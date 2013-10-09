Nanomagnetism and Spintronics
2nd Edition
Description
The concise and accessible chapters of Nanomagnetism and Spintronics, Second Edition, cover the most recent research in areas of spin-current generation, spin-calorimetric effect, voltage effects on magnetic properties, spin-injection phenomena, giant magnetoresistance (GMR), and tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR).
Spintronics is a cutting-edge area in the field of magnetism that studies the interplay of magnetism and transport phenomena, demonstrating how electrons not only have charge but also spin. This second edition provides the background to understand this novel physical phenomenon and focuses on the most recent developments and research relating to spintronics.
This exciting new edition is an essential resource for graduate students, researchers, and professionals in industry who want to understand the concepts of spintronics, and keep up with recent research, all in one volume.
Key Features
- Provides a concise, thorough evaluation of current research
- Surveys the important findings up to 2012
- Examines the future of devices and the importance of spin current
Readership
Researchers and students working on the concepts of spintronics
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Discovery of GMR
1.3 Development of GMR Studies
1.4 Recent Progress in MR Experiments
1.5 The Scope of This Book
References
2. GMR, TMR, BMR, and Related Phenomena
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Spin-Dependent Transport in Ferromagnetic Metals
2.3 Microscopic Theory of Electrical Conductivity: Linear Response Theory
2.4 Giant Magnetoresistance
2.5 Tunnel Magnetoresistance
2.6 Ballistic Magnetoresistance
2.7 Other MR Effects—Normal MR, AMR, and CMR
2.8 SOI and Hall Effects
2.9 Thermal Effects on Charge and Spin Currents
2.10 Spin Transfer and Spin Pumping
2.11 Perspective
Acknowledgments
References
3. Spin Injection and Voltage Effects in Magnetic Nanopillars and Its Applications
3.1 Spin Injection, Voltage Application, and Torque
3.2 Spin-Injection Magnetization Reversal
3.3 High-Frequency Phenomena
3.4 From Spin-Transfer Torque RAM to Magnetic Logic
Acknowledgments
References
4. Dynamics of Magnetic Domain Walls in Nanomagnetic Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Field-Driven DW Motions
4.3 Current-Driven DW Motions
4.4 Topics on Nanodot Systems
Acknowledgments
References
5. Theoretical Aspects of Current-Driven Magnetization Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dynamics of a Rigid Domain Wall
5.3 Microscopic Calculation of Spin Torques
5.4 Related Topics
Acknowledgment
References
6. Micromagnetics of Domain Wall Dynamics in Soft Nanostrips
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Field Dynamics of Domain Walls
6.3 Domain Wall Motion by Spin-Polarized Current
6.4 Dynamics Under Combined Field and Current
6.5 Conclusions and Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
7. III–V-Based Ferromagnetic Semiconductors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Molecular Beam Epitaxy
7.3 Structural and Magnetic Properties
7.4 Electrical and Optical Properties
7.5 The sp–d Exchange Interaction
7.6 The p–d Zener Model of Ferromagnetism
7.7 Properties Revealed by Device Structures
7.8 Prospects
Acknowledgment
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 9th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444632777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632791
About the Editor
Teruya Shinjo
Teruya SHINJO is a professor emeritus of Kyoto University, having been engaged in the study of magnetic materials for about 40 years. He is well known from his research on Mossbauer spectroscopy, magnetic thin films and multilayers, and more recently spin-dependent transport phenomena in nanostructured magnetic systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Kyoto University, International Institute for Advanced Studies,Japan and Specially-appointed Professor,Osaka University, Japan
Reviews
"Chemists and materials scientists incorporate the many changes in the science and technology of spintronics since 2008 when the first edition was completed. After an overview, they cover giant, tunnel, and ballistic magnetoresistance…and related phenomena; spin injection and voltage effects in magnetic nanopillars and its applications; dynamics of magnetic domain walks in nanomagnetic systems; theoretical aspects of current-driven magnetization dynamics…"--ProtoView.com, January 2014