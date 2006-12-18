Nanophotonics with Surface Plasmons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528384, 9780080467993

Nanophotonics with Surface Plasmons

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Vladimir Shalaev Satoshi Kawata
eBook ISBN: 9780080467993
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528384
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2006
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

  1. Dynamic Components Utilizing Long-Range Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by S.I. Bozhevolnyi
  2. Metal Strip and Wire Waveguides for Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by J.R. Krenn, J.-C. Weeber and A. Dereux
  3. Super-Resolution Microscopy Using Surface Plasmon Polaritons, by I.I. Smolyaninov and A.V. Zayats
  4. Active Plasmonics, A.V. Krasavin, K.F. MacDonald and N.I. Zheludev
  5. Surface Plasmons and Gain Media, by M.A. Noginov, G. Zhu, V.P. Drachev and V.M. Shalaev
  6. Optical Super-Resolution for Ultra-High Density Optical Data Storage, by J. Tominaga
  7. Metal Stripe Surface Plasmon Waveguides, by R. Zia and M.L. Brongersma
  8. Biosensing with Plasmonic Nanoparticles, by T.A. Klar
  9. Thin Metal-Dielectric Nanocomposites with the Negative Index of Refraction, by A.V. Kildishev, V.P. Drachev and V.M. Shalaev

Description

Current developments in optical technologies are being directed toward nanoscale devices with subwavelength dimensions, in which photons are manipulated on the nanoscale. Although light is clearly the fastest means to send information to and from the nanoscale, there is a fundamental incompatibility between light at the microscale and devices and processes at the nanoscale. Nanostructured metals which support surface plasmon modes can concentrate electromagnetic (EM) fields to a small fraction of a wavelength while enhancing local field strengths by several orders of magnitude. For this reason, plasmonic nanostructures can serve as optical couplers across the nano–micro interface: metal–dielectric and metal–semiconductor nanostructures can act as optical nanoantennae and enhance light matter coupling in nanoscale devices. This book describes how one can fully integrate plasmonic nanostructures into dielectric, semiconductor, and molecular photonic devices, for guiding photons across the nano–micro interface and for detecting molecules with unsurpassed sensitivity.

Key Features

·Nanophotonics and Nanoplasmonics ·Metamaterials and negative-index materials ·Plasmon-enhanced sensing and spectroscopy ·Imaging and sensing on the nanoscale ·Metal Optics

Readership

Makers/users of nanomaterials, Sensor technology, Company R&D centers, Optical Technologies, University libraries, Graduate students, Optics scientists

About the Series Volume Editors

Vladimir Shalaev Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2035, USA

Satoshi Kawata Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

