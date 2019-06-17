Nanomaterials Applications for Environmental Matrices
1st Edition
Water, Soil and Air
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nanomaterials properties of environmental interest
3. Sensing and detection of environmental contaminants
4. Microbes decontamination from water
5. Photovoltaic, Photoelectronic, and Electrochemical Devices Based on Metal-Oxide Nanoparticles and Nanostructures for water treatment
6. Desalination
7. Biotransformation of nanomaterials in the soil environment: nanoecotoxicology and nanosafety implications
8. Nanofertilezers and residues treatment
9. Nanotechnology: Let land not be parched
10. Treatment of pesticides pollutants-based on renewable raw materials
11. Impact of Nanotechnology on Food
12. Groundwater remediation using nanomaterials
13. Adsorption of pesticides volatile organic pollutants with nanoparticles
14. Nanomaterials in pollution trace detection
15. Photocatalysis and photodegradation of pollutants
Description
Nanomaterials Applications for Environmental Matrices: Water, Soil and Air takes a highly interdisciplinary approach in evaluating the use of a range of nanomaterials for various environmental applications, focusing, in particular, on their use in soil remediation, in improving water cleanliness, and in improving air quality. The book will not only help both materials scientists and environmental scientists understand the role played by nanomaterials in achieving these goals, but also give them practical ways they can be used to this end.
Key Features
- Brings together the various applications and experimental aspects of nanoscience in the fields of chemistry, biology, environmental science and physics
- Maps the relationship between synthesis, properties and environmental interactions of nanomaterials, enabling greater understanding
- Describes new application opportunities for using nanomaterials in pollution trace detection and environmental improvement
Readership
Graduate students, research scientists and academics working in related fields in chemistry, biology, environmental science, physics, and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148303
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148297
About the Editors
Ronaldo do Nascimento Editor
Ronaldo Ferreira do Nascimento is a full Professor of Chemistry at the Federal University of Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil. His research is in the field of Analytical Chemistry, with emphasis on the Development of Separation Methods (gas chromatography and liquid), Environmental Chemistry (analysis of traces) and Adsorption (aqueous effluents treatment using natural adsorbents).
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Química Analítica e Físico, Universidade Federal do Ceará Centro de Ciências, Fortaleza, CE - Brasil
Odair Pastor Ferreira Editor
Odair Pastor Ferreira is Adjunct Professor of the Physics Department of the Federal University of Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil. He has also worked in the private sector as a researcher and research and development coordinator. He has five patents deposited, of which two were licensed, resulting in nanotechnology-based products launched to the market. His research interests include lamellar compounds for environmental remediation and catalysis, and the development of new materials for environmental remediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Fisica, Universidade Federal do Ceará Centro de Ciências, Fortaleza, CE - Brasil
Amauri De Paula Editor
Amauri Jardim de Paula is Adjunct Professor of the Physics Department of the Federal University of Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil. He coordinates the Solid-Biological Interface Group. He has two patents and has written numerous articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Fisica, Universidade Federal do Ceará Centro de Ciências, Fortaleza CE - Brasil
Vicente Sousa Neto Editor
Vicente de Oliveira Sousa Neto is Professor of Chemistry at the State University of Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil. He has experience in the area of environmental chemistry, with emphasis on bioadsorption (treatment of effluent using modified and low-cost bioadsorbents), and chemistry of materials with focus on the development of thin films for photovoltaic cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Estadual do Ceará Centro de Ciências e Tecnologia, Fortaleza CE – Brasil