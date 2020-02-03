Nanomedicine for Ischemic Cardiomyopathy
1st Edition
Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges
Description
Nanomedicine for Ischemic Cardiomyopathy: Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges provides a historical overview on myocardial infarction and the available clinical and pre-clinical approaches to inhibit correspondence heart failure. Shortcomings of current methods and how nanotechnology can overcome those obstacles in the field is discussed including the limitations of newly developed cell therapy approaches to clinical translation as well as how nanoparticles may overcome crucial issues and facilitate the clinical translation of cell therapy. Biomolecular therapy is also explored as another powerful approach for regeneration of heart tissue including available methods and systematic delivery of biomolecules using nano-carriers to the injured part of myocardium through active targeting. Finally, coverage of major tissue engineering advances for myocardial regeneration, including use of epicardial nano-structured patches for regeneration of injured epicardium and the highly conductive patches for enhancing cross talks between the cardiomyocytes is explored. This concise yet rigorous coverage outlines the innovative and necessary role of nanotechnology in regenerative medicine for cardiac repair allowing researchers, clinicians and nanotechnologists to examine the strengths and limitations of current findings and predict future trends to advance the applications of nanotechnology in cardiovascular biomedical research.
Key Features
- Introduces concepts of the unique capacities of cardiac-nanotechnology
- Points to potential and promising applications of engineering nanotechnologies on revolutionizing cell therapy and biomolecular therapy approaches for cardiac regeneration
- Bridges the knowledge gap between cardiologists and cardiac regenerative nanomedicine experts
Readership
Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiac nanomedicine, cardiologists and nanotechnologists
Table of Contents
- Ischemic cardiomyopathy: A Historical Overview
2. Nanotechnology: A Historical Overview
3. Current Clinical Strategies to Prevent Post Myocardial Infarction Heart Failure
3.1. Overview of the Available Approaches
3.2. Challenges with the Current Approach
3.3. Ongoing Clinical Trials
4. Use of Nanoparticulate Systems to Salvage Myocardium
4.1. Nanoparticulate Systems for Monitoring of Therapeutic Cells
4.2. Nanoparticulate Systems for Delivery of Biomolecules and Cells in the Injured Part of Myocardium
4.3. Nanoparticulate Systems for Sustain Delivery of Paracrine Factors
5. Use of Nanoparticulate Systems to Regenerate Myocardium
5.1. Nano-based Scaffolds for myocardial regeneration
5.2. How 3D Printing Approach with Nano-Resolution Can be of Help?
6. Future trends: Clinicians' Point of View
7. Future trends: Nanotechnologists' Point of View
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174340
About the Editor
Morteza Mahmoudi
Dr. Morteza Mahmoudi is an Instructor in the Center for Nanomedicine (Directed by Prof. Farokhzad) and Department of Anesthesiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH). Before coming to Harvard, he received several postgraduate trainings in nanomedicine and regenerative medicine from University College Dublin (Ireland), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Stanford School of Medicine. His current research is focused on development of innovative regenerative medicine approaches for repair of damaged cardiac and bone tissues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Nanomedicine and Department of Anesthesiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA