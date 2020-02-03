Nanomedicine for Ischemic Cardiomyopathy: Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges provides a historical overview on myocardial infarction and the available clinical and pre-clinical approaches to inhibit correspondence heart failure. Shortcomings of current methods and how nanotechnology can overcome those obstacles in the field is discussed including the limitations of newly developed cell therapy approaches to clinical translation as well as how nanoparticles may overcome crucial issues and facilitate the clinical translation of cell therapy. Biomolecular therapy is also explored as another powerful approach for regeneration of heart tissue including available methods and systematic delivery of biomolecules using nano-carriers to the injured part of myocardium through active targeting. Finally, coverage of major tissue engineering advances for myocardial regeneration, including use of epicardial nano-structured patches for regeneration of injured epicardium and the highly conductive patches for enhancing cross talks between the cardiomyocytes is explored. This concise yet rigorous coverage outlines the innovative and necessary role of nanotechnology in regenerative medicine for cardiac repair allowing researchers, clinicians and nanotechnologists to examine the strengths and limitations of current findings and predict future trends to advance the applications of nanotechnology in cardiovascular biomedical research.