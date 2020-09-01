Nanomaterials for Environmental Monitoring and Remediation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Properties and effects of advanced nanomaterials used in environmental monitoring and remediation
2. Influence of the different nanostructured materials on performance for environmental uses
3. Detection of nanoparticles (including single nanoparticle) in the environment
4. Applications of nanosensors (including graphene-based sensors) in environmental analysis
5. Application of photo-electrical catalysis with nanoelectrodes in environmental remediation
6. Potential environmental risks of nanostructured materials and their impacts on ecological receptors
7. Nanostructured magnetic materials used in the fields of environmental monitoring
8. Application of smart nanomaterials in environmental fields
9. Biomimetic nanostructured materials for environmental applications
10. Development of porous nanostructured materials and their applications in environmental remediation
11. The structures and environmental applications of nanoantibacterial applications
12. Removal of atmospheric particulate matter by nanomaterials
13. Removal of contamination substances of automobile shredder residue using nanomaterials
14. The pilot-scale application of nano zero-valent iron for treating the flue-gas-desulfurization wastewater
15. The practical application of nanostructured photocatalyst TiO2 for removing indoor air pollution
Description
Advanced nanomaterials are finding increased application in the field of environmental monitoring and remediation; full coverage of a range of methodologies, strategies, technologies, and their applications is presented here.A general introduction is provided to the basic properties and the effects of a variety of advanced nanomaterials used in environmental monitoring and remediation, including the latest advanced nanomaterials such as graphene, magnetic nanostructured materials and nano-antibacterial materials. The authors discuss the influence of different nanostructured materials on performance, and detection of nanoparticles, as well as the potential environmental risks for nanomaterials and their impacts on ecological receptors. Different categories of nanostructured materials are examined, including smart, biomimetic and magnetic nanostructured materials, graphene, quantum dots, and porous nano-structured materials. There is further coverage of ex situ and in situ methods for the treatment of air, water, and soil pollution by heavy metals, halogenated organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nutrients and microorganisms. Photoelectrocatalytic techniques using nano-sized electrode materials are also presented, as well as the pilot-scale applications of nano zero-valent iron for treating flue-gas-desulfurization wastewater. Finally, the full-scale application of photocatalyst TiO2 is summarized. Advanced Nanomaterials: Applications of Environmental Monitoring and Remediation will strengthen understanding of advanced nanomaterials for graduate students, research scientists, academics, industry and government researchers, and environmental consultants working on materials development for environmental monitoring and remediation.
Key Features
- Provides all the required information to select nanomaterials that are nontoxic, efficient at decomposing pollutants, and sensitive to specific organic and inorganic contaminants
- Enables the development of quicker, less costly and more sustainable solutions through environmental remediation technologies
- Addresses the potential environmental risks and uncertainties surrounding the use of nanomaterials for environmental remediation, giving understanding of their impact on ecological receptors in addition to their potential benefits
Readership
Graduate students, research scientists, academics, industry and government researchers, and environmental consultants working on materials development for environmental monitoring and remediation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167113
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jiwei Hu Editor
Jiwei Hu is Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at the Cultivation Base of Guizhou National Key Laboratory of Mountainous Karst Eco-environment, Guizhou Normal University, Guiyang, China. He has previously worked as an organic chemist and chemical engineer. His research interests include the synthesis, characterization, and application of nanomaterials, environmental microbiology, and environmental pollution around water and heavy metals. He has published one book and over fifty papers, and holds seven patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cultivation Base of Guizhou National Key Laboratory of Mountainous Karst Eco-environment, Guizhou Normal University, Guiyang, Chin
Zhan Jinhua Editor
Jinhua Zhan is a Professor of Nanomaterials in the Department of Chemistry, Shandong University, China. He has previously served as Associate Director of the Key Laboratory of Colloid and Interface Chemistry and Director of the Structural Composition and Physical Properties Testing Center. His work focuses on the study of surface modification and application in rapid detection and catalytic degradation of refractory environmental harmful substances of nanomaterials. He has published over 135 papers and holds 13 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Shandong University, China