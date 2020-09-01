Nanomaterials for Environmental Monitoring and Remediation

Advanced nanomaterials are finding increased application in the field of environmental monitoring and remediation; full coverage of a range of methodologies, strategies, technologies, and their applications is presented here.A general introduction is provided to the basic properties and the effects of a variety of advanced nanomaterials used in environmental monitoring and remediation, including the latest advanced nanomaterials such as graphene, magnetic nanostructured materials and nano-antibacterial materials. The authors discuss the influence of different nanostructured materials on performance, and detection of nanoparticles, as well as the potential environmental risks for nanomaterials and their impacts on ecological receptors. Different categories of nanostructured materials are examined, including smart, biomimetic and magnetic nanostructured materials, graphene, quantum dots, and porous nano-structured materials. There is further coverage of ex situ and in situ methods for the treatment of air, water, and soil pollution by heavy metals, halogenated organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nutrients and microorganisms. Photoelectrocatalytic techniques using nano-sized electrode materials are also presented, as well as the pilot-scale applications of nano zero-valent iron for treating flue-gas-desulfurization wastewater. Finally, the full-scale application of photocatalyst TiO2 is summarized. Advanced Nanomaterials: Applications of Environmental Monitoring and Remediation will strengthen understanding of advanced nanomaterials for graduate students, research scientists, academics, industry and government researchers, and environmental consultants working on materials development for environmental monitoring and remediation.