Nanoparticle Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123695505, 9780080919270

Nanoparticle Technologies, Volume 19

1st Edition

From Lab to Market

Authors: Farid Bensebaa
eBook ISBN: 9780080919270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th January 2013
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Series Page

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Nanoparticle Fundamentals

1 Introduction

2 Classification

3 Functionalization, Formulation, Characterization, and Nanometrology

4 Scale-Up and Quality Control

5 Value Chain—From Raw Materials to Market

6 Implications of Wider Use of NPs

References

Chapter 2. Wet Production Methods

1 Introduction

2 Sonochemistry

3 Supercritical Fluid

4 Solvothermal and Hydrothermal

5 Microwave

6 Electrically Induced Synthesis

7 Spray Pyrolysis

8 Emulsion

9 Sol–Gel

10 Template Synthesis

11 Green Chemistry

12 Others

13 Continuous Flow Reactor and Scale-up

14 Purification, Size-Selective and Other Posttreatment Processes

References

Chapter 3. Dry Production Methods

1 Introduction

2 Mechanical Synthesis

3 Gas Phase

4 Others

References

Chapter 4. Nanoparticle Assembling and System Integration

1 Introduction

2 Template and Nanoreactor

3 Self-Assembling and Direct Assembling

4 Nanocomposite-Based Deposition Techniques

5 External Field

6 Spray Deposition

7 Others

References

Chapter 5. Clean Energy

1 Introduction

2 Catalysis

3 Fuel Cells and Electrocatalysts

4 Solar Cell

5 Energy Storage

6 Energy Saving

7 Other Applications of NPs

References

Chapter 6. Biomedical

1 Introduction

2 Optical Biosensing

3 Electrical Sensor

4 Electroanalytical and Electrochemical Sensing

5 Magnetic Sensing

6 Multiplexing Techniques

7 Drug Delivery and Therapeutics

8 Other Medical Applications

9 Food, Protein, and Biotechnology

10 Miscellaneous Applications

References

Chapter 7. Optoelectronics

1 Introduction

2 Coating and Coloration

3 Display

4 Photonics and Optoelectronics

5 Microelectronic Materials

6 Sensors

7 Packaging and Insulators

8 Printed Electronics and e-Paper Sensors

References

Chapter 8. Environmental and Societal Applications and Implications

1 Introduction

2 Environment

3 Toxicity of NPs

4 Workplace Exposure

5 Toward A Better Understanding of NP Toxicity

6 Risk Assessment and Analysis

7 Societal

8 Policy and Public Education

References

Chapter 9. Challenges and Perspectives

1 Are the Promises Realistic?

2 Scientific Challenges

3 Engineering Challenges

4 Health and Safety Challenges

5 Sustainability: LCA and Recycling

6 Importance of Public and Industrial Relationship in Addressing Current Challenges

7 Need for an Open Database

8 Closing Thoughts

References

Index

Description

This book is a good introductory work to nanoparticle technology. It consists of nine complementary chapters that can be read independently. This book covers promising nanoparticles fabrication technologies with a focus on scalable processes. Integration of nanoparticles into 2D and 3D structures are covered in detail. The most promising applications of nanoparticles in the energy, optoelectronic and biomedical sectors are summarized and discussed. Current issues and challenges related to nanoparticles production and utilisation are also discussed in the book.

Key Features

  • Complete and simple overview of the field
  • Contains practical examples that makes the book also accessible for industrialists, engineers and managers
  • Chapters can be read relatively independently so experienced researchers can go directly to the them of interest
  • Advantages, drawbacks and challenges are described with practical examples

Readership

Researchers, industrialists, engineers and managers in nanoscience.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080919270
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123695505

Reviews

"For people just entering the fields of nanotechnology and nanomaterials, Bensebaa…describes the different techniques for assembling nanoparticles…to form cost-effective functional film and devices. He covers nanoparticle fundamentals, wet and dry production methods, nanoparticle assembling and system integration, clean energy, biomedical applications, optoelectronics, environmental and societal applications and implications, and challenges and perspectives."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Farid Bensebaa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The National Research Council of Canada, Institute for Chemical Process and Environmental Engineering, Ottawa, Ontatio, Canada

