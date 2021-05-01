Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems
Description
Nanomaterials: Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems looks at how biofuels and bioenergy can be part of the “sustainable” solution to the world's energy problems. By addressing bioenergy products compared to their fossil energy counterparts and covering research and development in biofuels when applied to nanomaterials, this book analyzes future trends and how biofuels and bioenergy can contribute to its optimization. Sections cover the fundamentals, synthesis, characterization and applications of nanomaterials in biofuels and bioenergy production systems and include the procedures needed for introducing nanomaterials in these specific sectors and the benefits derived from their applications.
Including the hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in bioenergy applications, sustainability issues and a techno-economic analysis of the topic, this book provides researchers in bioscience, energy and environment and bioengineering with an up to date look at the full life cycle assessment of nanomaterials in bioenergy.
Key Features
- Provides a one-stop solution manual for applications of nanomaterials in bioenergy and biofuels
- Includes biofuel applications with compatible global application case studies
- Addresses the demand for environmental and a techno-economic analysis of nanomaterials applications
Readership
Researchers in Bioscience, Energy & Environment, Bioengineering, Biotechnology, applied chemistry, Applied Physics
Table of Contents
Section 1 Introduction to Nanomaterials
1. Introduction to Nanomaterials
2. Recent advancements and challenges of nanomaterials application in biofuel production
3. Sustainable Energy Production using Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology
Section 2 Synthesis of Nanomaterials
4. Green Technologies for Biosynthesis of Nanoparticles and its Applications for the Environmental Sustainability
5. Sysyntesis of Nanoparticles
6. Green synthesis of nanoparticles-metals and their oxides
7. Synthesis of Nanomaterials for biofuel and bioenergy applications
8. Green approaches for Nanoparticles synthesis: Emerging trends
9. Green synthesis of Nanoparticles and their applications in the area of bioenergy and biofuel production.
10. Gold Nanoparticles: Synthesis and its applications in Biofuels
11. Green Synthesis of Metal Oxide Nanomaterials for Bio-fuel Production
12. Green synthesis of metallic nanoparticles: a review
13. Green synthesis of microbial pigment mediated nanoparticles and its applications
Section 3 Characterization of Nanomaterials
14. Several Assorted Characterization Methods of Nanoparticles
Section 4 Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuel and Bioenergy
15. Applications of nanoengineered materials for bioenergy production
16. Application of Nanotechnology in Bioenergy production from Microalgal biomass: Opportunities and Challenges
17. Comprehensive Review on Prospective and Development for Production of Bio-Alcohols using Nanoparticles
18. Current Trend Application of Nanomaterials in Bio Fuel and Bio Energy
19. Application of Nanotechnology for the Sustainable Development of Biofuel Industries
20. Nanocatalyst mediated Biodiesel Production from Algae - Sustainable Renewable Energy Feedstock
21. Applications of Nanotechnology on Lignocellulose Biomass Pre-treatment for the production of ethanol
22. Novel Approach on Biodiesel Production and Its Function Attributes Improvement: Nano-immobilized Biocatalysts
23. Application of nanotechnology towards improved production of sustainable bio energy
24. Nanomaterials Obtained from Renewable Resources and their Application as Catalyst in Biodiesel Synthesis
25. Nanotechnology’s Contribution in next generation bio-energy production
26. A Nanobased biofuel: Remedy to Boost up Sustainable and Greener Environment
27. Advances in nanotechnology for biofuel production
28. Nanomaterials in biofuel production over last decade
29. Application of Nanomaterials in Production of Biofuels and Bioenergy - Challenges and Opportunities
30. Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuels and Bioenergy
31. Enzymes as nanoadditives: A promising alternative for biofuel production
32. Approaches, Attributes and Applications of Nanocomposites
33. Nano Powdered Bio- char materials as selective coating in solar flat plate collectors
34. Fabrication of Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) with Nano Electrodes for Enhanced Bioenergy Production
Section 5 Analysis of Nanomaterials
35. Instrumental Methods in Surface Property Analysis of Magnetic Nanoparticles
Section 6 Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in Bioenergy applications
36. Environmental and Health Effects of Nanomaterials
37. Recent Advances in Nanotechnology-Based Cell Toxicity Evaluation Approaches Relevant to Biofuels and Bioenergy
38. Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterial’s in Bioenergy applications
39. Nanoparticles in remediation: Strategies and New challenges
Section 7 Sustainability issues, Techno-economic analysis and Life cycle assessment of nanomaterials
40. Sustainability assessment of nanomaterials for production of biofuels: Integrated methodological framework
Section 8 Future prospects, opportunities and challenges in application of nanomaterials in biofuel production systems
41. Future prospects, opportunities and challenges in application of nanomaterials in biofuel production systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224014
About the Editors
R. Praveen Kumar
Professor R. Praveen Kumar is working as Head of the Department in Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College. His area of research includes biorefineries, renewable energy from biomass and municipal waste. He is having more than 50 research publications, 8 book chapters, co-author of 5 books and provisional registration for 4 patents. He had organized various National and International Conferences and served as Scientific Advisory Committee member in several National and International events. He has chaired sessions and delivered invited talks in various National and International conferences. He is a life member in various professional societies which includes BRSI, IICHE, IFIBiop, BigFin, ISTE, EWBIndia. He currently serving as Management council member in Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI) and Vice-President in “Engineers Without Borders – India (EWB-India)” Chennai chapter. He is a recipient of various awards which includes the prestigious “ISTE-Syed Sajid Ali National Award for Outstanding Research work in the field of Renewable Energy” for the year 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College, Tamilnadu, India
Bharathiraja B.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
