Nanoparticle Technologies, Volume 19
1st Edition
From Lab to Market
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Nanoparticle Fundamentals
1 Introduction
2 Classification
3 Functionalization, Formulation, Characterization, and Nanometrology
4 Scale-Up and Quality Control
5 Value Chain—From Raw Materials to Market
6 Implications of Wider Use of NPs
References
Chapter 2. Wet Production Methods
1 Introduction
2 Sonochemistry
3 Supercritical Fluid
4 Solvothermal and Hydrothermal
5 Microwave
6 Electrically Induced Synthesis
7 Spray Pyrolysis
8 Emulsion
9 Sol–Gel
10 Template Synthesis
11 Green Chemistry
12 Others
13 Continuous Flow Reactor and Scale-up
14 Purification, Size-Selective and Other Posttreatment Processes
References
Chapter 3. Dry Production Methods
1 Introduction
2 Mechanical Synthesis
3 Gas Phase
4 Others
References
Chapter 4. Nanoparticle Assembling and System Integration
1 Introduction
2 Template and Nanoreactor
3 Self-Assembling and Direct Assembling
4 Nanocomposite-Based Deposition Techniques
5 External Field
6 Spray Deposition
7 Others
References
Chapter 5. Clean Energy
1 Introduction
2 Catalysis
3 Fuel Cells and Electrocatalysts
4 Solar Cell
5 Energy Storage
6 Energy Saving
7 Other Applications of NPs
References
Chapter 6. Biomedical
1 Introduction
2 Optical Biosensing
3 Electrical Sensor
4 Electroanalytical and Electrochemical Sensing
5 Magnetic Sensing
6 Multiplexing Techniques
7 Drug Delivery and Therapeutics
8 Other Medical Applications
9 Food, Protein, and Biotechnology
10 Miscellaneous Applications
References
Chapter 7. Optoelectronics
1 Introduction
2 Coating and Coloration
3 Display
4 Photonics and Optoelectronics
5 Microelectronic Materials
6 Sensors
7 Packaging and Insulators
8 Printed Electronics and e-Paper Sensors
References
Chapter 8. Environmental and Societal Applications and Implications
1 Introduction
2 Environment
3 Toxicity of NPs
4 Workplace Exposure
5 Toward A Better Understanding of NP Toxicity
6 Risk Assessment and Analysis
7 Societal
8 Policy and Public Education
References
Chapter 9. Challenges and Perspectives
1 Are the Promises Realistic?
2 Scientific Challenges
3 Engineering Challenges
4 Health and Safety Challenges
5 Sustainability: LCA and Recycling
6 Importance of Public and Industrial Relationship in Addressing Current Challenges
7 Need for an Open Database
8 Closing Thoughts
References
Index
Description
This book is a good introductory work to nanoparticle technology. It consists of nine complementary chapters that can be read independently. This book covers promising nanoparticles fabrication technologies with a focus on scalable processes. Integration of nanoparticles into 2D and 3D structures are covered in detail. The most promising applications of nanoparticles in the energy, optoelectronic and biomedical sectors are summarized and discussed. Current issues and challenges related to nanoparticles production and utilisation are also discussed in the book.
Key Features
- Complete and simple overview of the field
- Contains practical examples that makes the book also accessible for industrialists, engineers and managers
- Chapters can be read relatively independently so experienced researchers can go directly to the them of interest
- Advantages, drawbacks and challenges are described with practical examples
Readership
Researchers, industrialists, engineers and managers in nanoscience.
Reviews
"For people just entering the fields of nanotechnology and nanomaterials, Bensebaa…describes the different techniques for assembling nanoparticles…to form cost-effective functional film and devices. He covers nanoparticle fundamentals, wet and dry production methods, nanoparticle assembling and system integration, clean energy, biomedical applications, optoelectronics, environmental and societal applications and implications, and challenges and perspectives."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
About the Authors
Farid Bensebaa Author
The National Research Council of Canada, Institute for Chemical Process and Environmental Engineering, Ottawa, Ontatio, Canada