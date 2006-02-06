Nanoplasmonics, Volume 2

PART I: THEORY OF NANOPLASMONICS



Chapter 1: Magnetic plasmon resonance (A.K. Sarychev et al.).



Chapter 2: Theory of optical transmission through arrays of subwavelength apertures (L. Martín-Moreno et al.).

Chapter 3: Linear and nonlinear optical response of concentric metallic nanoshells (M. Fukui et al.).

Chapter 4: Low-dimensional optical waveguides and wavenumber surface (J. Takahara, T. Kobayashi).

PART II : PLASMON ENHANCED SPECTROSCOPY AND MOLECULAR DYNAMICS



Chapter 5: Specific Raman band shift caused by mechano-chemical effect in enhanced near-field Raman Spectroscopy (H. Watanabe et al.).

Chapter 6: Single molecule sensitivity in surface enhanced Raman scattering using surface plasmon (M. Futamata, Y. Maruyama).

Chapter 7: Enhanced Raman scattering mediated by metallic surface-particle gap modes (S. Hayashi).



Chapter 8: Surface plasmon enhanced excitation of photofunctional molecules in nanospace towards molecular plasmonics (A. Fujii, A. Ishida).

Chapter 9: Localized surface plasmon resonance enhanced second-harmonic generation (K. Kajikawa et al.).

Chapter 10: Localized surface plasmon resonance–coupled photo-induced luminescence and surface enhanced Raman scattering from isolated single Ag nano-aggregates (T. Itoh et al.).

Chapter 11: Single particle spectroscopic study on surface plasmon resonance of ion-adsorbed gold nanoparticles (T. Asahi, H. Masuhara).

PART III: MATERIALS AND DEVICES FOR NANOPLASMONICS



Chapter 12: Enhancement of luminescence in plasmonic crystal devices (T. Okamoto et al.).

Chapter 13: Intrinsic properties due to self-organization of 5nm silver nanocrystals (M.P. Pileni).



Chapter 14 : Gold nanorods: preparation, characterization, and applications to sensing and photonics (S. Yamada, Y. Niidome).



Chapter 15: Optical trapping and assembling of nanoparticles (H. Yoshikawa et al.).

Chapter 16: Femtosecond laser fabrication of three-dimensional metallic micro-nanostructures (H.-B. Sun et al.).

Chapter 17: Nanophotolithography based on surface plasmon interference (T. Ishihara, X. Luo).