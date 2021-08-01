Nanomaterials in Environmental Analysis
1st Edition
Description
In todays’ world with its widespread usage of personal-care products, pharmaceuticals, surfactants, flame retardants, plasticizers, various industrial additives, metals and metalloids, pesticides, and pesticide metabolites, environmental contaminants are an increasing source of pollution with a severe effect on the ecological system. Industry that produces these contaminants must find answers to remediate this.
Nanomaterials in Environmental Analysis contributes to solving this problem by providing researchers in industry and academia with promising applications of nanoparticles in detection techniques and in removal of chemical species from the environment. Each chapter covers an aspect of using nanoparticles in detecting, measuring and remediating toxic chemical species in the environment.
Key Features
- Explores the application of nanoparticles for the identification and quantification of pollutants from various environments
- Serves as a quick reference and source of knowledge on nanoparticles-based techniques for environmental applications
- Takes foundational knowledge for application to research in the area
- Provides future trends
Readership
Chemical and environmental engineers, nano- and analytical chemists working in R&D and academia. (Post)-graduate students in chemical and environmental engineering, nano- and analytical chemistry
Table of Contents
I. Nanoparticles in Measurement of Environmental analyses
II. Metal Nanoparticles for Visual Detection of Pollutants
III. Fluorescent metal nanoparticles for assaying of toxic chemical species
IV. Fluorescent carbon nanoparticles for chemical species identification
V. Nanoparticles-based electroanalytical techniques for the identification of pollutants
VI. Nanoparticles in Sample Preparations
VII. Nanoparticles for Removal of Toxic Chemical Species
VIII. Nanoparticles for Adsorption of gases from Atmosphere
IX. Future trends of nanoparticles in Environmental analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206430
About the Authors
Suresh Kumar Kailasa
Suresh Kumar Kailasa, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry at S. V. National Institute of Technology, Surat, Gujarat, India. He received the Young Scientist Award from the Taiwan Mass Spectrometry Society in 2013. He worked as a visiting scientist at the Department of Chemistry, National Sun Yat-Sen University, Taiwan. He has been selected as Brain Pool Scientist at the Department of Chemistry, Chung-Ang University, South Korea under the Korean Brain Pool Invitation Program of KOFST in 2017. He is the author of 125 peer-reviewed papers and is the co-author of a Taiwanese patent. His research interests include functional nanomaterials, nanosensors, photonics, biosensors, drug delivery and mass spectrometry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, S.V. National Institute of Technology, Surat, India
Tae Park
Tae Jung Park PhD is an Associate Professor at the Chemistry Department of Chung-Ang University, Seoul, South Korea. His research interests are novel platform technologies for nanobio-fusion studies on metal surfaces, biosensor chips and nanocomplex fabrication for electrochemical analysis. Furthermore, he is interested in the investigation of molecular diagnostics using nanomaterials and the evaluation of biomimetics and drug delivery systems. He has received over 14 best research awards and has published over 130 papers, and owns over 80 international and Korean patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Chung-Ang University, Seoul, South Korea
Rakesh Singhal
Rakesh Kumar Singhal, PhD is a Professor and Head, Analytical Spectroscopy Section at Analytical Chemistry Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Mumbai, India. His research area is on development of analytical spectroscopic techniques for the measurement of traces of various elements in different environmental matrices and samples originating from different chemical processes. He has authored more than 165 publications in International & National Journals, Symposium and Book Chapters, in the field of environmental & radioanalytical chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Analytical Chemistry Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Mumbai, India
