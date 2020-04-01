Rising consumer demand for low power consumption electronics has generated a need for scalable and reliable memory devices with low power consumption. At present, scaling memory devices and lowering their power consumption is becoming more difficult due to unresolved challenges, such as short channel effect, Drain Induced Barrier Lowering (DIBL), and sub-surface punch-through effect, all of which cause high leakage currents. As a result, the introduction of different memory architectures or materials is crucial.

Nanomaterials-based Charge Trapping Memory Devices provides a detailed explanation of memory device operation and an in-depth analysis of the requirements of future scalable and low powered memory devices in terms of new materials properties. The book presents techniques to fabricate nanomaterials with the desired properties. Finally, the book highlights the effect of incorporating such nanomaterials in memory devices.

This book is an important reference for materials scientists and engineers, who are looking to develop low-powered solutions to meet the growing demand for consumer electronic products and devices.