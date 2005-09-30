Nanolithography and Patterning Techniques in Microelectronics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Copolymer ordering; Templated synthesis for controlled 3D structural control; Surface-induced structure formation of polymer blends; Rapid prototyping of functional microfabricated devices by soft lithography; Control of polymer topography; AFM based patterning; Patterning of confined polymer thin films; Ion beam patterning; Nanoprinting techniques; Photolithography beyond the diffraction limit; Standard printing techniques for unconventional methods; Microfluidics; Manipulation of biomolecules and reactions; Fabrication of organic display devices; Printing techniques for plastic electronics.
Description
Techniques such as surface patterning have facilitated the emergence of advanced polymers with applications in areas such as microelectronics. Surface patterning of polymers has conventionally been undertaken by optical lithography. However, a new generation of nanolithographic and patterning techniques has made it possible to develop complex patterns at the nanoscale. Non-conventional lithography and patterning summarises this new range of techniques and their industrial applications.
A number of chapters look at ways of forming and modifying surfaces for patterning. These are complemented by chapters on particular patterning techniques such as soft lithography, ion beam patterning, the use of nanostencils, photolithography and inkjet printing. The book also discusses prototyping and the manufacture of particular devices.
With its distinguished international team of contributors, Non-conventional lithography and patterning is a standard reference for both those researching and using advanced polymers in such areas as microelectronics and biomedical devices.
Key Features
- Looks at alternative approaches used to develop complex patterns at the nanoscale
- Concentrates on state of the art nanolithographic methods
- Written by a distinguished international team of contributors
Readership
Those researching and using advanced polymers in such areas as microelectronics and biomedical devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 30th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690908
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739314
About the Editors
D Bucknall Editor
Dr David Bucknall is an Associate Professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds a joint appointment in the School of Polymers, Textiles and Fiber Engineering and the School of Materials Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Institute of Technology USA