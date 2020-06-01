Nanofluid in Heat Exchangers for Mechanical Systems
1st Edition
Numerical Simulation
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Heat transfer enhancement techniques are widely used in many applications in the heating process to make possible reduction in weight and size or enhance the performance of heat exchanges. These techniques are classified as active and passive techniques. The active technique requires external power while the passive technique does not need any external power. The passive techniques are valuable compared with the active techniques because the swirl inserts manufacturing process is simple and can be easily employed in an existing heat exchange.
This book shows how the finite volume method is used to simulate various applications of heat exchanges. First, the heat transfer enhancement methods are introduced in detail. Following this, hydrothermal analysis and second law approaches are presented for heat exchanges. The melting process in heat exchanges is also covered. Finally, the influence of variable magnetic field on performance of heat exchange is discussed.
This is an important reference source for materials scientists and mechanical engineers who are looking to understand the main ways that nanofluid flow is simulated, and what the major application are.
Key Features
- Provides detailed coverage of major models used in nanofluid analysis, including the finite volume method, governing equations for turbulent flow, and governing equations of nanofluid in presence of variable magnetic field
- Offers detailed coverage of swirling flow devices and melting processes
- Assesses which models should be applied in which situations
Readership
Materials scientists and mechanical engineers, mathematical scientists who are interested in numerical simulation
Table of Contents
- Applications of Heat exchange
2. Heat exchange equipped with various helical turbulators
3. Entropy generation due to inserting various helical turbulators
4. Exergy behaviour for heat exchange in a pipe with modified turbulators
5. Unsteady process in a heat exchange during melting
6. Air heat exchange storage unit
7. Exhaust heat recovery heat exchange of gasoline engine
8. Ferrohydrodynamic turbulent flow in heat exchanges
9. Optimization approaches for design of heat exchanges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219232
About the Author
Zhixiong Li
Dr. Zhixiong Li received his Ph.D. degree in Transportation Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology, China in 2013. Currently he is with Engineering Research Center of Fujian University for Marine Intelligent Ship Equipment, Minjiang University, China; and he is also with School of Mechanical, Materials, Mechatronic and Biomedical Engineering, University of Wollongong, Australia. His research interests include Modelling of Complex Dynamic Systems using Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Dynamic System Optimization. This book is partially supported by Australia ARC DECRA (No. DE190100931).
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Research Center of Fujian University for Marine Intelligent Ship Equipment, Minjiang University, Fuzhou, China and School of Mechanical, Materials, Mechatronic and Biomedical Engineering, University of Wollongong, Australia
Ahmad Shafee
Lecturer at Public Authority of Applied Education and Training - College of Technological Studies - Applied Science department in Kuwait since 2010. Before that, dr. Shafee worked at Kuwait University. His research interests are Ordinary Differential Equations, Special Functions, Nanofluid, CFD, simulation, Mesoscopic modeling, Nonlinear Science, Magnetohydrodynamic, Ferrohydrodynamic, Electrohydrodynamic and Heat exchangers. He has written many papers and holds a part time position in Vietnam.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Da Nang 550000, Vietnam
Iskander Tlili
Dr Iskander Tlili, Associate Professor at Majmaah University KSA, completed his M.Sc. and Ph.D degrees in Thermal Energy at the Laboratory Studies of Thermal and Energy Systems, National Engineering School of Monastir, Tunisia. He has more than 18 years of teaching and research experience in Thermo-Fluid, Thermal Power, Renewable Energy and Desalination. He participated in the implementation of several Energy Audits. Dr. Iskander has published also many papers in highly reputed journals. He has been conferred with internal and external grants from different international sponsors and led several units and committees at both college and university level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, College of Engineering, Majmaah University, Al-Majmaah, Saudi Arabia
M. Jafaryar
Mehrdad Jafaryar works at the Renewable energy systems and nanofluid applications in heat transfer Laboratory, Babol, Iran. His research interests are CFD, experimental investigation, analytical solution, Nanofluid, Renewble energy, and aerodynamics. He has written several papers in various fields of mechanical engineering and also a book titled "Nanofluid for convective heat transfer in various geometries".
Affiliations and Expertise
Renewable energy systems and nanofluid applications in heat transfer Laboratory, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.