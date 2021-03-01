Nanomedicine explores the modification and enhancement of the properties and performance of typical drugs to treat a variety of disease types. Nano-based medicines have advantages in a number of ways, in the areas of nanotherapeutics, nanotheranostics as well as nanodiagnostics.

Nanomedicines Manufacturing and Applications explores the major manufacturing techniques, and applications of nanomaterials-based medicines in the areas of chemotherapy, biochips, insulin pumps, and other treatment types in an effective way. This book explains how nanomedicines are developed from nanoparticles and their biomedical as well as other applications related to healthcare.

This book is an important reference source for nanoscientists, biomateriaials scientists and biomedical engineers who want to learn more about how nano-based medicines are made and used