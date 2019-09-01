Nanomycotoxicology: Treating Mycotoxins in Nanoway discusses the role of nanotechnology in the detection, toxicity and management of different types of mycotoxins. Sections cover the topic of nanomycotoxicology, the application of nanotechnology for quicker, more cost-effective and precise diagnostic procedures of mycotoxins and toxicogenic fungi, and the application of nanotechnology for the management of mycotoxigenic fungi. New topics, such as the application of nanotechnology in disease management, disease forecasting, and disease resistance, mycotoxin detection, and nanodiagnostic and molecular techniques are also presented.

With chapter contributions from an international group of experts, this book presents an interdisciplinary reference for scientists and researchers working in mycotoxicology, nanotechnology, mycology, plant science, and food safety. In addition, it will be a useful tool for industrial scientists investigating technologies to update their nanotoxicology and nanosafety knowledge.