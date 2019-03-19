Nanomaterials Design for Sensing Applications examines chemosensors, beginning with molecules that are able to respond to certain stimuli and then showing their assembly and incorporation into sensing materials. The mechanisms of their action for the detection of ions, specific molecules and biostructures, are also covered. A major theme is the affordability of sensors, with particular attention paid to inexpensive and reliable colorimetric sensors that can be read by the naked eye. The book also delves into the development of sensors that utilize existing RFID infrastructure and introduces a novel strategy for the development of self-healing sensing platforms.

This book will help readers develop a better understanding of the types of materials used for sensing at the nano level, while also providing an insightful overview on recent advances in this important area.