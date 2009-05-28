Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750681490, 9780080941530

Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design

1st Edition

An Introduction for Engineers and Architects

Authors: Daniel Schodek Paulo Ferreira Michael Ashby
eBook ISBN: 9780080941530
Paperback ISBN: 9780750681490
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 2009
Page Count: 560
Description

How could nanotechnology not perk the interest of any designer, engineer or architect? Exploring the intriguing new approaches to design that nanotechnologies offer, Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design is set against the sometimes fantastic sounding potential of this technology. Nanotechnology offers product engineers, designers, architects and consumers a vastly enhanced palette of materials and properties, ranging from the profound to the superficial. It is for engineering and design students and professionals who need to understand enough about the subject to apply it with real meaning to their own work.

Key Features

  • World-renowned author team address the hot-topic of nanotechnology
  • The first book to address and explore the impacts and opportunities of nanotech for mainstream designers, engineers and architects
  • Full colour production and excellent design: guaranteed to appeal to everyone concerned with good design and the use of new materials

Readership

Design and product engineering students and professionals; Junior level students of materials science; Mechanical engineers, students and professionals; Architects and students of architectural sciences

Table of Contents

PART I: NANOMATERIALS AND NANOTECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW

Chapter 1 Nanoworlds

Chapter 2 An Evolutionary Perspective

PART II: UNDERSTANDING NANOMATERIALS AND NANOSTRUCTURES

Chapter 3 Basic characteristics of Nanomaterials

Chapter 4 Nanomaterial Forms

Chapter 5 Synthesis

Chapter 6 Characterizing and Measuring

Chapter 7 Properties of Nanomaterials and Nanostructures

PART III DESIGNING WITH NANOMATERIALS AND NANOSTRUCTURES

Chapter 8 Design Processes and Objectives

Chapter 9 Designing with Nanomaterials in

Chapter 10 Major Application Domains

PART IV FUTURES

Chapter 11 The Broader Context

Chapter 12 Design Futures

About the Author

Daniel Schodek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Architectural Technology, Department of Architecture, Harvard University School of Design, Cambridge, MA, USA

Paulo Ferreira

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Texas at Austin, Mechanical Engineering Department and Texas Materials Institute, USA

Michael Ashby

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK

Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London

