Nanomaterials-Based Coatings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158845, 9780128158852

Nanomaterials-Based Coatings

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Phuong Nguyen Tri Sami Rtimi Claudiane M. Ouellet-Plamondon
eBook ISBN: 9780128158852
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2019
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

1. Nanomaterials based coatings: an introduction
2. Polymer based nanocomposite coatings
3. Antibacterial and antifungal
4. Conducting nanocomposite coatings
5. Pulse potential deposition of vinylic polymers based on the diazonium chemistry: recent development and application
6. Application of nanomaterials in textile coatings and finishes
7. Structural, mechanical and tribological characteristics of diamond-like carbon coatings
8. Anti-corrosion and anti-wear
9. Hard and superhard nanostructured and nanocomposite coatings
10. Radically curable nanobased coatings
11. Unveiling nano conducting polymers and composites for corrosion protection
12. Nanostructured superhydrophobic coatings for solar panel applications
13. Smart anticorrosive coatings containing corrosion inhibitor-loaded halloysite nanotubes

Description

Nanomaterials-Based Coatings: Fundamentals and Applications presents the fundamental concepts and applications of nanomaterial-based coatings in anticorrosion, antiwear, antibacterial, antifungal, self-cleaning, superhydrophobic, super hard, super heat resistance, solar reflective, photocatalytic and radar absorbing coatings. It is an important resource for those seeking to understand the underlying phenomenal and fundamental mechanisms through which nanoparticles interact with polymeric and metallic matrices to create stronger coatings. As nanomaterials-enforced coatings are smarter, stronger and more durable, the information listed in this book will helps readers understand their usage and further applications.

Key Features

  • Highlights the latest methods in design, preparation and characterization techniques for nanomaterials-based coatings
  • Discusses emerging applications of nanomaterials-based coatings, including substrates protection, sustainable energy, and in the environment and healthcare
  • Assesses the major challenges in making nanomaterials-based coatings more reliable and cost-effective

Readership

Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and materials engineering

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128158852
Paperback ISBN:
9780128158845

About the Editors

Phuong Nguyen Tri Editor

Phuong Nguyen Tri is Research Officer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada, and Visiting Professor at the Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Vietnam. His research focuses on agro-composites, nanocomposites, polymer blends, crystallization of ultra-thin films, nanostructuration of blends, polymer ageing, smart coatings, hybrid nanoparticles, personal protective materials and rupture mechanisms of polymer materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Officer, Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada; Visiting Professor, Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Da Nang, Vietnam

Sami Rtimi Editor

Sami Rtimi is a Scientist at the Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland. His research focuses in the area of bacterial inactivation/disinfection on thin film surfaces.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientist, Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland

Claudiane M. Ouellet-Plamondon Editor

Claudiane Ouellet-Plamondon is a Professor at the Department of Construction Engineering, École de technologie superieure, Université du Québec, Montréal, Canada. Her research focuses in the characterization and functionalization of materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Construction Engineering, École de technologie superieure, Université du Québec, Montréal, Canada

