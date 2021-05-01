Section 1 Introduction to Nanomaterials

1. Introduction to Nanomaterials

2. Recent advancements and challenges of nanomaterials application in biofuel production

3. Sustainable Energy Production using Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology

Section 2 Synthesis of Nanomaterials

4. Green Technologies for Biosynthesis of Nanoparticles and its Applications for the Environmental Sustainability

5. Sysyntesis of Nanoparticles

6. Green synthesis of nanoparticles-metals and their oxides

7. Synthesis of Nanomaterials for biofuel and bioenergy applications

8. Green approaches for Nanoparticles synthesis: Emerging trends

9. Green synthesis of Nanoparticles and their applications in the area of bioenergy and biofuel production.

10. Gold Nanoparticles: Synthesis and its applications in Biofuels

11. Green Synthesis of Metal Oxide Nanomaterials for Bio-fuel Production

12. Green synthesis of metallic nanoparticles: a review

13. Green synthesis of microbial pigment mediated nanoparticles and its applications

Section 3 Characterization of Nanomaterials

14. Several Assorted Characterization Methods of Nanoparticles

Section 4 Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuel and Bioenergy

15. Applications of nanoengineered materials for bioenergy production

16. Application of Nanotechnology in Bioenergy production from Microalgal biomass: Opportunities and Challenges

17. Comprehensive Review on Prospective and Development for Production of Bio-Alcohols using Nanoparticles

18. Current Trend Application of Nanomaterials in Bio Fuel and Bio Energy

19. Application of Nanotechnology for the Sustainable Development of Biofuel Industries

20. Nanocatalyst mediated Biodiesel Production from Algae - Sustainable Renewable Energy Feedstock

21. Applications of Nanotechnology on Lignocellulose Biomass Pre-treatment for the production of ethanol

22. Novel Approach on Biodiesel Production and Its Function Attributes Improvement: Nano-immobilized Biocatalysts

23. Application of nanotechnology towards improved production of sustainable bio energy

24. Nanomaterials Obtained from Renewable Resources and their Application as Catalyst in Biodiesel Synthesis

25. Nanotechnology’s Contribution in next generation bio-energy production

26. A Nanobased biofuel: Remedy to Boost up Sustainable and Greener Environment

27. Advances in nanotechnology for biofuel production

28. Nanomaterials in biofuel production over last decade

29. Application of Nanomaterials in Production of Biofuels and Bioenergy - Challenges and Opportunities

30. Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuels and Bioenergy

31. Enzymes as nanoadditives: A promising alternative for biofuel production

32. Approaches, Attributes and Applications of Nanocomposites

33. Nano Powdered Bio- char materials as selective coating in solar flat plate collectors

34. Fabrication of Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) with Nano Electrodes for Enhanced Bioenergy Production

Section 5 Analysis of Nanomaterials

35. Instrumental Methods in Surface Property Analysis of Magnetic Nanoparticles

Section 6 Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in Bioenergy applications

36. Environmental and Health Effects of Nanomaterials

37. Recent Advances in Nanotechnology-Based Cell Toxicity Evaluation Approaches Relevant to Biofuels and Bioenergy

38. Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterial’s in Bioenergy applications

39. Nanoparticles in remediation: Strategies and New challenges

Section 7 Sustainability issues, Techno-economic analysis and Life cycle assessment of nanomaterials

40. Sustainability assessment of nanomaterials for production of biofuels: Integrated methodological framework

Section 8 Future prospects, opportunities and challenges in application of nanomaterials in biofuel production systems

41. Future prospects, opportunities and challenges in application of nanomaterials in biofuel production systems