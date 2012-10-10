Nanomaterials for Medical Applications
1st Edition
Description
This title covers recent advances in a variety of biomedical applications of nanostructured materials, as the field evolves from prototype device to real-world application. It presents the main types of nanomaterial used in medical application today: semiconductor nanomaterials, Magnetic nanomaterials, metal nanoparticles, Carbon nanomaterials, Hydrogel nanocomposites, Liposomes, Dendrimers, Polymer nanocomposites, and Biodegradable polymers.
Structurally the work is demarcated into the six most popular areas of research:
(1) biocompatibility of nanomaterials with living organisms in their various manifestations
(2) nanobiosensors for clinical diagnostics, detecting biomolecules which are useful in the clinical diagnosis of genetic, metabolically acquired, induced or infectious disease
(3) targeted drug delivery for nanomaterials in their various modifications
(4) nanomedical devices and structures which are used in the development of implantable medical devices and structures such as nanorobots
(5) nanopharmacology, as novel nanoparticles are increasingly engineered to diagnose conditions and recognize pathogens, identify ideal pharmaceutical agents to treat the condition or pathogens,fuel high-yield production of matched pharmaceuticals (potentially in vivo), locate, attach or enter target tissue, structures or pathogens; and dispense the ideal mass of matched biological compound to the target regions
(6) nanotoxicology and remediation, which focuses on finished and on-going various toxicity evaluations on various nanomaterials that are used and currently being developed for medical applications
Key Features
- Discusses the most important biomedical applications and devices of nanomaterials: drug delivery, medical imaging, gene therapy, nanorobots, biosensors and diagnostics
- Focuses on current commercialized techniques and applications, ensuring the work is entirely relevant to a rapidly evolving field
- Reviews the most recent studies on nanomaterial toxicity, thereby responding to the widescale private, policy and public interest in nanoscience
Readership
This reference is principally for use by grad students and above researching aspects of nanomaterial science, either currently being used or being studied for medical applications, including drug delivery, medical imaging, gene therapy, nanorobots, biosensors, and diagnostics. The work will also be of use to nanotech professionals and some policy makers looking for synthesis of existing approaches.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Nanotechnology Potential Applications and Market Analysis
1.2 NMs for Medical Applications
1.3 Historical and Future Perspective
1.4 The Future of Nanotechnology
References
Chapter 2. Types of Nanomaterials and Corresponding Methods of Synthesis
2.1 Inorganic NMS
2.2 Gold and Silver NMS
2.3 Organic NMS
2.4 Carbon Nanoplatforms
2.5 Dendrimers
2.6 Characterization of NMS
2.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Biocompatibility and Functionalization
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nanomaterial Conversion into the Water-Soluble Form
3.3 NM Bioconjugation
3.4 Applications of Biocompatible NMs
3.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Nanobiosensors
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Nanobiosensors Unique Properties
4.3 Immobilization Strategies
4.4 Covalent Binding
4.5 Self-assembled Monolayers
4.6 Quantification of Biomolecules Loaded on NMS
4.7 Transduction Detection Systems for NP Biosensors
4.8 Applications
4.9 An IOMNP-Based ELISA for the Detection of Protein Biomarkers for Cancer
4.10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Targeted Drug Delivery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nanomaterials as Vehicles for Drug Delivery
5.3 Factors to Consider for NPs That will be Used for Drug Delivery
5.4 Drug Loading
5.5 NM Targeting for Drug Delivery
5.6 Binding and Uptake
5.7 Drug Release and Biodegradation
5.8 NM Clearance
5.9 Various NMs for Drug Delivery
5.10 The Blood Brain Barrier (BBB)
5.11 Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Nanomedical Devices
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nanorobots
6.3 Nanochips and Nanoimplants
6.4 Prosthesis
6.5 Tissue Engineering
6.6 Cell Repair
6.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Nanopharmacology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Current Issues and Status of Nanopharmacology
7.3 NMS for Gene Delivery
7.4 Nanoimmunotherapy
7.5 NMs for Thermal Ablation
7.6 NMs as Contrast Agents
7.7 Magnetic IO NP-mediated Circulating Tumor Cell Isolation
7.8 Design Trends for Individualized Medicine
7.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Nanotoxicology and Remediation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 NMS Exhibiting Toxicity
8.3 Handling, Storage, and Disposal of NMS
8.4 Remediation in Case of NMS Spills
8.5 Nanotoxicity Regulations
8.6 The NMS Intellectual Property Perspective
8.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Conclusions
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Potential
9.3 Synthesis of Various NMs
9.4 NMs Surface Modification and Functionalization
9.5 Nanobiosensors
9.6 NMs for Drug Delivery
9.7 Nanomedical Devices
9.8 Nanopharmacology
9.9 Nanotoxicology
9.10 Government Nanotoxicity Regulations
9.11 Patent Landscape
References
Index
About the Author
Zoraida Aguilar
Director of Research and Development at Ocean Nanotech, LLC, Springdale, Arkansas
Reviews
"…this ambitious volume succeeds in highlighting many of the current areas of interest in the field of nanomedicine, and benefits from a multi-disciplinary perspective and a balanced discussion of the many promises of nanomaterials in medicine as well the attendant safety issues. The book is recommended to young scientists entering into this exciting new field."--MaterialsViews.com, February 27, 2014
"Aguilar…presents a broad review of nanomaterials and their application in medicine, from their properties and synthesis to existing and future commercial products."--Reference and Research Book News, February 2013