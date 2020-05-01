Nanomaterials for Theranostics and Tissue Engineering
1st Edition
Techniques, Trends and Applications
Table of Contents
Section 1: Nanosystems for controlled drug delivery
1. Polymeric nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery
2. Nanovescicles for controlled drug delivery
3. Novel strategies to improve delivery performances
4. HR-MAS: novel technologies to measure delivery performances
5. Mathematical models for controlled drug delivery
Section 2: Nanotechnology-enhanced sensing systems
6. Nanogold for theranostics (A. S. Thakor - Stanford University)
7. Nanostructured substrates for SERS spectroscopy (A. Bonifacio, V. Sergo -
University of Trieste)
8. Quantum dots (W. Zhou - University of Texas at Arlington)
9. Nanowires for sensing applications (J. D. Holmes - University College Cork)
10. Surface plasmon resonance and SPR microscopy (N. Ly - Biosensing
Instruments Inc.)
Section 3: Nanobiomaterials for tissue engineering
11. Electrospun nanofibers (V. Guarino, L. Ambrosio - CNR)
12. Viral nanoparticles (N. F. Steinmetz - Case Western Reserve University)
13. Self-assembling peptides (E. S. Kim - University of Washington)
14. Graphene: medical applications (S. Bellucci - INFN)
15. Carbon nanotubes (A. Memic - King Abdulaziz University)
16. Bioactive nanoceramics (A. R. Boccaccini – University of Erlangen)
Section 4: Safety issues of medical nanotechnologies
17. Nanosafety issues (C. Schimpel - BioNanoNet)
18. Regulatory perspectives on medical nanotechnologies (I. De Angelis - ISS)
Description
Nanomaterials for Theranostics and Tissue Engineering provides information on the major methodologies for the application of nanomaterials in the medical field. In recent years, nanotechnology for medicine, commonly known as bionanotechnology, or nanomedicine, has revolutionized various types of medical treatment. This book is intended for practicing engineers and scientists, and includes detailed, readily applicable protocols. The field is a highly interdisciplinary one, and therefore this book is designed to provide information on major techniques for those from a range of scientific backgrounds.The book focuses on 4 major themes:synthesis of nanosystems for controlled drug deliverynanotechnology-enhanced sensing systemsapplication of nanotechnologies to the synthesis of novel biomaterials.safety issues related to the application of medicinal nanotechnologyThis makes for a comprehensive overview of how nanotechnology is currently being used both medical treatments and tissue engineering, giving both materials scientists and engineers an insight into how nanotechnology is being used to advance biomedicine.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of how nanotechnology is being used to create new tissue engineering techniques
- Covers in detail the physicochemical fundamentals of bionanotechnologies, and explores major applications in the fields of theranostics and tissue engineering
- Assesses important challenges, and safety issues related to the implementation of nanotechnology in medicine
Readership
Materials Scientists, Biomedical Scientists and Biomedical Engineers who want to learn more about how nanotechnology is being used in biomedicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178386