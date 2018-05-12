Nanomaterials for Food Packaging
1st Edition
Materials, Processing Technologies, and Safety Issues
Table of Contents
- Nanotechnology in food packaging: opportunities and challenges
2. Inorganic-based nanostructures and their use in food packaging (clays, silica, Ag)
3. Cellulose-based nanostructures and their use in food packaging (nanocrystal, nanowhiskers, nanofibers)
4. Bio-based nanocomposites (starch nanocrystal, chitosan nanoparticles, proteins, polysaccharides, PHB, PLA)
5. Structure–property relationships in polymer nanocomposites for food packaging
6. Production and processing of nanocomposites (melting extrusion, film-bowing, new challenges)
7. Nanostructured multilayer films (Layer-by-layer, electrospinning)
8. Active and smart packaging (antimicrobial nanocomposites, loaded nanostructures, scavenging, examples)
9. Intelligent packaging (sensors, detection of molecules, examples)
10. Potential migration of nanocomposites for foods (used testes, examples, challenges)
11. Safety and regulatory issues (health, environmental aspects)
12. Commercial applications (products in the market, patents)
Description
Nanotechnology for Food Packaging: Materials, Processing Technologies, and Safety Issues showcases the latest research in the use of nanotechnology in food packaging, providing an in-depth and interdisciplinary overview of the field. Nanoscale advances in materials science, processing technology and analytical techniques have led to the introduction of new, cheaper and safer packaging techniques. Simultaneously, the increasing use of renewable nanomaterials has made food packaging more sustainable. Chapters provide a comprehensive review on materials used, their structure–function relationship, and new processing technologies for the application and production of nanotechnology-based packaging materials.
In addition, the book discusses the use of functional materials for the development of active, smart and intelligent packaging, possible migration and toxicity of nanomaterials for foods and regulatory aspects, and commercial applications.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on the use of nanomaterials and methodologies in food packaging, possible applications and regulatory barriers to commercialization
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach that brings together materials science, bioscience, and the industrial and regulatory aspects of the creation and uses of food packaging
- Helps those undertaking research and development in food packaging gain a cogent understanding on how nanotechnology is leading to the emergence of new packaging technologies
Readership
Materials Scientists, and Nanoscientists working in the area of packaging technology, health and safety and sustainability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323512725
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323512718
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Miguel Angelo Parente Ribeiro Cerqueira Editor
His research focuses on the development and characterization of nanostructured systems for food applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Braga, Portugal
Jose Maria Lagaron Editor
Jose Maria Lagaron is currently Senior Research Scientist and Project-Leader at the Packaging Lab. of the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA) of the Superior Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and Lecturer of Materials Science at the Department of Technology, Polymers Group of the Area of Materials of the University Jaume I in Castellón, Spain
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist and Project-Leader, Packaging Laboratory of the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA)
Lorenzo Miguel Pastrana Castro Editor
Lorenzo Miguel Pastrana Castro is based at the Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Braga, Portugal. His research focuses on the development of nanotechnology applications for active packaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Braga, Portugal
Antonio Augusto Martins de Oliveira Soares Vicente Editor
António Augusto Martins de Oliveira Soares Vicente is an Associate Professor at the Centre of Biological Engineering, University of Minho, Braga, Portugal. His research focuses on developing functionalized nanostructured delivery systems for food applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Centre of Biological Engineering, University of Minho, Braga, Portugal