Nanomaterial and Polymer Membranes
1st Edition
Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
Description
Nanomaterial and Polymer Membranes: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications presents a unique collection of up-to-date polymeric nanomaterial membranes. The book offers a perfect source to document state-of-the-art developments and innovations in nanocomposite membranes, ranging from materials development and characterization of properties to membrane applications.
The book discusses applications that encompass the enhancement of sorption and degradation processes and their usage for the removal of different pollutants, including heavy metals, dyes, pesticides, and other organic and inorganic pollutants from the industry.
Key Features
- Presents a powerful single source for the development of new, rapid, and highly efficient membrane composites
- Covers applications in membrane science, water treatment, and the removal of pollutants from waste water
- Provides theoretical and practical information about the synthesis and application of polymeric nanocomposite membranes
- Includes instructor support material available at textbooks.elsevier.com
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students, researchers in academia and industry, and chemical engineers working in the field of membrane science and nanomaterials and their applications in water treatment, desalination, and adsorption
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1: An Overview of Membrane Science and Technology
- Abstract
- Membrane definition
- Historical and Key Developments of Membrane Technology
- Membrane Science
- Membrane technology
- Membrane Separation Processes
- Membrane Materials
- Nanomaterials
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 2: Membrane Fouling and Strategies for Cleaning and Fouling Control
- Abstract
- Membrane fouling
- Fouling Classification
- Factors influencing fouling
- Fouling Mechanisms
- Reversible and Irreversible Membrane Fouling
- Strategies of Membrane Cleaning
- Fouling Reduction by Modification and Coating
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 3: Membrane Classification and Membrane Operations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Classification Based on Materials
- Classification Based on Structure and Morphology
- Classification According to Geometry: Configuration
- Classification According to Separation Mechanism
- Classification According to Separation Process
- Classification According to Applications
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Synthesis, Classification, and Properties of Nanomaterials
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dimensional Structures
- Synthesis of Nanomaterials
- Examples of Nanoparticle Preparation
- Carbon-Based Materials
- Examples of Carbon Modifications
- Substrate Structures
- Characterization of Nanomaterials
- Examples of Carbon-Based Nanocomposite Preparation
- Nanomaterials for Water Treatment
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 5: Synthesis of Nanomaterial–Polymer Membranes by Polymerization Methods
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Formation Strategies
- In Situ (In Position) Polymerization
- Classification of Polymerization-Based Methods
- Specific Preparations and Examples
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 6: Synthesis of Nanomaterial–Incorporated Membranes by Physical Methods
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods for preparing nanocomposite membranes
- Other methods for membrane modification with nanoparticles
- Graphene nanocomposites
- Methods for modification of polysulfone membranes
- Preparation of hollow-fiber nanomembranes
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 7: Structural Characterization of Nanomaterial–Polymer Membranes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Vibrational spectroscopies
- Chemical composition
- Crystal structure
- Characterization of nanocomposite membranes
- Other characterization methods
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 8: Morphology and Surface Characterization of Nanomaterial and Polymer Membranes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Morphological Characterization
- Chemical Composition
- Other Characterization Methods
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 9: Application of Nanomaterial-Polymer Membranes for Water and Wastewater Purification
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Examples for the Use of Nanomaterial-Polymer Membranes
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 10: Applications of Nanomaterial-Polymer Membranes for Oil and Gas Separation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Oil–water separation
- Solvent-Resistant Nanofiltration
- Gas Separation
- Composite membranes as battery separators
- Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgment
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014400
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128047033
About the Author
Tawfik Saleh
Dr. Tawfik Abdo Saleh is a faculty member in the Chemistry Department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He has published several papers in international refereed journals and conference proceedings, has authored and edited several books and book chapters, and he is a member of several local and international scientific societies. He has supervised many graduate students. His expertise includes, but is not limited to, the synthesis, design, and preparation of materials, nanomaterials, nanocomposites, and hybrid materials and their applications. His expertise also includes materials characterization using various techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Vinod Gupta
Dr. Vinod Kumar Gupta is Professor of Chemistry at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, India, and is currently working as SARCHI Chair Professor in the Applied Chemistry Department at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa. He has published more than 500 papers with 37,000 citations and an h-index of 127. He is editor of many journals and is on the editorial board of more than 20 international journals. He has more than 30 years of research experience in environmental engineering, electro-analytical chemistry, chemical sensors, and waste management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, India, and Applied Chemistry Department, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa