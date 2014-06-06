Nanomagnetism: Fundamentals and Applications, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Tutorial Section on Nanomagnetism
- Abstract
- 1 Why is the Nanometer Scale Special in Magnetism?
- 2 Formation of Domains in Magnetic Materials
- 3 Domain Walls
- 4 Single-Domain Particles
- 5 The Blocking Temperature
- 6 Magnetisation Dynamics in Nanoparticles Above the Blocking Temperature—Superparamagnetism
- 7 Observation of Superparamagnetic Behaviour
- 8 Magnetisation in Assemblies of Blocked Nanoparticles
- 9 Enhanced Magnetic Moments in Nanoparticles
- 10 The Effect of Nanoparticle Interactions on Magnetic Behaviour
- Chapter 2: Spin and Orbital Magnetism in Free Nanoparticles: Size, Composition, and Temperature Effects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Background
- 3 Size and Environment Dependence on Spin Magnetism in Transition-Metal Clusters
- 4 FeRh, CoRh, and CoPt Alloy Clusters
- 5 From Hund's Rules to Bulk Quenching of Orbital Magnetism
- 6 Magnetic Anisotropy of Transition-Metal Clusters
- 7 Tailoring the Magnetic Anisotropy of CoRh Nanoalloys
- 8 Finite Temperature Magnetic Properties
- 9 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 3: Novel Methods for the Synthesis of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Production of Iron Oxide Nanoparticles By Co-precipitation, Partial Oxidation of Ferrous Hydroxide and Thermal Decomposition
- 3 Synthesis of MNPs By MTB
- 4 Dendrimer Encapsulated Nanoparticle or DENs
- 5 Gas-Phase Synthesis of Nanoparticles and Nanoparticle Materials
- Chapter 4: Magnetic Interactions: A Tool to Modify the Magnetic Properties of Materials Based on Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Magnetic Interaction in Nanoscaled Systems
- 3 Magnetic Interaction: A Tool to Modify Magnetic Properties of Nanoparticles-Based Materials
- 4 Role of Interactions in Nanostructured Materials for Technological Applications
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 5: Magnetic States and Properties of Patterned Ferromagnetic Nanostructures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 “Exchange” Effects in the Structures with Non-uniform Magnetization
- 3 Optical and Neutron-Optical Effects in Chiral Magnetic Structures
- 4 Ferromagnetic Nanostructures with Vortex and Anti-vortex Magnetization
- 5 Ferromagnetic Nanostructures with a Spiral Magnetization Distribution
- 6 Controllable DW Pinning in a Ferromagnetic Nanowire
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 6: Medical Applications of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Interaction of Magnetic Nanoparticles Within Living Organisms
- 3 Coating Magnetic Nanoparticles for Medical Applications
- 4 Magnetic Nanoparticles as MRI Contrast Enhancers
- 5 Magnetic Particle Imaging
- 6 Magnetic Nanoparticle Hyperthermia
- 7 Magnetic Nanoparticles for Targeted Drug Delivery
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 7: Environmental Applications of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Relevant Properties of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- 3 Production, Coating and Functionalization
- 4 Soil and Groundwater Remediation
- 5 Magnetic Separation of Environmental Contaminants
- 6 Environmental Sensing
- 7 Other Environmental Applications
- 8 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Index
Description
Nanomagnetism: Fundamentals and Applications is a complete guide to the theory and practical applications of magnetism at the nanometer scale. It covers a wide range of potential applications including materials science, medicine, and the environment. A tutorial covers the special magnetic properties of nanoscale systems in various environments, from free clusters to nanostructured materials. Subsequent chapters focus on the current state of research in theory and experiment in specific areas, and also include applications of nanoscale systems to synthesizing high-performance materials and devices.
Key Features
- The only book on nanomagnetism to cover such a wide area of applications
- Includes a tutorial section that covers all the fundamental theory
- Serves as a comprehensive guide for people entering the field
Readership
Final year undergraduates, post-graduates and research professionals in Physics, Chemistry, Engineering, Biology, Medicine and Environmental Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983554
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983530
About the Series Volume Editors
Chris Binns Series Volume Editor
Chris Binns is Professor of Nanoscience at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Leicester and head of the Condensed Matter Physics group. His research career has been in Surface Physics and Nanoscience and has included substantial programmes at central facilities. He is the author of the introductory textbook “Introduction to Nanoscience and Nanotechnology” published by Wiley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Condensed Matter Physics Group, University of Leicester, UK