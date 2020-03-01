Nanomaterials for Agriculture and Forestry Applications

Section A. Agriculture

1. Introduction and techniques in nanomaterials formulation

2. Nanodignostics tools for microbial pathogenic detection in crop plants

3. Nanosensor platform for plant health monitoring and or nutrient status in plants (pests)

4. Nanosensors for root zone parameters influencing plant growth

5. Role of nanomaterials in weed control and plant diseases management

6. Soil fertility and nutrient management with help of nanotechnology

7. Carbon and fullerene nanomaterials in agriculture system

8. Role of metal and metal oxide nanomaterials in agriculture

9. Role of nanomaterials in abiotic stress mitigation in plants

10. Holistic view for the safe use of nanomaterials at permissible level for plant production

11. Nanomaterials in agroecosystem: Consequences after their delivery into the environment

12. Optimizing the safe use of nanomaterials at permissible level for agricultural benefits

13. Global market of nanoformulations products: An overall scenario

14. Regulatory issues regarding the use of nanotechnology in agriculture

15. Improving futuristic researches on agri-nanotechnology

Section B. Forestry

16. Nanotechnology for wood quality improvement and protection

17. Nanomaterials derived from forest resources

18. Nanotechnology Application in medicinal and aromatic plant

19. Nanomaterials from non-wood forest products and their applications

20. Improving futuristic nanomaterials researches on forestry