Nanomaterials and Polymer Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Raw Materials to Applications
Description
Nanomaterials and Polymer Nanocomposites: Raw Materials to Applications brings together the most recent research in nanoparticles and polymer nanocomposites for a range of applications. The book's coverage is comprehensive, starting with synthesis techniques, then moving to characterization and applications of several different classes of nanomaterial and nanoparticle in nanocomposites. By presenting different nanomaterials, such as metal and metal oxides, clay and POSS, carbon nanotubes, cellulose and bio-based polymers in a structured manner, the book enables an efficient comparison of properties and capabilities for these advanced materials, making it relevant both for researchers in an academic environment and also industrial R&D.
This book is particularly distinctive because it centers on the raw materials on which the nanocomposites are based, the biological properties of the range of materials discussed, and the environmental and economic considerations of different polymer systems.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough, up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of nanomaterials and polymer nanocomposites, with a particular focus on raw materials
- Includes comprehensive coverage from historical backgrounds, synthesis techniques, characterization, and a detailed look at new and emerging applications for polymer nanocomposites
- Provides a range of different material classes, including metal and metal oxides, biopolymers, graphene and cellulose, among others
Readership
R&D scientists, engineers, and other technical staff in a variety of industry sectors, such as biomedical, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Design engineers / product designers. Academic: advanced materials science and engineering design courses
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of Nanomaterials and Polymer Nanocomposites
2. Silver Nanomaterials and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
3. Metal-Based Nanomaterials and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
4. Metal Oxide Based Nanomaterials and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
5. Carbon Nanotubes and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
6. Graphene-Based Nanomaterials and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
7. Carbon Dots and Their Polymeric Nanocomposites
8. Silicon-Based Nanomaterials and Their Polymer Nanocomposites
9. Emerging Cellulose-Based Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites
10. Other Miscellaneous Materials and Their Nanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146163
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146156
About the Editor
Niranjan Karak
Niranjan Karak is Professor of Polymer Science and Technology and Head of the Chemical Sciences Department at Tezpur University, India. He has published over 87 research papers, two books and two chapters in two edited books, and also regularly acts as a reviewer for many international polymer journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tezpur University, India