Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery and Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery and Therapy presents recent advances in the field of nanobiomaterials and their important applications in drug delivery, therapy and engineering. The book offers pharmaceutical perspectives, exploring the development of nanobiomaterials and their interaction with the human body. Chapters show how nanomaterials are used in treatments, including neurology, dentistry and cancer therapy. Authored by a range of contributors from global institutions, this book offers a broad, international perspective on how nanotechnology-based advances are leading to novel drug delivery and treatment solutions.
It is a valuable research resource that will help both practicing medics and researchers in pharmaceutical science and nanomedicine learn more on how nanotechnology is improving treatments.
Key Features
- Assesses the opportunities and challenges of nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems
- Explores how nanotechnology is being used to create more efficient drug delivery systems
- Discusses which nanomaterials make the best drug carriers
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, pharmaceutical scientists, toxicologists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare.
Table of Contents
1. Injectable Microgel-Hydrogel Composites for Drug Delivery
Mohammad Bayat
2. Graphene nanomaterials Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Perspectives
Azhar U. Khan
3. Carbon Nanomaterials as Pharmaceutic Forms for Sustained and Controlled Delivery Systems
Daniel Boone-Villa
4. Chitosan based nanoparticulate system for controlled delivery of biological macromolecules
Tapan Kumar Giri
5. Drug delivery to the brain
Archana Khosa
6. Nanoparticles for drug and gene targeting neurodegeneration in brain and eye
Ying Chau
7. Multifunctional nanocrystals for cancer therapy: A potential nanocarrier
Gautam Singhvi
8. Novel multifunctional nanocarrier-mediated codelivery for targeting and treatment of prostate cancer
Anil Kumar Dwivedi
9. Potential of encapsulated phytochemicals in hydrogel particles
Katarina Savikin
10. Nanodrug delivery systems for transdermal drug delivery
Carmen Chifiriuc
11. Clinical and therapeutic applications of various nano drug delivery systems focusing diabetes, cancers and tuberculosis
Carmen Chifiriuc
12. Nanoparticles: Toxicity, bio-distribution, fate, clearance and PK-PD
Carmen Chifiriuc
13. Polymeric and lipid-based systems for controlled drug release: an engineering point of view
Gaetano Lamberti
14. Theranostics application of nanomedicine in cancer detection and treatment
Busi Siddhardha
15. Cell and organ drug targeting
Pandey Prakash Sharad Sr. and Dipanjana Gosh
16. Characterization of Pharmaceutical Nanocarriers: In-vitro and In-vivo Studies
Vinod L. Gaikwad
17. Hybrid Nanocomposites for Imaging-Guided Synergistic Theranostics
Linlin Li
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166291
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165058
About the Author
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry and Letters in Applied NanoBioScience and Co-Editor in Chief of Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He is also a member of the Editoral Board for several other journals, including American Journal of Nanomaterials, Journal of Nanotechnology in Diagnosis and Treatment and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research. In addition, he has served as Guest Editor for several other established journals, including Elsevier’s International Journal of Pharmaceutics. He has published 17 books previously with Elsevier as well as over 150 peer reviewed papers and 20 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania