Nanomaterials for Agriculture and Forestry Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section A. Agriculture
1. Introduction and techniques in nanomaterials formulation
2. Nanodignostics tools for microbial pathogenic detection in crop plants
3. Nanosensor platform for plant health monitoring and or nutrient status in plants (pests)
4. Nanosensors for root zone parameters influencing plant growth
5. Role of nanomaterials in weed control and plant diseases management
6. Soil fertility and nutrient management with help of nanotechnology
7. Carbon and fullerene nanomaterials in agriculture system
8. Role of metal and metal oxide nanomaterials in agriculture
9. Role of nanomaterials in abiotic stress mitigation in plants
10. Holistic view for the safe use of nanomaterials at permissible level for plant production
11. Nanomaterials in agroecosystem: Consequences after their delivery into the environment
12. Optimizing the safe use of nanomaterials at permissible level for agricultural benefits
13. Global market of nanoformulations products: An overall scenario
14. Regulatory issues regarding the use of nanotechnology in agriculture
15. Improving futuristic researches on agri-nanotechnology
Section B. Forestry
16. Nanotechnology for wood quality improvement and protection
17. Nanomaterials derived from forest resources
18. Nanotechnology Application in medicinal and aromatic plant
19. Nanomaterials from non-wood forest products and their applications
20. Improving futuristic nanomaterials researches on forestry
Description
Nanotechnology plays a central role in solving many global challenges, including sustainable and secure food production and utilization of natural resources. Various plant parts are used for synthesis of metal and metal-oxide nanoparticles as they contain primary and secondary metabolites, which act as reducing agents to produce nanoparticles. Nanosensor platforms are used for monitoring plant signaling pathways and metabolism.
Nanomaterials for Agriculture and Forestry explores how f nanomaterials are being used in the agriculture and forestry sectors. Several issues, including plant response to engineered nanomaterials; fabrication from forest products and plant systems; applications of nano-sensor platforms, and processing and packaging; regulatory issues.
This book is an important resource, showing how nanotechnology is being used to enhance large-scale agricultural and or industrial application and production.
Key Features
- Discusses the major types of nanomaterials used in the agriculture and forestry sectors, exploring how their properties make them effective for specific applications
- Explores the design, fabrication, characterization and applications of nanomaterials for new agri-products
- Offers an overview of regulatory aspects regarding the use of nanomaterials for agriculture and forestry
Readership
Materials scientists, food and agricultural scientists, environmental scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178522
About the Editors
Azamal Husen Editor
Azamal Husen is Professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Gondar, Ethiopia. His research focuses on nanoparticles fabrication from plants/microbes and their applications in cutting-edge areas, including nanoparticles transportation, accumulation, growth response and stress modulation in plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Gondar, Ethiopia
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia