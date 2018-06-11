Nanomaterials in Chromatography
1st Edition
Current Trends in Chromatographic Research Technology and Techniques
Description
Nanomaterials in Chromatography: Current Trends in Chromatographic Research Technology and Techniques provides recent advancements in the wide variety of chromatographic techniques applied to nanotechnology. As nanomaterials’ unique properties can improve detection sensitivity and miniaturize the devices used in analytical procedures, they can substantially affect the evaluation and analysis ability of scientists and researchers and foster exciting developments in separation science. The book includes chapters on such crucial topics as the use of nanomaterials in sample preparation and the legalization of nanomaterials, along with a section on reducing the cost of the analysis process, both in terms of chemicals and time consumption.
Key Features
- Presents several techniques for nanomaterials in chromatography, including well-known materials like carbon nanomaterials and functionalized nanomaterials
- Includes suggested readings at the end of each chapter for those who need further information or specific details, from standard handbooks, to journal articles
- Covers not only applications of nanomaterials in chromatography, but also their environmental impact in terms of toxicity and economic effects
Readership
Researchers and scientists (advanced undergraduate, graduate, and above) in chemistry, materials science, environmental analysis, forensics, pharmacy, and biological and chemical engineering who are searching for new and advanced techniques in chromatography
Table of Contents
1. New Trends in Analytical Sciences—Nanomaterials
2. Special Properties of Nanomaterials for Chromatography
3. Synthesis of Bulk Nanostructured Materials by High Speed Turbulent Flow—A Method of Electrodepositing Nanocrystalline Nickel
4. Mechanism of Adsorption on Nanomaterials
5. New Advances in Food Sample Preparation With Nanomaterials for Organic Contaminants Analysis by Liquid Chromatography
6. Applications of Nanomaterials in Miniaturized Extraction Techniques
7. Nanomaterials in Chromatographic Sample Preparations
8. Sample Preparation for Chromatography with Nanomaterials
9. Nanomaterials in Liquid Chromatography: Recent Advances in Stationary Phases
10. Using of Nanomaterials to Enhance the Separation Efficiency of Monolithic Columns
11. Nanomaterial grafted Microfl uidic Columns for Biomolecule Separation at Analytical Scale
12. On-a-Chip Gas Chromatography With Nanomaterials (NMs)
13. Miniaturized Column Liquid Chromatography
14. Nanomaterials in Lab-on-Chip Chromatography
15. Functionalized Nanomaterials for Chromatography
16. Recent Developments in High-Speed Surface Modifi cation in Metal Finishing Industry — Electrodepositing Nanocrystalline Nickel Directly on Aluminum Without Any Pre-treatment - A Review
17. Nanotoxicology: Toxicity and Risk Assessment of Nanomaterials
18. Understanding Toxicity of Nanomaterials in the Environment: Crucial Tread for Controlling the Production, Processing, and Assessing the Risk
19. Chromatography as an Effi cient Technique for the Separation of Diversified Nanoparticles
20. Nanochromatography—Concluding Account
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127933
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127926
About the Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA