Nanostructured materials, especially, 1D, 2D and 3D nanostructures, and their engineered architectures are being increasingly used due to their potential to achieve sustainable development in energy and environmental sectors, providing a solution to a range of global challenges. A huge amount of research has been devoted in the recent past on the fine-tuning of nano-architecutres to accomplish innovations in energy storage and conversions, i.e., batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, solar cells, and electrochromic devices, bifunctional catalysts for ORR and OER, gas to fuels, liquid to fuels, and photocatalysts, corrosion, electrochemical sensors, and pollution and contaminants removal.

Nanomaterials for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Remediation describes the fundamental aspects of a diverse range of nanomaterials for the sustainable development in energy and environmental remediation in a comprehensive manner. Experimental studies of varies nanomaterials will be discussed along with their design and applications, with specific attention to various chemical reactions involving and their challenges for catalysis, energy storage and conversion systems, and removal of pollutants are addressed. This book will also emphasise the challenges with past developments and direction for further research, details pertaining to the current ground - breaking technology and future perspective with multidisciplinary approach on energy, nanobiotechnology and environmental science

