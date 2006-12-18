Nanophotonics with Surface Plasmons
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dynamic Components Utilizing Long-Range Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by S.I. Bozhevolnyi
- Metal Strip and Wire Waveguides for Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by J.R. Krenn, J.-C. Weeber and A. Dereux
- Super-Resolution Microscopy Using Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by I.I. Smolyaninov and A.V. Zayats
- Active Plasmonics, A.V. Krasavin, K.F. MacDonald and N.I. Zheludev
- Surface Plasmons and Gain Media, by M.A. Noginov, G. Zhu, V.P. Drachev and V.M. Shalaev
- Optical Super-Resolution for Ultra-High Density Optical Data Storage, by J. Tominaga
- Metal Stripe Surface Plasmon Waveguides, by R. Zia and M.L. Brongersma
- Biosensing with Plasmonic Nanoparticles, by T.A. Klar
- Thin Metal-Dielectric Nanocomposites with the Negative Index of Refraction, by A.V. Kildishev, V.P. Drachev and V.M. Shalaev
Description
Current developments in optical technologies are being directed toward nanoscale devices with subwavelength dimensions, in which photons are manipulated on the nanoscale. Although light is clearly the fastest means to send information to and from the nanoscale, there is a fundamental incompatibility between light at the microscale and devices and processes at the nanoscale. Nanostructured metals which support surface plasmon modes can concentrate electromagnetic (EM) fields to a small fraction of a wavelength while enhancing local field strengths by several orders of magnitude. For this reason, plasmonic nanostructures can serve as optical couplers across the nano–micro interface: metal–dielectric and metal–semiconductor nanostructures can act as optical nanoantennae and enhance light matter coupling in nanoscale devices. This book describes how one can fully integrate plasmonic nanostructures into dielectric, semiconductor, and molecular photonic devices, for guiding photons across the nano–micro interface and for detecting molecules with unsurpassed sensitivity.
Key Features
·Nanophotonics and Nanoplasmonics ·Metamaterials and negative-index materials ·Plasmon-enhanced sensing and spectroscopy ·Imaging and sensing on the nanoscale ·Metal Optics
Readership
Makers/users of nanomaterials, Sensor technology, Company R&D centers, Optical Technologies, University libraries, Graduate students, Optics scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 18th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467993
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528384
About the Series Volume Editors
Vladimir Shalaev Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2035, USA
Satoshi Kawata Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan