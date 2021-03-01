COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nanomedicines Manufacturing and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207734

Nanomedicines Manufacturing and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Francis Verpoort Anish Khan Awais Ahmad Ikram Ahmad Ching Chee
Paperback ISBN: 9780128207734
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 700
Table of Contents

Part 1: Nanomedicine Overview
1. Introduction
2. Nanoparticle and medicine
3. Types of Nano-medicines
4. Nanodevices for Medicine and Surgery
5. Nanobiology in Medicine
6. Manufacturing process of Nano-medicines
7. Properties and potential application of Nano-medicine
8. Nanomedicine: Promises and Challenges
9. Ethical, Safety, and Regulatory Issues of Nanomedicine
10. Worldwide Development and Commercialization of Nanomedicine
11. Research and Education in Nanomedicine
12. Risk and drawbacks to use Nanomedicine
13. Future of Nano-medicine

Part 2: Nanomedicine Terms and Applications
14. Nano-Oncology
15. Nano-neurology
16. Nano-cardiology
17. Nano-Orthopedics
18. Nano-microbiology
19. Nano-Ophthalmology
20. Nano-medicine and Drug Delivery
21. Nano-medicine and gene delivery
22. Nano-medicine and tissue engineering
23. Nano-medicine and cardiac vascular engineering
24. Nano-medicine and Cancer
25. Nano-medicine for bone and cartilage tissue engineering
26. Nano-medicine and Targeting Cyclins and Cyclin-Dependent Kinases
27. Clinical translation and Nano-medicine
28. Nano-medicine and gene delivery
29. Antimicrobial drug resistance and Nano-medicine
30. Pneumonia and Nano-medicine
31. Nutraceutical Sector and Nano-medicine
32. Neural growth with carbon nanotubes
33. Nano-medicine and Thrombotic Diseases

Description

Nanomedicine explores the modification and enhancement of the properties and performance of typical drugs to treat a variety of disease types. Nano-based medicines have advantages in a number of ways, in the areas of nanotherapeutics, nanotheranostics as well as nanodiagnostics.

Nanomedicines Manufacturing and Applications explores the major manufacturing techniques, and applications of nanomaterials-based medicines in the areas of chemotherapy, biochips, insulin pumps, and other treatment types in an effective way. This book explains how nanomedicines are developed from nanoparticles and their biomedical as well as other applications related to healthcare.

This book is an important reference source for nanoscientists, biomateriaials scientists and biomedical engineers who want to learn more about how nano-based medicines are made and used

Key Features

  • Outlines the process of making nanomedicine as well as nano-drug carriers, with a particular focus on nanomedicine for cancer treatment
  • Explains the formulation and manufacturing process of nanomedicines, showing how to build these materials
  • Demonstrates how nano-based medicines are being used to tackle a range of diseases in a way that conventional medicines cannot

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128207734

About the Editors

Francis Verpoort

Prof. Francis Verpoort is Professor in Inorganic and Physical Chemistry at Ghent University, Belgium. His research focuses in the areas of structure and mechanisms of organometallic materials chemistry, and the cultivation of small materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Ghent University, Belgium

Anish Khan

Dr. Anish Khan is currently working as Assistant Professor in Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He completed a Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University, India from 2010 and Postdoctoral from the School of Chemical Sciences, University Sains Malaysia (USM) on electroanalytical chemistry in 2010. Working in the field of synthetic biosensor, polymers composite, organic-inorganic electrically conducting nano-composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Awais Ahmad

Dr Awais Ahmad is an early-career Researcher at GC University in Pakistan and his main research interest is in nanomaterials. He is also researching in polymeric analysis and natural products, specially synthesis of organo-products. He has co-edited 5 publications and is a corresponding author on 3 other publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Department of Applied Chemistry, GC University, Pakistan

Ikram Ahmad

Dr Ikram Ahmad is Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry at GC University Faisalabad, Pakistan. His research interests are inorganic material chemistry, catalysis, nanomaterials and their application in organic synthesis, organic transformations, degradation, sensing, and photocatalysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, GC University Faisalabad, Pakistan

Ching Chee

Ching Yem Chee is Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Malaya, Malaysia. His research interests are in the areas of MEMS and nanomaterials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, University of Malaya, Malaysia

