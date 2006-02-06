Nanoplasmonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522498, 9780080458250

Nanoplasmonics, Volume 2

1st Edition

From Fundamentals to Applications

Editors: Hiroshi Masuhara Satoshi Kawata
eBook ISBN: 9780080458250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522498
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th February 2006
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
22500.00
19125.00
279.09
237.23
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PART I: THEORY OF NANOPLASMONICS

Chapter 1: Magnetic plasmon resonance (A.K. Sarychev et al.).

Chapter 2: Theory of optical transmission through arrays of subwavelength apertures (L. Martín-Moreno et al.).
Chapter 3: Linear and nonlinear optical response of concentric metallic nanoshells (M. Fukui et al.).
Chapter 4: Low-dimensional optical waveguides and wavenumber surface (J. Takahara, T. Kobayashi).

PART II : PLASMON ENHANCED SPECTROSCOPY AND MOLECULAR DYNAMICS

Chapter 5: Specific Raman band shift caused by mechano-chemical effect in enhanced near-field Raman Spectroscopy (H. Watanabe et al.).
Chapter 6: Single molecule sensitivity in surface enhanced Raman scattering using surface plasmon (M. Futamata, Y. Maruyama).
Chapter 7: Enhanced Raman scattering mediated by metallic surface-particle gap modes (S. Hayashi).

Chapter 8: Surface plasmon enhanced excitation of photofunctional molecules in nanospace towards molecular plasmonics (A. Fujii, A. Ishida).
Chapter 9: Localized surface plasmon resonance enhanced second-harmonic generation (K. Kajikawa et al.).
Chapter 10: Localized surface plasmon resonance–coupled photo-induced luminescence and surface enhanced Raman scattering from isolated single Ag nano-aggregates (T. Itoh et al.).
Chapter 11: Single particle spectroscopic study on surface plasmon resonance of ion-adsorbed gold nanoparticles (T. Asahi, H. Masuhara).

PART III: MATERIALS AND DEVICES FOR NANOPLASMONICS

Chapter 12: Enhancement of luminescence in plasmonic crystal devices (T. Okamoto et al.).
Chapter 13: Intrinsic properties due to self-organization of 5nm silver nanocrystals (M.P. Pileni).

Chapter 14 : Gold nanorods: preparation, characterization, and applications to sensing and photonics (S. Yamada, Y. Niidome).

Chapter 15: Optical trapping and assembling of nanoparticles (H. Yoshikawa et al.).
Chapter 16: Femtosecond laser fabrication of three-dimensional metallic micro-nanostructures (H.-B. Sun et al.).
Chapter 17: Nanophotolithography based on surface plasmon interference (T. Ishihara, X. Luo).

Description

This second volume in the Handai Nanophotonics book series covers the area of Nanoplasmonics, a recent hot topic in the field of nanophotonics, impacting a diverse range of research disciplines from information technology and nanotechnology to the bio- and medical sciences. The interaction between photons and metal nanostructures leads to interesting and extraordinary scientific phenomena and produces new functions for nano materials and devices. Newly discovered physical phenomena include local mode of surface plasmon polariton excited in nanoparticles, hot spots on nano-rods and nano-cones, long range mode of surface plasmons excited on thin metal films, and dispersion relationship bandgaps of surface plasmons in periodic metal structures. These have been applied to, for example, single molecule detection and nano-imaging/spectroscopy, photon accumulation for lasing applications, optical nano-waveguides and nano-circuits.

Key Features

  • interdisciplinary research text on the application of nanoplasmonics research and effects in devices for applications
  • bridges the gap between conventional photophysics & photochemistry and nanoscience
  • continuing the series that focuses on 'hot' areas of photochemistry, optics, material science and bioscience.

Readership

For those studying or working in technology and nanotechnology to the bio- and medical sciences

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458250
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522498

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Hiroshi Masuhara Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University Osaka, Japan

Satoshi Kawata Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.