Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design
1st Edition
An Introduction for Engineers and Architects
Description
How could nanotechnology not perk the interest of any designer, engineer or architect? Exploring the intriguing new approaches to design that nanotechnologies offer, Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design is set against the sometimes fantastic sounding potential of this technology. Nanotechnology offers product engineers, designers, architects and consumers a vastly enhanced palette of materials and properties, ranging from the profound to the superficial. It is for engineering and design students and professionals who need to understand enough about the subject to apply it with real meaning to their own work.
Key Features
- World-renowned author team address the hot-topic of nanotechnology
- The first book to address and explore the impacts and opportunities of nanotech for mainstream designers, engineers and architects
- Full colour production and excellent design: guaranteed to appeal to everyone concerned with good design and the use of new materials
Readership
Design and product engineering students and professionals; Junior level students of materials science; Mechanical engineers, students and professionals; Architects and students of architectural sciences
Table of Contents
PART I: NANOMATERIALS AND NANOTECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW
Chapter 1 Nanoworlds
Chapter 2 An Evolutionary Perspective
PART II: UNDERSTANDING NANOMATERIALS AND NANOSTRUCTURES
Chapter 3 Basic characteristics of Nanomaterials
Chapter 4 Nanomaterial Forms
Chapter 5 Synthesis
Chapter 6 Characterizing and Measuring
Chapter 7 Properties of Nanomaterials and Nanostructures
PART III DESIGNING WITH NANOMATERIALS AND NANOSTRUCTURES
Chapter 8 Design Processes and Objectives
Chapter 9 Designing with Nanomaterials in
Chapter 10 Major Application Domains
PART IV FUTURES
Chapter 11 The Broader Context
Chapter 12 Design Futures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080941530
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750681490
About the Author
Daniel Schodek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Architectural Technology, Department of Architecture, Harvard University School of Design, Cambridge, MA, USA
Paulo Ferreira
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Texas at Austin, Mechanical Engineering Department and Texas Materials Institute, USA
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London