu

Jian Liu is Senior Chemical Engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA. His research focuses on magnesium extraction from seawater, metal extraction from geothermal brine processes, and metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes for fluid separation and sensing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA

Frank Ding

Frank Ding is a Research Specialist at 3M Company, USA. His research focuses on adsorption equilibrium, adsorptive air purifying technologies, simulation and modeling of fixed bed adsorption systems, cyclic regenerable gas separation, and air purifier service life calculation.

Affiliations and Expertise

3M Company, USA

