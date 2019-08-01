Nanomaterials from Clay Minerals
1st Edition
A New Approach to Green Functional Materials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Aiqin Wang, Wenbo Wang
2. Palygorskite Nanomaterials: Structure, Properties and Functional Applications
Wenbo Wang, Aiqin Wang
3. Sepiolite Nanomaterials: Structure, Properties and Functional Applications
Guangyan Tian, Gaofeng Han, Fei Wang, Jinsheng Liang
4. Halloysite Based Core-Shell Nanosystems: Synthesis and Application
A. Glotov, A. Stavitskaya, A. Novikov, A. Semenov, E. Ivanov, P. Gushchin, Y. Darrat, V. Vinokurov, Y. Lvov
5. Nanomaterials From Imogolite: Structure, Properties and Applications
Erwan Paineau, Pascale Launois
6. Kaolinite Nanomaterials: Preparation, Properties and Functional Applications
Hongfei Cheng, Yi Zhou, Qinfu Liu
7. Smectite Nanomaterials: Preparation, Properties and Functional Applications
Chunhui Zhou, Dongshen Tong, Weihua Yu
8. Nanomaterials From Mixed-layer Clay Minerals: Structure, Properties and Applications
Hongbing Deng, Yang Wu, Iqra shahzadi, Rong Liu, Yang Yi, Dan Li, Siyi Cao, Chi Wang, Jing Huang, Huiyu Su
9. Vermiculite Nanomaterials: Structure, Properties and Potential Applications
Wenbo Wang, Aiqin Wang
10. Hydroxyapatite Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Properties and Applications
Yushen Lu, Wenkai Dong, Junjie Ding, Wenbo Wang, Aiqin Wang
11. Fabrication and Applications of Carbon/Clay Minerals Composites
Bin Mu, Aiqin Wang
12. Halloysite Based Polymer Nanocomposites
Mingxian Liu, Xiang Cao, Hongzhong Liu, Xiaohan Yang, Changren Zhou
13. Maya Blue Pigments Derived from Clay Minerals
Jie Dong, Junping Zhang
Description
Nanomaterials from Clay Minerals: A New Approach to Green Functional Materials details the structure, properties and modification of natural nanoscale clay minerals and their application as the green constituent of functional materials. Natural nanomaterials from clay minerals have diverse morphologies, from 1D to 3D, including nanorods, nanofibers, nanotubes, nanosheets and nanopores. These structures show excellent adsorption, reinforcing, supporter, electronic, catalytic and biocompatible properties and are great as sustainable alternatives for toxic or expensive artificial materials. This book provides systematic coverage of clay nanomaterials as eco-friendly resources, emphasizing the importance of such materials in a range of industries, including biomedicine, energy and electronics.
This book will provide an important reference for materials scientists and engineers who have an interest in sustainable material development.
Key Features
- Presents systematic coverage of a broad range of nanomaterials from clay minerals, including Kaolinite, Smectite and Halloysite
- Depicts use cases for each mineral in a variety of applications, such as drug delivery, agriculture, and in the reinforcement of polymer materials
- Provides an overview on the advantages and limitations of nanomaterials from clay minerals, as well as chapters on the future potential of such materials
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers in both academia and industry or R&D, with an interest in improved sustainability of materials
About the Editors
Aiqin Wang Editor
Aiqin Wang is the Director of R&D Center of Eco-material and Eco-Chemistry, Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China. His research focuses on nanoclay-derived functional materials and environment-friendly materials. He has presided over 30 national and provincial research projects, published more than 400 papers and has had 50 patents issued. He was selected as the most cited Chinese researcher (top 5) in Chemical Engineering, 2014-2016 and has served as editor for five international journals, as well as published five books and seven chapters. He has been awarded 10 provincial or ministerial achievement prizes to date, as well as the 2017 International Advanced Material IAAM Medal.
Wenbo Wang Editor
Wenbo Wang is Researcher at R&D Center of Eco-material and Eco-Chemistry, Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China. His research includes dissociation and dispersion of clay minerals as nanoscale for applications in nanocomposites. He has presided over 10 research projects, has had 20 patents issued and published more than 100 SCI papers. He jointly published 3 books and has been awarded 3 province-grade prizes and the Youth Innovation Award of Chinese Academy of Sciences.
