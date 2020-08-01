Nanoparticles in Analytical and Medical Devices
1st Edition
Description
Nanoparticles in Analytical and Medical Devices presents the latest information on the use of nanoparticles for a diverse range of analytical and medical applications. Covering everything from the basic principles, proper use of nanoparticles in analytical and medical applications, and recent progress in the field, this comprehensive reference helps readers obtain the full potential of nanoparticles in their analytical research or medical practice. Chapters on cutting-edge topics bring readers up to date on the latest research and usage of nanoparticles, and a chapter on the commercially available devices that utilize nanoparticles guides readers in overcoming issues with marketing biodevices.
Key Features
- Synthesizes nanoparticle conjugation and other critical methods
- Covers nanoparticles in analytical methods and real analytical devices currently used in the medical field
- Provides useful new information not covered in the current literature in chapters on surface chemical functionalization for bio-immobilization and nanoparticle production from natural sources
Readership
Researchers and students working in analytical, biochemical/bioanalysis, biomedical, and materials science fields; industrial sectors relying predominantly on sensing/biosensing devices; medical practitioners/students/technicians
Table of Contents
- An introduction to nanoparticle and analytical devices
2. Nanoparticle synthetic methods and their advantages
3. Nanoparticle production by/from natural resources
4. Characterization on synthesized nanoparticles
5. Surface chemical functionalization on nanoparticles for biomolecular immobilization
6. Generation of nanoparticle-assisted composites
7. Nanoparticles in solution-based analytical assay
8. Nanoparticles in Electrochemical Analytical analysis
9. Nanoparticles in Impedance analytical studies
10. Nanoparticles in medical imaging
11. Nanoparticle-mediated diagnosis of clinical biomarkers
12. Nanoparticle application on the drug delivery process
13. High-performance devices with nanoparticle utilization
14. Diagnosing metabolic diseases by nanoparticle immobilization
15. Antibody-nanoparticle mediated medical diagnosis
16. Aptamer-nanoparticle mediated medical diagnosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211632
About the Editor-in-Chief
Subash Gopinath
Dr. Subash Gopinath earned his PhD. from the University of Madras, India (1999). He was a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute of Academia Sinica, Taiwan, and later received a fellowship at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. He was also Visiting Researcher at Nihon University School of Medicine, Japan, and Visiting Lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia. He has obtained 9 patents, including an immune-aptamer that has been successfully commercialized by Wako Chemicals, Japan, and published more than 320 journal articles and 20 book chapters. He was awarded the Excellent Academic Award by Optical Society of Singapore, and Distinguished Visitor, Brain Gain Malaysia by MOSTI. He is Associate Professor in the School of Bioprocess Engineering & Institute of Nano Electronic Engineering, Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Chief Scientific Consultant (Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia), Adjunct Professor (Indira Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology, India), and Visiting Professor (Prince Songkla University, Thailand).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Malaysia
About the Editor
Fang Gang
Dr. Fang Gang earned his PhD. from the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China (2016). Dr. Fang’s main expertise is Chinese medicine, as well as traditional medicine effect on prostate cancer. His research works are published in refereed scientific journals and he has hosted 3 scientific research projects, one from National Natural Science Foundation of China and two from provincial and ministerial foundation levels. He also was elected a board member of “Guangxi ten, hundred, and thousand talents projects” as the second-level candidate. He published 1 textbook as an associate editor and 2 textbooks as editorial board member (all belong to “Eleventh Five-Year National Planned Textbooks”). Dr. Fang’s current research focuses on Zhuang medical research and R&D of Zhuang drugs (medicine of Chinese minorities); Studies in higher education of TCM and Zhuang medicine; Research of pharmacology of Chinese materia medica; Study of health care and preservation with Chinese-Western integrated medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China