Nanomaterials-Based Charge Trapping Memory Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Basics of memory devices
2. Overview of charge trapping memory devices
3. Materials for future low-power in memory devices
4. ALD based nano-islands
5. Laser ablated nanoparticles
6. Agglomeration-based nanoparticles
7. Memory devices with ALD based nano-islans
8. Memory devices with laser ablated nano-particles
9. Memory devices with agglomeration-based nanoparticles
10. Scalability of nanomaterials-based memory devices
Description
Rising consumer demand for low power consumption electronics has generated a need for scalable and reliable memory devices with low power consumption. At present, scaling memory devices and lowering their power consumption is becoming more difficult due to unresolved challenges, such as short channel effect, Drain Induced Barrier Lowering (DIBL), and sub-surface punch-through effect, all of which cause high leakage currents. As a result, the introduction of different memory architectures or materials is crucial.
Nanomaterials-based Charge Trapping Memory Devices provides a detailed explanation of memory device operation and an in-depth analysis of the requirements of future scalable and low powered memory devices in terms of new materials properties. The book presents techniques to fabricate nanomaterials with the desired properties. Finally, the book highlights the effect of incorporating such nanomaterials in memory devices.
This book is an important reference for materials scientists and engineers, who are looking to develop low-powered solutions to meet the growing demand for consumer electronic products and devices.
Key Features
- Explores in depth memory device operation, requirements and challenges
- Presents fabrication methods and characterization results of new nanomaterials using techniques, including laser ablation of nanoparticles, ALD growth of nano-islands, and agglomeration-based technique of nanoparticles
- Demonstrates how nanomaterials affect the performance of memory devices
Readership
Materials scientists, energy engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223420