Nanomaterials for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Remediation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Nanostructured materials for sustainable development in lithium-ion and post-lithium-ion batteries
2. Nanomaterials for advanced supercapacitors
3. Engineered nanoarchitectures for high performance solar cells
4. Nanomaterials for gas to fuel conversion, storage and utilization
5. Bi-functional nanocatalysts for water splitting and its challenges
6. Nanostructured advanced materials for hydrogen storage
7. Advanced nanocatalysts for fuel cell technologies
8. Nanoscale materials with different dimensions for advanced electrocatalysts
9. Nanomaterials in electrochemical and biosensors
10. Emerging nanoarchitectures for excellent photocatalysis
11. Nanomaterials for surface coatings, corrosions and paints
12. Nanomaterials for the detection and removal of gases
13. Nanoscale materials for the treatment of water contaminated by bacteria and viruses
14. Nanostructured materials for efficient removal of pollutants in soil
15. Summary and future perspectives of materials and technologies
Description
Nanostructured materials, especially, 1D, 2D and 3D nanostructures, and their engineered architectures are being increasingly used due to their potential to achieve sustainable development in energy and environmental sectors, providing a solution to a range of global challenges. A huge amount of research has been devoted in the recent past on the fine-tuning of nano-architecutres to accomplish innovations in energy storage and conversions, i.e., batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, solar cells, and electrochromic devices, bifunctional catalysts for ORR and OER, gas to fuels, liquid to fuels, and photocatalysts, corrosion, electrochemical sensors, and pollution and contaminants removal.
Nanomaterials for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Remediation describes the fundamental aspects of a diverse range of nanomaterials for the sustainable development in energy and environmental remediation in a comprehensive manner. Experimental studies of varies nanomaterials will be discussed along with their design and applications, with specific attention to various chemical reactions involving and their challenges for catalysis, energy storage and conversion systems, and removal of pollutants are addressed. This book will also emphasise the challenges with past developments and direction for further research, details pertaining to the current ground - breaking technology and future perspective with multidisciplinary approach on energy, nanobiotechnology and environmental science
Key Features
- Summarizes the latest advances in how nanotechnology is being used in energy and environmental science
- Outlines the major challenges to using nanomaterials for creating new products and devices in the sustainable energy and environmental sectors
- Helps materials scientists and engineers make selection and design decisions regarding which nanomaterial to use when creating new produts and evices for energy and environmental applications
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193556
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Irvine Editor
Prof. John Irvine is Professor of Chemistry at the University of St Andrews, UK, and currently holds a Royal Society Wolfson Merit Award. He is a Co-Director of the Energy Technology Partnership, and Co-Director of the Supergen Hydrogen and Fuel Cell hub. John led the European Science Foundation Programme on the Optimisation of Solid State Electrochemical Processes for the Oxidation of Hydrocarbons as well as two EU Research Training Networks on protonics and SOFC anodes. John is a European Councillor of the International Society for Solid State Ionics. He is currently a member of the DeTao Maters Academy, Guest Professor at Hefei University of Technology, Beijing and a Visiting Professor at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St Andrews, UK
Mu. Naushad Editor
Dr. Mu. Naushad is an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, College of Science, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He received his PhD in Analytical chemistry, from A.M.U. Aligarh, India in 2007. His research interests include nanocomposite materials and wastewater treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, College of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
R. Saravanan Editor
Dr. R. Saravanan is currently a postdoctoral researcher in John TS Irvine’s group, School of Chemistry, University of St Andrews, UK. His research interests include nanoporous materials and nanomaterials-based catalysts for renewable energy and waste water purification
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St Andrews, UK
Raju Kumar Editor
Dr Kumar Raju is currently a Senior Researcher in the Energy Materials, Integrated Energy Research Centre at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa. His research focuses on developing advanced materials for energy storage and conversions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa