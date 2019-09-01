Nanomycotoxicology
1st Edition
Treating Mycotoxins in the Nano Way
Description
Nanomycotoxicology: Treating Mycotoxins in Nanoway discusses the role of nanotechnology in the detection, toxicity and management of different types of mycotoxins. Sections cover the topic of nanomycotoxicology, the application of nanotechnology for quicker, more cost-effective and precise diagnostic procedures of mycotoxins and toxicogenic fungi, and the application of nanotechnology for the management of mycotoxigenic fungi. New topics, such as the application of nanotechnology in disease management, disease forecasting, and disease resistance, mycotoxin detection, and nanodiagnostic and molecular techniques are also presented.
With chapter contributions from an international group of experts, this book presents an interdisciplinary reference for scientists and researchers working in mycotoxicology, nanotechnology, mycology, plant science, and food safety. In addition, it will be a useful tool for industrial scientists investigating technologies to update their nanotoxicology and nanosafety knowledge.
Key Features
- Discusses the role of nanotechnology in mycotoxicology
- Explores the application of nanomaterials for detection of mycotoxins
- Covers the role of nanotechnology in the management of mycotoxins and mycotoxigenic fungi
Readership
Scientists and researchers working in toxicology, mycotoxicology, nanotechnology, mycology, plant science, and food safety
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Nanomycotoxiology
2. Green Nanotechnology: Nanoformulations against toxigenic fungi to limit mycotoxin production
3. Role of Nanotechnology in Mycotoxin detection
4. Aptamer-based biosensors for mycotoxin detection
5. Detection of mycotoxins through nanobiosensors based on nanostructured materials
6. Magnetic nanomaterials for purification, detection, and controlling mycotoxins
7. Nanotechnology for Food Storage Protection from Mycotoxins
8. Mycotoxins: Biosynthesis, Toxicity and Nano-Control Methods
9. Application of Nanoparticles in inhibition of Mycotoxin-producing fungi
10. Metal nanoparticles for controlling toxicogenic fungi and mycotoxicosis diseases of animals
11. Detoxification role of microelements and superoxide radicals against mycotoxins contaminates
12. Impact of nanoparticles on toxigenic fungi
13. Nanotechnological methods for Aflatoxins control
14. Micro and Nano-chitosan for controlling toxigenic fungi and mycotoxin
15. RNA interference: A novel method for mycotoxin control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179987
About the Editor
Mahendra Rai
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India
Kamel Abd-Elsalam
Dr. Kamel A. Abd-Elsalam is currently the head researcher at Plant Pathology Research Institute, Agricultural Research Center, Giza, Egypt. Dr. Kamel’s research interests include developing, improving and deploying plant biosecurity diagnostic tools, understanding and exploiting fungal pathogen genomes and developing eco-friendly hybrid nanomaterials for controlling toxicogenic fungi and plant diseases. He has published 8 book chapters, 6 review articles, 1 translated book, and more than 120 research articles in international peer reviewed journals including Fungal Diversity, Fungal Biology, FEMS Review Microbiology, PLOS One and PLOS Genetics. He is associate editor for Mycosphere, and review editor for Frontiers in Genomic Assay Technology and served as a reviewer for a number of journals, including IET Nanotechnology, Fungal Diversity, BMC Genomics, Foodborne Pathogens and Diseases. Dr. Kamel has also served as molecular mycologist for 5 years in the Department Botany and Microbiology Department, College of Science, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He received the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils Prize for distinguished scientific research in biotechnology (fungal genomics) during 2014 (first ranking). Dr. Kamel has pursued his Ph.D. in Molecular Plant Pathology from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel (Germany) and Suez Canal University (Egypt) and then been awarded postdoctoral fellowship from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel in 2008. Dr. Kamel served as visiting associate professor in Institute of Excellence in Fungal Research, Mae Fah Luang University, Thailand, Institute of Microbiology, TUM, Germany, Laboratory of Phytopathology, Wageningen University, The Netherlands and Plant Protection Department, Sassari University, Italy. Kamel Abd-Elsalem is Research Associate Professor at the Agricultural Research Center, Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt. His research focuses in the areas of nanomaterials for plant sciences, environmental sciences and agriculture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Head, Central Laboratory of Biotechnology, Agricultural Research Center, Egypt | ARC, Plant Pathology Research Institute